U.S. Market Is Overvalued And Facing Significant Headwinds

As of the date of March, 27 the P/E ratio of the Dow Jones was 25.2, considerably above the long term average of about 16. It can be argued that current conditions are such that such a major deviation from historical norms are justified. Given the low interest rates, this state of affairs is simply justifiable and normal, given the lower cost of money. It can also be argued that the current global economic recovery which started all the way back in 2009 seems invincible, in other words this time it will be different and we will not have another economic downturn in the foreseeable future. I cannot help but feel that this mindset is increasingly catching on, the longer the current recovery lasts, and those who in the past predicted another imminent recession are repeatedly proven wrong as a result, further feeding into the belief. I by no means want to exclude the possibility that this time it may indeed be different and with the 2008 crisis the global economy has changed so fundamentally that the regular economic cycles which have been occurring on a regular basis every decade or so, will no longer occur. This could always be a possibility, albeit a remote one. I also think that sustaining the P/E ratio that the markets are currently trading at is also unlikely to happen. The market volatility of the past few months may only signal the beginning of the market's realization of this fact.

The endless recovery supported by unprecedented low interest rates.

As silly as it may seem, I do believe that we have to talk about it, because the markets seemed to have priced in a never-ending economic recovery until very recently. It is only since the beginning of this year that we are seeing a more sober attitude, with a significant increase in market volatility, as well as what seems to be a market correction.

Source: CBOE.

As we can see, starting with early 2016, market volatility seemed to just die out. It seems that few people still believed that anything could possibly go wrong. Talk about tax cuts, interest rates remaining low, increased wages & low unemployment finally providing some solid support for consumers, all means that the consumer-driven economy can only expand at this point. There also seems to be no oil price spike on the horizon, which in the past has been known to cause economic downturns. There seems to be simply no reason to believe that there is likely to be a recession at any point at least for the rest of this decade. The market may indeed be correct, given that there are only about 21 months left in this decade, and there is currently very little to indicate that there is a global or regional economic downturn on the horizon.

The current trend of volatility seems to be not so much about fears of another economic crisis on the horizon, but rather about the increasing price of money.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

It is commonly argued that the current stock market price levels are mostly the result of cheap money flooding the system. It goes without saying then that with the cost of money increasing, fears of stock markets deflating or at least stagnating are justified.

There are even some voices calling for the beginning of the end to the recovery, as historically speaking most recoveries were preceded by a monetary tightening trend. I personally believe that there may be something to it. Ordinarily, a recession tends to happen many years after the tightening process starts. It also tends to take much higher interest rates to make it happen. We are not living in ordinary times however, as the chart above shows. For the first time, we have had years of interest rates flat-lining at a level near 0%. The economy is therefore now adapted to the interest rate level we experienced since the beginning of 2009. If we look at the chart above, we can see that since about 1980, each time there was monetary tightening, it took a lower high in rates every time for the economy to enter another recession.

It is in my view probable that it will not take much of an increase in interest rates this time around for many sectors of the economy to start suffering. In fact, higher interest rates may hurt not just the US economy but that of the entire world, given that since the last great recession we in fact managed to take on a lot more debt. In 2007, total global debt was about $142 trillion, and it made up 269% of GDP. Now, as of late last year it climbed to $233 trillion and it was about 318% of global GDP. It goes without saying that the higher the global debt/GDP ratio goes, the lower our ability to tolerate higher interest rates. It remains to be seen just how low our tolerance level has become. But according to latest Federal Reserve, ECB and other central banks around the world, we might find out the answer to this question sooner than we might expect, as more and more we hear of monetary tightening.

Talk of trade war adding to anxiety & possibly could lead to serious economic consequences.

While there is no denying the fact that the interest rate situation is the most likely culprit of market worries, given that low interest rates were the main justification for the high P/E ratio, the recent talk of trade wars seems to be the news that triggers stock sell-offs. If the trade barriers start going up, with all sides responding to the moves of their peers in a vicious circle, it can lead to major economic disruptions. After all, global business is no longer used to national self-sufficiency as a concept. We trade for most goods & services in search for the best deals. Multinational companies have been investing around the world for decades with a certain global trade environment in mind. If anything, they have been expecting barriers to be coming down not going up. If trade opportunities are disrupted across the world, many investments made in past years or even decades around the world, will end up becoming loss-making projects.

