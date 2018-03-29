Amazon Scenario Analysis Suggests Stock Worth Near $2,100 In Base Case

Press reports regarding President Trump's "obsession" with Amazon and his tweet this morning have knocked AMZN down about 7% in the last two days, providing long-term investors with a uniquely attractive entry point.

My Bear, Base, and Bull case scenarios, included below, are not precise forecasts, but are intended to start a conversation about the individual assumptions. Please chime in with your thoughts.

Given Amazon's continuous and heavy reinvestment in growth, current earnings or cash flows are irrelevant to valuation. Only by thinking long-term can one begin to understand the valuation.

Amazon could be the best positioned company with the largest total addressable market in the world. Jeff Bezos is the world's best CEO, according to Warren Buffett.

Amazon is a wonderful business with a one-of-a-kind culture. It probably has the largest total addressable market of any business in the world. It has the best CEO in the world, according to Warren Buffett. It has been vastly underearning its potential since its 1994 founding due to its relentless reinvestment machine. Rather than report meaningful GAAP profits, Jeff Bezos prefers to reinvest the cash flows from its cash cow businesses into emerging growth areas like AWS, Alexa, India, global logistics, drone delivery, and healthcare to name a few. The result is deeply depressed profit margins, especially in its North America and International segments, and a sky-high valuation multiple that few seem to understand.



Multiples, however, are not valuation. They are a crude shorthand valuation technique. Value is, and always has been, the present value of all future cash flows. The entirely valid counterpoint that "no one can predict the future" in no way changes the definition of value; it only requires us to think even more critically about what a company's long-term future could look like. This calls for scenario analysis, which allow us to identify the sort of assumptions necessary to reach different valuation conclusions. It also allows us to tweak the inputs until the output we reach equals the current stock price; that helps us understand what sort of assumptions are priced-in at the stock's current level. Then the investor can make their own judgements about the extent to which that set of assumptions is reasonable or unreasonable.

This report is intended to start a conversation about Amazon's long-term future. Below you will find Bear, Base, and Bull case scenarios for Amazon. None of these consist of my "prediction" of Amazon's future, but are only an attempt to match up the inputs (the scenarios) with their corresponding outputs (the valuations). If you have an opinion about any of these scenarios, please post your thoughts in the comments. For example, if you feel strongly that revenue growth North America is likely to decelerate more sharply than my Bear case, let me know and why. Or if you expect AWS's long-term margins to be much higher than I have in my Bull case, by all means, please tell me.

Without further ado, here are the scenarios:

Each of the following DCFs utilize a 10% discount rate and a 5% unlevered free cash flow yield for the terminal value. Exhibit 2 shows the Bear case discounted cash flow model: Here is the Base case discounted cash flow model:

Here is the Bull case discounted cash flow model:

I assume Amazon's growth rates across each of its three segments decelerate over time, faster in the Bear case and more slowly in the Bull case.

I assume segment margins in North America and International expand towards 8%, 10%, and 11% in the Bear, Base, and Bull cases, respectively. Clearly, I am expecting meaningful margin expansion in these two segments.

For support, I would point to the 8.7% and 8.3% operating margin reported in the North America segment in 2003 and 2004, respectively. In 2003, North America had just $3.2 billion of revenue compared to the $106 billion reported last year. With 33x the revenue base, is it more likely Amazon has become bloated, complacent, and is grossly more inefficient than it used to be? Or is it more likely they are as efficient as ever (with robots increasingly running their fulfillment centers) with more bargaining power over suppliers and partners than ever before, and they are choosing to aggressively reinvest in growth, depressing current profits?



Similarly, International has -6% margins today but had 7.2% and 7.4% margins in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Did the long-term economics in this segment go down the toilet despite international revenues growing 6-fold since then? Or is it more likely they are reinvesting a massive amount of money to establish a dominant footprint in India and elsewhere, and GAAP accounting simply does not distinguish between growth investments and operating losses?



Management also used to say as far back as 2004 that they thought their long-term operating margins would be "low double-digits" (although they would optimize for maximum free cash flow, not margin, and would therefore run at high single-digit margins if it would maximize free cash flow). Interestingly, Amazon was almost entirely a first-party retail business back then, and first-party retail should be one of their lowest margin businesses. Since then, the third-party marketplace has taken off and now accounts for 51% of physical units shipped. Third-party seller service revenue was $31.9 billion last year, most of which is third-party commissions, so I estimate third-party gross merchandise volume is now approaching $200 billion. That is a huge high-margin business, with a comparable or more likely superior margin profile to eBay, which itself sports margins near 38% in its core Marketplace business (the last time it publicly disclosed them). In fact, most of the businesses Amazon has entered since then have higher margins than first-party retail, so I would argue that claiming "low double digit" long-term operating margins, while likely contemplating a predominantly first-party retail business, suggests actual long-term operating margins should be at least that high when considering the higher margin businesses Amazon has entered since then.

One final point on this is it's quite possible that the magnitude of the margin expansion I contemplate in North America and International gets delayed beyond the end of my forecast period. If that is the case, it means Amazon has found greater opportunities for reinvestment in those markets than I assumed. Somewhat ironically, that is actually bullish for Amazon's valuation. The lower Amazon's margins can be for longer, the more the company is reinvesting. The more the company is reinvesting, the larger the future payoff should be. Similarly, if Amazon's North America and International margins were to quickly jump to 10% over the next two years, I would be shocked and horrified because it would mean they have run out of opportunities to reinvest. Growth would eventually slow and the business would end up being smaller than I currently envision.

As for AWS margins, I assume they max out at 24%, 26%, and 28% in the three scenarios, respectively. This compares to the 24.8% margin reported last year. I cannot claim much conviction on this topic. AWS remains vastly sub-scale compared to where it will likely be ten years from now, which usually would suggest there should be meaningful operating leverage. However, where AWS's margins settle out largely depends on how the competitive environment evolves in this space. I think AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are the only viable competitors over the long-term, but I won't try to guess what their respective market shares will be in 10 or 15 years. If you have a view on this topic, please post in the comments.

As for tax rates, I assume long-term tax rates rise to 32%, 30%, and 28% in the three scenarios, respectively. Between the new 21% Federal rate and state taxes, many U.S.-centric businesses have been guiding to all-in tax rates in the mid-20%s. International tax rates have traditionally been lower than those in the U.S. Over time, I would rather be conservative and assume this administration's tax policy gets somewhat reversed, and Amazon ends up paying a tax rate around 30%, plus or minus, in the long run.



Finally, here is the summary valuation table that starts off with the enterprise valuation from the DCFs above.

As you can see, the Bear, Base, and Bull cases suggest intrinsic values of $1,345, $2,068, and $2,857 per share, compared to the current stock price of $1,391.



Again, none of these scenarios are meant to be precise predictions. Instead, they are starting points for me to determine what sort of future scenario I am comfortable underwriting for Amazon. I am hoping that Amazon followers will chime in with well-reasoned arguments about any of the assumptions above.

A final point is that followers of Amazon may notice that I do not account for any big new businesses that the company may start in the future. One thing I am certain of is that Amazon is working feverishly to build one or more additional big businesses. Whether that is third-party shipping and logistics to compete head-on against UPS and FedEx, or its investments in the healthcare space, the connected home, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Full disclosure: I've been long AMZN since 2014 and hope to own it forever. I am posting this today due to the stock's recent sell-off, which I consider an opportunity. While President Trump is no fan of Amazon, and greater regulation or higher internet taxes are non-trivial risks, I think I fully account for these risks. Certainly, that does not preclude near-term stock price volatility.



