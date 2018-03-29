Investors Are Left To Speculate On The Reasons For Rite Aid's Decision To Enter Into A Merger With A Binary Outcome

Looking at the chart below gives the impression that shares have been volatile since 2000, however, I look at it and given the company's performance in that period of time, I see hopeful shareholders who have come in and out of the stock between changes in market dynamics, performance, and refinancings.

There have been many dynamics at play in this period of time. From 2000 through 2005, the company's operating performance improved markedly showing a drastic improvement in operating income while paying off half of it's debt (as can be seen in the charts below). After a couple of lackluster years of operating performance, in 2007, the company spent over $2 billion to purchase more than 1,800 pharmacies. Since then, the company has closed more than 500 stores on a net basis. The timing of this acquisition was not great for the company. In 2008, the company's sales fell as a result of the recession and margins retracted accordingly. Also, it looks like the company paid a hefty multiple for these stores. After spending five years working on reducing it's debt, it marked it back up in one transaction without reaping meaningful benefits. In 2013, the company began to benefit from an improving economy as well as a great deal of generic drug introductions (pharmacies earn a higher gross margin on selling generic drugs than branded). This dynamic played out until the company reached a deal with Walgreens (WBA) to sell itself for $9/share (in October 2015), at which point, the company's results began to falter as a consequence of renewed reimbursement pressure and being knocked out of some pharmacy benefit manager networks. As the government took its time reviewing the transaction between Walgreens and Rite Aid (RAD), the merger agreement eventually ran up against the clock, and given Rite Aid's deterioration, the two companies agreed on a revised merger at a lower price of $6.50-7.00 per share. By this point, investors had priced in the disappointment. By June 2017, the merger had been called off in favor of a partial asset sale (2,186 stores) as a result of the FTC's communication that it would not approve a full merger. The final agreement was for the sale of 1,932 stores, three distribution centers, and Rite-Aid's invitation into the drug distribution alliance that Walgreens forged with AmerisourceBergen (ABC) which provides favorable drug pricing, especially generics. The transfer of all of the stores was consummated on March 28.

On a pro forma basis (including the payment for the sold stores and counting the earnings of the remaining stores), the company will be left with approximately $200 million in operating income (which includes >$200 million in amortization) and $2.9 billion in debt. It's not easy to develop an accurate valuation for Rite Aid. Their results have deteriorated to such an extent the past 12 months or so, that it makes taking all factors into account challenging. Approximately 2/3 of its profits come from its traditional retail business, while 1/3 is derived from pharmacy services. On the retail side, there are no pure-play pharmacies of similar size to compare to for a valuation. CVS (CVS) is comprised of a number of segments, while Walgreens is substantially larger and global. On an EV/EBITDA basis, since 2008, Rite Aid has traded at an average multiple of 11 and a median of 12. The company's trailing (pro-forma) 12-month EBITDA is $631 million, but since the business has deteriorated since the first quarter of that calculation, it is fair to reduce it by $50 million to adjust for fourth quarter earnings which will be out at the end of April. Using a blended valuation technique, I apply $550 million EBITDA to 11.5x multiple to arrive at a $6.3 billion Enterprise Value. Subtract $2.9 billion in debt and $3.4 billion or $3.20 per share is left for equity value... but the stock trades at half of that currently.

Perfect Storm

First and foremost, the reason for the company's underperforming stock price is its underperforming results. Management attributes at least some of the shortfall on PBM partners not feeling that they needed to commit to the company while they were in the process of being purchased by Walgreens. How much of the loss of clients is attributable to that will be seen by whether the clients return now that the merger has been called off. Another portion of the shortfall has been reimbursement pressure. Management stated recently that pressure from insurers had stabilized. Walgreens and CVS have also been met with challenging results and pressured stock prices, but at least in part, their scale and greater diversification have helped them to fare much better.

At the same time, Rite Aid is on the wrong side of the Amazon (AMZN) trade. Since the end of 2017, speculation has heated up that Amazon is looking to get into healthcare. It has not been specific, but what is most concrete is that Amazon is selling private label medication on its site and it is testing distribution systems for medical supplies to health facilities. The company also announced that it is partnering with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) to bring down healthcare costs (see my article Amazon's Recent 'Entry' Into Healthcare is Naive). Executives in the healthcare space have been left only to reply with speculation when asked about the threat from Amazon. Investors are taking action immediately by selling shares in pharmaceutical distributors, human and animal health supply distributors, pharmacy benefit managers, and more.

Putting Amazon aside, the retail landscape is changing quickly and it's anyone's guess exactly how it will turn out. From what we are seeing, consumers' dollars are migrating online, yet online retailers are starting to rent store fronts, leading to the conclusion that there will be a mix of online/brick and mortar, but how Rite Aid, or any other retailer, fits into that is unclear, especially at a time when retailers are undercutting each other drastically for the sake of sales.

