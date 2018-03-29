Requiem For Tesla's Technical Bulls

The latest chapter in the ongoing Tesla saga stands as an excellent lesson to technical traders that, while stocks can defy their fundamentals for a while, financial reality always wins.

Technical traders have been singing Tesla’s praises, willing to give it the benefit of the doubt thanks to its long-term bullish chart.

Tesla’s (TSLA) week could hardly have been worse. A credit downgrade from Moody’s, increased financial scrutiny in the press, lagging production of its mass-market Model 3, and an NTSB investigation into a fatal crash involving Tesla’s autonomous driving technology have all crashed down on the company in the span of a couple days. The result has been an 18% drop in the share price in the past week.

We are currently in the process of writing an article on Tesla’s rapidly deteriorating financial position and how an inevitable capital raise on negative terms will depress the stock still further. But today we will be covering a more niche subject: The sudden fall of Tesla’s technical bulls.

Specifically, we will be addressing commentary by Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart, who in a recent article described Tesla’s long-term uptrend and asked “Why so bearish?” The answer to Dart’s question came this week, when a pile of bad news gave Tesla shares their first – but definitely not last – jolt of reality.

Let’s take a look at the misjudged technical bull case, and see if it can offer investors any valuable lessons going forward.

Being Right at the Wrong Time

Dart’s article makes a number of valuable points, most especially when he gives a warning about mistiming a short bet:

“The point of this is that even if one has a perfect understanding of the fundamentals and feels that a stock is overvalued (or undervalued), not waiting for the technicals to align with the fundamentals can be a disastrous decision that leads to painful outcomes. This is because while one may be right long term on where the stock is going and belongs, they are not solvent to profit from that move as they blow up their account or put a large dent in their portfolio while waiting for their thesis to come to fruition.”

This is an excellent point, one that all investors should heed. It is an age-old lesson many short-side investors have had to learn the hard way: Being right at the wrong time is the same as being wrong – at least where your investment account is concerned. It is a concern that has been expressed numerous times by even the most bearish analysts. As Montana Skeptic, Seeking Alpha’s doyen of Tesla short coverage, put it:

“The Tesla long case is more religion than finance. The share price has been sustained by that quasi-religious belief, even in the face of deteriorating fundamentals. Call it fundamentals vs. fundamentalism.”

That “fundamentals vs. fundamentalism” problem has had Tesla bears pulling their hair out for years. Despite repeated delays, cost overruns, and mounting competitive threats, Tesla’s share price has continued to rise. Even the self-dealing and increasingly foolish-looking SolarCity acquisition saw Tesla’s stock rise in the relative short run. The persistence of belief and faith that has buoyed Tesla for so long is genuinely remarkable. We never imagined it would take this long for the wheels to come off. But we were not contending with the tremendous charisma and salesmanship of Musk.

Did Tesla Deserve the Benefit of the Doubt?

We are more than happy to grant Dart the premise that it is dangerous to a stock the price of which is buoyed by powerful psychological forces apparently unconcerned with a deteriorating fundamental position. However, his conclusion is unsupportable:

“This is a stock in a long term up-trend that has come under some pressure on its smaller time-frames. Until this $280.00 level breaks, the benefit of the doubt goes to the bulls in my opinion for sharp dips to be bought.”

Dart saw $280, which he identified as former resistance level, as a strong support level. Of course, he also opined that Tesla could become a short opportunity if shares fell below that level. Tesla blew threw that supposed support with little difficulty on March 28th, and proceeded to continue downward the next day to a close of $257.78.

Obviously, hindsight is 20/20, so our comments may lack some of the punch they might have had if we had managed to get this article written for Monday as originally planned. That said, looking back on Dart’s predictions and conclusions is still valuable. Most importantly, we can see the folly of the notion that it is wise to give the benefit of the doubt to a stock that has been in a long-term uptrend, irrespective of fundamentals. It is true that betting against the tide can be dangerous and costly in the short-run, especially if you are actually shorting rather than using long-dated put options. But it is more dangerous still to assume that the irrational exuberance buoying the stock is anything more than an ephemeral force. Indeed, it is baked into the very nature of irrational price bubbles that their demises be swift: Puncture the irrational story and the irrational pricing cannot be sustained.

In the case of Tesla, its deteriorating fundamental position was clear even before this week’s litany of bad press and worse news. Even without the benefit of hindsight, giving Tesla the benefit of the doubt on the basis of its long-term bullish chart was unwise.

Reality Sets In

Tesla is in dire financial straits and will have to raise billions in new capital just to stay afloat through 2018. The company could well post a billion-dollar loss in Q1 2018, thanks to ballooning costs and painfully slow production ramp of the Model 3. Indeed, Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker estimates a current weekly production rate of just 1076 – far below the promised 2500 per week by the end of March. Moody’s sees short-term capital needs of $2 billion, but that is probably only enough to keep the lights on; Tesla will need far more cash if it plans to actually expand its production capacity and start producing new vehicles like the Model Y and Tesla Semi.

These are facts that cannot be ignored by the conscientious investor, despite what the technical chart is saying. Charts can only tell us what the market is thinking right now. Sometimes that aligns closely with the fundamental picture, and sometimes it does not. When it does not, investors should ask why. Simply providing the benefit of the doubt to Tesla and expecting things in the future to be much as they were in the past is not good strategy. That should have been made amply clear this week as Tesla shares experienced a full-on rout.

Investor's-Eye View

The key lesson is this: While it is possible to be too early and lose money shorting, or for a stock to defy its fundamentals for months or even years, reality always wins in the end. Shorting Tesla directly has been painful for many bears. But a long-term strategy that takes clear account of a progressively deteriorating financial and competitive position can make provisions for the market being irrational for longer than anticipated. Long-dated put options are one way of doing that. In Tesla’s case, as the financial wolves begin to circle and a punishing capital raise creeps inevitably nearer, relying on irrational exuberance to carry the day is utterly foolhardy.

Why so bearish? Because being otherwise is to ignore reality even as it comes for its due.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.