In the event that trade barriers start going up, future investments will end up suffering as well. Investments are increasingly made with multiple markets in mind as potential product destinations, spanning the globe. Even smaller companies increasingly tend to source their clients globally. It remains to be seen in the months ahead what all this talk about trade wars will do to business investments across the world. A severe decline in business investment is typically a starting point for economic downturns as part of the typical economic cycle. If things go beyond talk and we get to the point of no return in terms of tariffs & counter tariffs going into effect across the world, I do believe that the situation would become a top candidate as a trigger for another global economic crisis. At this moment, the outcome looks likely and imminent, it is therefore a very valid reason for investors to be cautious or arguably even bearish at this point.

Some companies are particularly vulnerable to global trade disruptions.

There is of course a chance that even with a trade war, rising interest rates and other headwinds, the economy will still continue to expand for many years to come. Maybe this time it really is different. Perhaps we went from a boom & bust cycle economy to one that will steadily provide less than impressive annual growth rates, but without the downside of the regular occurrence of recessions. I am not denying than any such potential scenarios are possible looking forward. After all, one thing that I believe we can all mostly agree on is that following the 2008 economic crisis, we do seem to be sailing in uncharted waters, when it comes to the global economy, therefore we should never dismiss the unexpected, but rather expect to be surprised.

Even if another global or local economic downturn is not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is hard to argue that stocks trading on the US exchanges will not be affected in case of a global disruption of trade. Boeing (BA), with almost 55% of its sales overseas, and an obvious potential target of counter-tariffs has already seen its stock suffer lately. It is down by almost 10% in the past month or so. There are plenty of other stocks which may not necessarily seem like obvious potential victims of a trade war. McDonald's (MCD) for instance may not directly depend on trade flows between countries. It does however represent an iconic US brand, and consumers in countries targeted by US tariffs may retaliate against this brand in response. Same goes for Ford (F) and GM (GM), both of which have very significant exposure in Europe & China. It does not matter that they produce their cars locally for the local market, because within the context of a trade war local consumers will recognize these US brands and may not be willing to give them a pass simply based on the fact that they produce locally.

There are many other ways in which a trade war can affect the US and the global economy, which would greatly harm the stock market as well. A slowdown in economic growth is the obvious outcome of trade barriers, but it is not the only potentially negative impact that it can have. A significant escalation in trade tariffs could in theory ignite inflation, and it could be dangerous. We should keep in mind that there is a lot of money that has been pushed into the system in the past decade across the world. All the money printing gave rise to numerous warnings of impending hyper-inflation, which we now know to have been wrong, at least thus far. Most of the money went into paper assets rather than going into the real economy, which is what basically made it into a closed loop, which inflated the stock market. Trade barriers could start the inflation cycle, which could break that loop. If inflation does move up, then interest rates will have to start moving up in order to try to keep inflation in check.

If we look back at the Fed rate chart, we see that rates went down in the early 1980's and they kept going down, until recently. One of the factors that helped drive rates down has been the taming of inflation. One of the main ingredients in that regard has been the intensification of trade.

Source: World Bank.

I should note the fact that the recent decline in trade volumes measured in US dollars may have a lot to do with the strength of the US dollar in the period, which diminished the value of goods traded around the world. Other than that, global trade increased about ten-fold since 1985, which is when it really took off. This helped drive inflation down, especially in manufactured goods. Lower inflation led to the ability to lower interest rates, thus greatly increasing our capacity to carry debt. Debt in turn has been the driving force behind economic growth in the past few decades. If trade is going to be obstructed, as things seem like they are likely to be headed towards at the moment, a reverse of the entire grand trend of the past few decades is likely to happen. In other words, inflation is likely to pick up as the globally-lowest price increasingly becomes unavailable, leading to higher interest rates, which then leads to a diminishing of our ability to carry debt. In effect, we could enter a period of real debt deleveraging, which is what we thought will happen after the 2008 crisis, but failed to materialize as money became really cheap.

It goes without saying that such an event would lead to US stocks taking a severe hit, especially given their current valuations, which would make the distance all the way down to the bottom very large. The way I see it, everyone who is invested in a broadly diversified portfolio needs to ask the question at this point in regards to how much upside there is, versus how much potential downside there is, in case that things go South, because odds of things going South in a bad way seem to be growing. For those who carefully pick stocks, it might be wise to start thinking about which stocks in their portfolio may be overly-exposed to risks, which arguably may be on the horizon and finally visible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.