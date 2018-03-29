Concha Y Toro's Earnings Review: 2017 Was A 'Good Vintage'

I believe the company is on track to deliver about $3/ADS (USD) by 2020 in a rising trajectory, eventually justifying an ADS price of $60/share.

Chilean wine producer Concha y Toro (VCO) reported full year results this Wednesday, March 28th. It looks like 2017 was a "great vintage", financially and operationally speaking, as the company has shown definitive signs that its restructuring efforts are beginning to bear fruit -- a key expectation supporting my investment thesis.

Credit: company's website

Total revenues of CLP 189.8 billion (all figures in Chilean pesos, unless specified) for the last quarter were 4% higher YOY, pushing the full-year number to CLP 643.8 billion that landed close enough to my CLP 645.3 billion estimate. The top line growth should not look very impressive to most, and I believe this has been reasonably expected. As I have stated in my previous articles, "sales should bottom out in 2017 as a result of (1) lower non-premium volumes that are not quite fully offset by the volume increase in the still smaller premium category, and (2) the flushing out of the 2016 and 2017 inventories that have been impacted by unfavorable climate events".

Breaking revenues further down, the table below (red arrow) illustrates how improved pricing played an important role in lifting 4Q17 sales. This was particularly true in the large Chilean domestic and export segments, two key beneficiaries of the "premiumfication" trends that I have discussed in the past. Volumes continued to dip (green arrow), as I believe should have been widely expected for the reasons I highlighted in the paragraph above. Also worth mentioning is the tiny "other revenue" segment (blue arrow). Insignificant at first glance and accounting for only 2% of total revenues, this piece of the puzzle was responsible for producing one fourth of the revenue growth in the quarter. This is the bucket in which Concha y Toro reports revenues from its new real estate venture, which has been discussed at length on Seeking Alpha.

Source: company's earnings press release, arrows added by DMMR

Further down the income statement is where Concha y Toro delivered the best and most impactful results to the bottom line. Adjusted gross margin of 36.4% in 4Q17 was an encouraging 120 bps higher than last year's number. As a result, full year GM of 36.2% beat my 2017 expectations by a solid 40 bps. I had previously identified in pricing (primarily the result of "premiumfication") a positive force driving margins forward, while grape costs would serve as a drag. But operating efficiencies and a favorable FX impact to cost of goods sold influenced profitability in 4Q17 beyond my projections.

Also aided by the restructuring efforts, adjusted opex fell YOY by 1% in 4Q17, despite revenues and gross margins having risen. These efficiency gains are playing out exactly as I expected, aligning with my thesis that "much of the future earnings improvement should come from (the SG&A line, which) is largely within the company's control".

All the factors above cause adjusted op profit of CLP 64.7 billion in 2017 to top my expectations, as op margin of 10.1% likely bottomed out above my projected 9.9%. But below-the-op line items also played an important role in boosting earnings, with an effective tax rate of only 20.6% in 2017 helping to produce what I estimate to have been earnings/ADS of $2.23 (in USD terms) that lavishly beat my projected $1.81.

The table below summarizes the P&L results of all years since 2015, as well as my projections for the 2017-2020 period.

Source: DM Martins Research

Final words

At the end of the day, Concha y Toro's 4Q17 results were solid and, more important for my investment thesis, very much in line with the trends in improved pricing and cost savings from restructuring efforts that I expect to see in the next three years.



Although I conservatively choose not to make any adjustment to my projected financials, I believe the company is on track to deliver about $3/ADS (in USD terms) by 2020 in a rising trajectory. I believe this would justify an ADS price of $60 within the next 24-30 months at a projected forward earnings multiple of 20x.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.