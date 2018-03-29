Hamilton Beach Brands: Read The Footnotes

After accounting for one-time events and tax considerations, we see that Hamilton Beach Brands is actually in a much better place than it might seem.

However, a closer look at the company's financials reveal that it isn't doing nearly as bad as some figures indicate.

Investment Thesis

Hamilton Beach Holdings (HBB) has suffered a significant price decline over the past few months. This price decline is concerning, but evaluating the company again and looking through its first annual filing shows that HBB is still a good investment opportunity.

Introduction

In November of last year, I published an article recommending Hamilton Beach Brands, which was then a newly minted spin-off from NACCO Industries, as a good investment. Since my analysis was published, HBB's stock price has gone down roughly 24%. Value investors try to ignore the vicissitudes of the market and try to stick to their assessment of their investments. However, although the market is sometimes wrong and irrational, it is also sometimes correct. The purpose of this article and analysis is to reassess HBB in light of its recently released 10-K form (which offers a much more in depth look into the company) and see if it is still a good investment opportunity.

Background

Hamilton Beach Brands owns and operates two businesses: Hamilton Beach and Kitchen Collection. Hamilton Beach manufactures and sells a wide variety of kitchen appliances at different price points and for different uses. The brand is quite big in its market and also quite recognizable. Kitchen Collection is the company's range of retail stores that sells various appliances and products for the kitchen and dining room. At the end of 2017, Kitchen Collection had a total of over 200 leased retail locations around the country.

The company sells about 30% of its products to Wal-Mart and 12% of its products through Amazon. Its top five customers account for 55% of all revenues.

Earnings

The company's earnings have been up and down over the past few years. Total revenues went from $620 million to $605 million to $615 million from 2015 to 2017. Meanwhile, the Hamilton Beach appliance company's net income went from $20 million to $27 million to $21 million over the same time period. However, Kitchen Collection did worse and worse, going from a net income level of -$420 thousand in 2015 to -$3.3 million in 2017. Overall, the entire business's net income went from $19.7 million to $26.2 million to $17.9 million from 2015 to 2017.

So, overall, the business's net income figures look poor. The business is mostly hampered by Kitchen Collection's negative profits, which have increased over time and have thus become a bigger and bigger drag on the entire business. Despite these poor results, however, the company's tax situation might offer some better insight.

Taxes

The company's overall tax rate in 2016 was 35.6%, because the corporate tax-rate at the time was 35%. However, its tax-rate in 2017 was higher, at 46.9%, an increase of $4.1 million. The big jump was a result of re-measurement costs it had to incur as a result of the new tax bill passed in December of 2017. HBB is a small company, so the cost of this re-measurement had an outsized impact on net income. This re-measurement charge was a one-time event, and adding this cost back into the net income figure gives a net income of $22 million for 2017, above the 2015 level but still below the 2016 level. This figure would actually be about $24.5 million once we consider the $2.5 million increase in costs associated with the spin-off, which is obviously a one-time charge.

Furthermore, the tax bill will be a great tailwind for the business moving forward. Taxes will decrease by 40%. Applying this to new tax rate and deducting the one-time re-measurement charge, we see that net income for 2016 and 2017 would have been around $31 million, a huge jump from the actual 2016 and 2017 levels.

Once taxes and one-time charges are considered, the company's recent past and its future look much better than they do now.

Book Value

Unfortunately, the company's balance sheet has grown weaker with time. Shareholder's equity decreased from $65 million to $45 million. Total assets increased from $310 million to $326 million, but accounts payable and debt increased by roughly $20 million, which caused the decrease. The increase in debt was a result of working capital needs. Current assets increased by $16 million in 2017, but current liabilities increased by $40 million. This is likely the cause of the debt.

The company points out that it often relies on debt and cash reserves to fund inventory due to the seasonal nature of its business, since much of the business it receives occurs during the second half of the year. Hopefully, the debt was just a result of the type of business the company is in and will be paid off and won't become a permanent fixture of the balance sheet.

Management

I discussed the management of the company in my previous article, but I think it's worthwhile to briefly review the company's management and its compensation.

One positive thing to see is that all the executives that presided over the business before the spin-off continued at the new company. The CEO and President of the business, Gregory Trepp, had the same role before the spin-off. Plus, Alfred Rankin, who was the CEO of NACCO before the spin-off, left NACCO and became the executive chairman of HBB after the spin-off, signaling a vote of confidence.

The company also seems to emphasize equity compensation for performance. The company hired an outside service to come up with a base salary for executives that is based on the median salary for all similar executives in the same field. Furthermore, every executive has short- and long-term performance targets that will result in greater compensation. If these targets are not met, they will not receive all or a portion of their extra compensation. Overall, the management seems to be incentivized to be reasonably compensated with an incentive to meet certain targets.

Catalysts for Growth

HBB is in an interesting situation. It's not an amazing business with strong growth, but it's also not a horrible business. And, most interesting of all, investors have to look deeper into its finances to truly understand how the business is doing once all the one-time charges and nuances are taken into account. With that in mind, there are two catalysts that I think will help the business a lot moving forward. One is uncertain and the other is certain.

Firstly, I think the business will be greatly helped if it completely shut down its Kitchen Collection business. A retail store specifically for kitchen appliances doesn't seem appealing as a stand-alone business. It's bewildering and confusing that the business is still allowed to continue despite losing money consistently. The worst part is that Kitchen Collection's bad performance is dragging down the rest of the business. If it was shut down before 2017, the business's net income would be over $3 million dollars higher. I don't see this part of the business doing well going into the future, so I hope the management eventually just shuts it down. Thankfully, if this does happen, Kitchen Collection has no debt, which means shutting it down will have a purely positive impact.

Secondly, the new tax bill will be great for the business, as demonstrated earlier. Net income will certainly increase dramatically in the future.

The Market for the Stock

One other thing that is important to understand when considering all of these things is how the stock is traded. At the end of 2017, there were 789 stockholders of the company's Class A shares and 864 stockholders of the company's Class B shares (every NACCO share was split into one Class A share and one Class B share of HBB). These are extremely low numbers and it explains two things. First, it explains why there's very little coverage of the company in general and why there's limited knowledge of the company's nuanced finances and the information in the footnotes. Second, it also explains the somewhat sharp declines in share price, since a few stockholders are dictating prices and price movements.

Conclusion

Overall, I think the company is still a good investment opportunity, especially at the current price. On the surface level, it's quite simple to see why the price has declined since the spin-off: the company has had inconsistent earnings. However, a closer look shows that these declines aren't primarily because the business was doing poorly. One-time charges and tax considerations artificially made the company look like it performed much worse than it actually did.

HBB lacks coverage and its financials are misunderstood, making for a classic, under-the-radar value opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.