Equity CEFs: Another Head-Scratcher Moment

This is a good example of the insanity that pervades the CEF universe sometimes. How anyone could own QQQX at a 10% premium right now should have their head checked.

On the other hand, I'm going out with a buy on the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend fund (IAE) after the pasting it got instead.

Everyone knows technology is under intense pressure so how did the Nuveen NASDAQ-100 Dynamic Overwrite fund (QQQX) go up yesterday?

You literally can't make this stuff up. The PowerShares NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) has been in free-fall lately but don't tell that to the owners of the Nuveen NASDAQ-100 Dynamic Overwrite fund (QQQX) who bid up their fund 0.6% yesterday despite another NAV drop of -1.1%, pushing the market price premium to a headscratching 9.9%. In the mean time, the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend fund (IAE) was down -2.3% to a -10.6% discount despite an NAV that actually advanced a penny yesterday.

Market & NAV changes for 3/28/2018

I don't know what investor would possibly buy QQQX at a 9.9% premium when it's NAV (XQQQX) is under-performing its benchmark and has been for years. Here is a 1-Year and 3-year total return performances for both QQQX and QQQ.

Note: NAV performance is the true apples-to-apples comparison but you'll see that over the past year, QQQX's market price performance has actually beat the QQQ's despite an underperforming NAV. On a 3-year basis, QQQX lags at both NAV and market price compared to QQQ.

Now, I don't mind if you're willing to give up appreciation potential for a more defensive option income fund that offers a high yield, but why on earth would you buy it at a premium valuation when you could simply buy QQQ and sell your own options?

Is BST A Better Technology CEF?

But hey, if you want a technology fund that has knocked the cover off the ball, far outperforming QQQX and the QQQ's and is now back at a discount, why not swap into the BlackRock Science & Technology fund (BST) at $28.89, which was down -4.5% yesterday? When I throw in BST's 1-Year and 3-Year performances, this is what the updated table looks like. Note: BST went public in October, 2014

Comparing all three and its not even close. In fact, BST has been leading all equity CEFs in both NAV and market price performances over the past couple years. Now both BST and QQQX have been great performers despite the recent downdraft and both have been raising their distributions over the past year as well. And though QQQX offers a higher market yield, its BST that pays a monthly distribution, a distinct advantage over a quarterly pay like QQQX. And as we'll see below, current investors in QQQX aren't even getting the yield the fund is paying at NAV. A distinct disadvantage for any current buyers of QQQX.

But first, a little more color on BST. BST is a global equity CEF that owns plenty of NASDAQ-100 technology companies but also has about 1/3 of its portfolio in overseas technology companies, mostly in China. Maybe that's a concern in and of itself but I doubt Chinese technology companies will ever have to suffer the scrutiny that US technology companies are under right now, probably because Chinese technology companies are so closely tied to their government.

Now BST is a particularly volatile fund not only because of its technology sector focus but also because its global. As such, I put out a "Raising Cash" notice to my Marketplace subscribers on BST on March 9th when the fund was at $32.75 and since then, the fund has been in a steep decline. Yesterday however, I added back some shares at around $29 though not aggressively as the fund is still pricey at only a -0.8% discount. But that's still a far better value than QQQX.

Or How About A Swap Into IAE?

Or better yet, take a look at IAE at $10.26, well under it's $11.47 NAV despite its NAV being up a penny yesterday in a weak overall market. If you think tech is dead and you're looking for a fund that focuses outside of the US as well, IAE is Voya's most undervalued CEF. IAE is now trading at a -10.6% market price discount and yet offers a windfall market yield of 8%, well above QQQX's market yield of only 6.9% despite an NAV yield that's lower than QQQX's.

In other words, its easier for IAE to cover its 7.2% NAV yield than QQQX to cover its 7.6% NAV yield and yet you get a higher market yield with IAE. That's what a near 20% valuation difference between these two funds gives you. If investors truly understood this simple concept of the yield handicap of buying funds at premium valuations they would swap out of QQQX immediately. I just think BST or IAE would make excellent alternatives but then both funds are in my Model Portfolio for full disclosure.

Note: All three of these funds use an option income strategy. IAE goes ex-dividend next week on April 2nd.

