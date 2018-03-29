HDFC Bank: Correction Presents An Attractive Buying Opportunity

Update Coverage

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has been in my coverage radar since August 21, 2013 and the banking stock has delivered consistently in terms of stock upside.

My last coverage on HDFC Bank was on April 11, 2017 where I opined that the stock will continue to trend higher as India’s under-penetrated banking sector expands.

Almost one year down the line, the stock is higher by 26%. Further, HDFC Bank peaked at $110 on February 1, 2018 and those levels implied 43% upside from the stock price at coverage in April 2017.

Besides the intent of providing update coverage after 12 months, the following factors make the timing interesting for fresh exposure to HDFC Bank:

HDFC Bank has corrected by 12% from all-time-highs of $110. The correction, triggered by broad market sell-off, is a buying opportunity. India’s banking sector has been impacted by high NPAs for public sector banks along with the recent fraud related to Punjab National Bank. As I elaborate on these points, it will be clear that HDFC Bank is among the strongest banks in India and I see funds going “overweight” on HDFC Bank in the coming quarters. This will trigger stock upside. India’s semi-urban and rural banking penetration remains poor and HDFC Bank is well positioned (with greater credibility) to capitalize on the impending growth.

The update coverage will focus on the asset quality factor coupled with growth potential in the next 12-24 months to justify the “Strong Buy” rating for HDFC Bank.

India’s Public Sector Bank Crisis

There is little doubt that India’s GDP will continue to grow at 6% to 8% in the next few years. Accelerated government reforms can trigger even higher GDP growth. The banking sector has a strong role to play as higher GDP growth would imply robust credit growth among others.

The key point I am trying to make here is that India’s growth over the next 3-5 years is likely to be supported by private sector banks than public sector banks.

Just to put things into perspective, the chart below gives gross and net NPA for selected public sector banks.

Note: 3Q18 (December 2017 quarter) data is for Financial year ending March 31, 2018.

It is clear that public sector banks are under stress and this will impact their credit growth outlook for the coming years. Further, from an investment perspective, these public sector banks are unattractive.

While the discussion is on HDFC Bank, the reason for elaborating on the health of public sector banks is to underscore the point that investment houses (and investors, in general) are likely to remain underweight on these stocks.

In turn, investors are likely to shift portfolios to banks that have a healthy balance sheet and can deliver strong credit growth. The private sector banks are well positioned and HDFC Bank is at the top.

The Best Among The Best

Since discussion on Indian banks has been focused on NPAs, I am talking about this metric in detail. I will share other metrics as well in the thesis that goes on to show that HDFC Bank is “the best among the best.”

For now, the table below gives the gross and net NPA for 4 leading private sector banks in India.

HDFC Bank remains the best and the NPA factor sets the bank apart from public sector banks as well as the big private sector banks.

Of course, I am not suggesting that this is the only factor that will determine stock upside. However, HDFC Bank has strong asset quality that can be a key differentiating factor when it comes to the rate at which banks grow in the next few years.

HDFC Bank Ahead In Critical Parameters

Looking beyond the gross and net NPA metrics, HDFC Bank is ahead of other private banks in other key parameters as well. The table below gives some of the key ratios/data for private banks (quarter ended 3Q18).

While HDFC has healthy parameters on an overall basis, it is interesting to note that the company commands the best net interest margin among peers. The second important point to note is that HDFC has the best presence in terms of semi-urban and rural branches.

When I last wrote on HDFC Bank, I elaborated on the point that India’s banking penetration is still dismal. I wrote:

The basic savings account coverage is dismal in several Indian states, and with an average penetration of 46%, there is immense potential just in one sub-segment of the banking sector.

With strong semi-urban and rural penetration, I expect HDFC Bank to overtake peers in terms of consistent growth in CASA. Further, net interest income margin is likely to remain healthy.

My view is underscored by the fact that HDFC Bank registered the best net interest income growth in 3Q18 as compared to 3Q17. I expect this trend to sustain and this will help HDFC Bank command premium valuation over peers.

Valuations

The recent drop in stock price that has been triggered by broad market correction is a good opportunity to accumulate HDFC Bank. The table below gives the P/E valuation for HDFC Bank and peers.

For 2018, average peer valuation is at a premium as compared to HDFC Bank and for 2019, peer valuation is at par with HDFC Bank.

While average peer valuation has been stretched by Kotak Mahindra, it’s important to note that HDFC Bank has always traded at premium valuation as compared to peers. This is on the basis of high asset quality and robust net interest income margin.

HDFC Bank therefore is interesting at current levels and in the next 12-24 months, the stock is likely to deliver healthy returns.

Risk Factors

As compared to peers, I see relatively lesser risk for HDFC Bank from an asset quality and balance sheet perspective. The company’s lending standards have been stringent on a historical basis and it’s unlikely that gross or net NPAs increase.

The key risk relates to economic growth as the banking sector is largely dependent on that for credit growth to accelerate. I must mention here that HDFC Bank has already overcome the rough phase for the economy (demonetization and hurdles related to GST implementation). Going forward, GDP growth is likely to accelerate and HDFC is well positioned to capitalize on that.

Conclusion

The recent correction has made HDFC Bank attractive for fresh exposure and I still consider the banking stock as a “Strong Buy.”

As investors go underweight on public sector banks in India, portfolio is likely to shift towards private sector banks and HDFC Bank is the best among private banks.