The Albertsons Merger

The elephant in the room as I have briefly gotten into the story of Rite Aid is its intent to merge with Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), announced at the end of February. Investors are generally not happy about this. There's not much reason they should be. There is certainly a chance it all works out and Rite Aid Investors are rewarded, but what is really the chance of that?

The merger of Rite Aid and Albertsons is the merger of two floundering retailers with bloated balance sheets. According to its most recent 10-Q for the period ending December 2, 2017, Albertsons has no tangible book value and is holding $12-15B in long-term liabilities. Its sales are flat as it faces declining gross margins as a result of the combination of food inflation and price pressure and increasing SG&A costs as labor costs continue to accelerate. Their operating cash flow (excluding working capital adjustments) is not enough to cover their spending on capital expenditures. The company has had to sell assets in order to have any financial flexibility. And while free cash flow was negative $178 million for the 3 quarters ended December, it borrowed money to dole out $250 million for a distribution to its private equity owners.

Albertsons' adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months is approximately $1.9 billion according to its most recent quarterly filing. Kroger's (KR) mean and median EV/EBITDA multiple since 2008 is 7, while SuperValu's (SVU) is 7.9 and 7.25, respectively. Placing a 7.25 multiple on Albertsons' EBITDA results in Enterprise Value of $13.8 billion, somewhere in the range of long-term liabilities that the company owes.

Given these figures, it's difficult to determine why Rite Aid management would enter such a deal and how the bankers could have justified it. Albertsons adds no equity value. Before the deal was announced, Rite Aid was trading at an equity value of $2.2 billion (which has since decreased to $1.8 billion). In the merged entity, Rite Aid shareholders will be left with 28-29.6% of the company, valuing Albertsons at about $4.5 billion. Once the merged company is publicly traded, investors could be even more critical on shares given its combined debt load and shrinking earnings, sending the combined valuation down further.

Possible Outcomes

Given that the combined entity will have $15-18 billion in debt with $300-400 million pre-synergy free cash flow and double that if management can deliver on its synergy goals, there is no reason for Rite Aid shareholders to feel vindicated at all with this deal. Further, labor and food inflation combined with intense competition could squeeze any maneuvering room there is left for the company.

The biggest positives of a combined company include cost synergies, merged capabilities, and cross selling of proprietary brands. Albertsons recently announced a national agreement with Instacart (Private:ICART) for grocery delivery, helping it to effectively compete with Amazon and others who deliver groceries. Additionally, the combined company can play AmerisourceBergen against McKesson (MCK) to see who will be willing to source pharmaceuticals at a better price. If the combined entity can give its consumers in the local markets it serves reason to chose them first over other retailers, they could have a proposition that could help them to stabilize and eventually grow.

The more obvious outcome, unfortunately, is that cost and price pressures continue at some level. Choked off by significant debt, the company may not be able to spend on capital updates at the same pace as competitors and will be at risk of getting left behind as market dynamics evolve.

One factor keeping shares at even $1.67 (as opposed to lower) is the halo effect that the pharmacy valuation may bring to the entire company. Pharmacy companies (RAD, WBA, CVS, ESRX) historically attain higher valuation multiples than standalone, non-specialty supermarkets. Also while it's difficult to estimate, considering Rite Aid is a well-known brand and has for a long time been a single digit prices stock, there are many individual investors that are stuck with the shares at a higher cost basis and are reluctant to sell. Finally, I'm not predicting it will happen, but investors could be hoping for a white knight to come in and offer something tangible to shareholders that trumps the current deal. I'm not aware that there has been a proxy issued yet that details the sale process and how thorough or not it was, but Rite Aid, despite the volatility in its results, has two business segments that in today's environment, could be attractive to a host of buyers. Given CVS' announced merger with Aetna (AET), and United Health's (NYSE:UNH) appetite to buy providers, it's clear that mergers are currently in a phase of being driven more by vision then by financial synergies.

Conclusion

Once Rite Aid and Albertsons merge, it will be more difficult then it would be as a standalone company for investors to reap considerable gains. On it's own, Rite Aid may produce over $400 million per year in free cash flow assuming a similar run rate to the business as was experienced in the most recent quarter. That puts the EV/Free Cash Flow at around 10x. Over time, the company could continue to pay down debt and improve it's valuation, boosting the stock price. Combining with the significant operations of Albertsons (which are cash flow negative and highly levered) greatly increases the risks. It's not clear to me that the upside of owning a larger retail network offsets these risks. On the other hand, if management felt this was the best deal the company could strike, what does it say about it's prospects?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD, ABC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short UNH and AMZN