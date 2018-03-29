Omega Healthcare Investors: Here Are Your Options

Investors with a higher-than-average risk tolerance may want to take a closer look at Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). The health care REIT's valuation has dropped sharply in recent months after management revealed operator problems. That said, though, shares appear to have bottomed out, and they are cheap on both a run-rate AFFO and price-to-book value basis. I see Omega Healthcare Investors as a speculative buy for income. I discuss my game plan.

Omega Healthcare Investors said in the second half of last year that one its operators, Orianna Health Systems, was problematic and that the REIT in turn had to take an impairment on its related direct financing lease. The troubles got a little bit worse for Omega Healthcare Investors in the last several months as the company reduced its 2018 AFFO guidance and froze its dividend in light of the recent developments.

Omega Healthcare Investors now expects 2018 AFFO to fall into a range of $2.96-$3.06/share, reflecting a ~9 percent year-over-year decrease in adjusted funds from operations.

Operator troubles and the dividend freeze were company-specific events that profoundly hurt investor sentiment. In addition, fear over higher interest rates dampened investors' risk appetite in the REIT sector. An increase in volatility in February further contributed to Omega Healthcare Investors' poor performance.

That being said, though, I think that Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have bottomed out in February and that investors have now had more than enough time to reassess Omega Healthcare Investors' value proposition.

There are a couple of reasons that speak for a speculative buy position for income at today's price point.

Point 1, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares indeed appear to have bottomed out in the mid-twenties, and are no longer oversold. This indicates that investor sentiment is recovering and that investors with the most risk appetite have used the opportunity to buy Omega Healthcare Investors on the drop.

Point 2, Omega Healthcare Investors is not totally out of the ditch just yet, but the reward-to-risk ratio looks appealing nevertheless. In my view, Omega Healthcare Investors' downside is limited, for two reasons.

A. Omega's dividend is covered with AFFO which should prevent a slide to new lows.

B. Omega Healthcare Investors is far from being overpriced. Shares sell for ~9.0x 2018e AFFO and ~1.5x book value.

Point 3, management gave an update about its plan for the Orianna restructuring at the beginning of March, and said that it doesn't expect further impairments as far as this operator is concerned [emphasis mine].

We continue to expect that our post-transition restructuring rent for the transition portfolio and rent equivalent for the 19 properties to be sold will ultimately be in our previously-estimated range of $32.0 million - $38.0 million. Last year, we recorded impairments on our Orianna direct financing leases reflecting assumed annual rents in that range, rental yields between 9% and 10%, and certain assumptions regarding current and projected operating performance of the facilities, coverage ratios and bed values. We do not believe Orianna’s filing for bankruptcy protection materially affects the fair value of the facilities, and accordingly, at this time we do not expect to record further impairments on the Orianna direct financing leases as a result. ~ Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer

Pickett also reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO guidance, easing investor anxiety and suggesting that the $0.66/share quarterly dividend will be sustained throughout the year as well.

Here's Your Action Plan

If you already own shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, stick to them for now, and see how management moves forward on the operator issue in 2018. Management is highly experienced and has been straightforward with investors about its problems. Therefore, I think Omega Healthcare Investors deserves the benefit of the doubt, and shares should not be sold just yet. I'd consider reevaluating OHI and adding to my existing long position if we tested the previous lows @$24.90.

If you are looking to start a position in Omega Healthcare Investors, I think today's price is already attractive from a risk-reward, valuation and yield perspective. More operator problems in 2018, however, would be a major negative for the investment thesis.

If you don't like risk, don't buy Omega Healthcare Investors. If you are a bit more conservative but still like the health care REIT sector, some health care REITs carry less investment risk and have become a lot cheaper thanks to the latest stock market correction, see here and here. While Omega's dividend yield is alluring for sure, it is worth reminding ourselves that a 10 percent yield is always risky.

Your Takeaway

The best thing to do is often to do nothing. While the dividend freeze isn't nice, Omega Healthcare Investors should be able to maintain its dividend throughout 2018. The REIT's valuation, risk-reward and income proposition remain attractive, and the company is working diligently on solving the most recent operator issues. Shares also appear to have bottomed out and are no longer oversold.

Should more operator problems surface in the next couple of months, and/or Omega's dividend coverage deteriorate, the investment thesis would have to be revisited. As things stand now, Omega Healthcare Investors looks like a promising speculative buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.