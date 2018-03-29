Quorum Health: Disconnect Between Challenged Fundamentals And Lofty Valuation

Headquartered near Nashville, QHC owns/operates 30 hospitals in 15 states. QHC focuses specifically on rural areas of the USA. QHC was spun-off from Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE:CYH). QHC’s equity has significantly appreciated in recent weeks, yet we remain skeptical of its valuation. If QHC is unable to execute divestitures, expand margins, realize cost improvements from exiting a legacy contract, grow admissions in rural markets, pay down debt, and generate positive free cash flow - the equity has little value. We believe the following reasons support the notion that QHC is over-valued:

1. QHC is a collection of unwanted and orphaned assets of a low-quality and under-performing company

We first discovered QHC while conducting primary research on an unrelated healthcare company. Conversations with CFOs and COOs of midwestern hospitals repeatedly indicated that HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was the best hospital operator and had the highest-quality assets. Meanwhile, hospital executives explained that Community Health Systems (CYH) was the worst hospital operator and had the lowest-quality assets. As a result of the spin-off, QHC’s assets are effectively CYH’s unwanted assets. If you follow CYH closely, the idea of investing in CYH’s divested assets is likely a poor proposition. As evidence, the value destruction since the spin-off (April 29, 2016) has been remarkable: CYH shares have declined from $15.71 to $4.11 and QHC shares have declined from $16.50 to $9.37. Importantly, the connection between CYH and QHC remains significant, as QHC’s current CEO previously worked at CYH since 2007.

2. Hospital industry margins will continue to experience increasing pressure

It is no secret that hospitals are struggling. Simply put, operating expenses are rising, while admissions and reimbursement rates are falling. This combination of unideal circumstances puts significant pressure on hospital profitability and has led numerous hospitals to close. The Harvard Business Review attributes the struggles to: “Increases in operating expenses outpacing growth in revenues. After a modest surge in inpatient admissions from the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion in the fall of 2014, hospitals have settled in to a lengthy period of declining hospital admissions.”

3. Rural hospitals - such as QHC – face long-term challenges due to weak demographics

The demographic trends are less favorable in QHC's rural markets, therefore many hospital peers are focusing solely on urban population centers. Per QHC’s 2016 10K filing, the national average population growth was 4.4% from 2011 - 2016 and is expected to be 3.7% from 2016 – 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people living in QHC's service areas grew just 0.9% from 2011 - 2016 and is expected to grow just 1.3% from 2016 – 2021. According to the HRSA, “Hospitals located in rural areas have been closing their doors more frequently and at higher rates than urban facilities in recent years — and a pattern of increasing financial distress suggests that more are likely to falter.”

4. For-profit hospitals with a significant amount of debt - such as QHC - are at a significant disadvantage relative to less levered, non-for-profit competitors

As part of being spun-off from CYH, QHC's balance sheet was loaded with large debt obligations, such as: $880mm of term loan debt and $400mm of senior notes. This dynamic has forced QHC to reign in capital expenditures and divest underperforming assets, with the near-term goal of being a smaller, less-levered company. Hospitals whose cash flow are allocated to debt service versus capital expenditures will, over time, face competitive disadvantages as their facilities, technology, and equipment become antiquated. Further damaging QHC is its for-profit-status; whereas non-for-profit hospitals receive tax advantages that allow them to generate more cash flow and thus dedicate more capital expenditures to modernization initiatives. These dynamics will become increasingly problematic for QHC.

5. QHC's divestiture program has resulted in fewer-than-expected proceeds

In April 2017, QHC stated that it was targeting $200mm of sale proceeds via divestitures of negative and low EBITDA facilities; any/all proceeds go to reduce debt. As of today, QHC has only generated $47mm of proceeds (total). Several letters-of-intent (LOI) that QHC announced were ultimately cancelled (per QHC’s commentary on earnings calls), most recently an LOI for $110mm. When sales do not occur, QHC has been forced to close facilities and recognize $0 proceeds. For example, after extensive efforts to sell a facility, QHC recently (January 2018) announced that it was closing Affinity Medical Center in Massillon, Ohio. This is problematic because QHC needs to generate divestiture proceed to pay down its massive debt burden. Despite QHC’s struggle to divest hospitals, QHC recently increased its total divestiture guidance to $300mm.

6. Despite divesting several hospitals since its spin-off, QHC’s profitability has not improved

QHC has guided to $160 - $180mm of EBITDA for its continuing hospital group during 2018. At the midpoint, this represents ~0% growth relative to the 2017 results. EBITDA should be increasing on a year-over-year basis, as QHC has been closing/divesting negative EBITDA hospitals and the continuing hospital group should be outperforming (i.e., growing). However, that is not the case despite the massive flu outbreak this winter, new doctors being hired at QHC hospitals, and a facility expansion in Oregon. The 2018 guide highlights the underlying fundamental challenges that QHC faces: disadvantaged demographics create admission headwinds while cost and reimbursement pressures create margin headwinds. For example, QHC has repeatedly claimed that newly-hired physicians take 6-9 months to reach steady-state profitability; but, that initiative has yet to demonstrate margin results as the continuing hospital EBITDA margins declined from 12.2% in 2016 to 10.6% in 2017.

7. Investors are inaccurately assuming immediate EBITDA contribution from Oregon expansion and business service opportunity

QHC is currently spending ~$105mm to expand its McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Oregon. QHC stated this project will generate returns of 12-18%. Our understanding is that current capacity utilization is under 100%, leading us to believe the implied $16mm of incremental EBITDA will take years to realize and will not be a near-term, material, incremental profit contributor. Furthermore, QHC will have an opportunity to exit its restrictive transitional service agreement (TSA) with its former-parent, CYH. Much like the Oregon situation, we believe the market is pricing-in immediate incremental profit from this development. However, QHC has indicated that full incremental EBITDA impact is a 2019 event – at the earliest and mgmt's estimate benefits have generally declined. It will be a risky and timely endeavor for QHC to essentially develop an in-house financial service, revenue collection, and IT team. However, the euphoric small-cap market appears to be giving QHC immediate credit for unrealized, potential EBITDA growth from exiting the TSA agreement.

8. QHC does not generate positive cash flow; unless QHC de-levers, cash flow will not occur as LIBOR-based variable rate debt becomes increasingly problematic

The value of an asset is essentially the present value of its future cash flows less the net liabilities on the asset. The problem is, QHC does not generate positive free cash flow and has massive liabilities. QHC must reduce its debt balance (and therefore, interest expense) in order to generate free cash flow and justify any valuation, let alone at today’s price of $9.37. It is critically important to note that QHC has $831mm of LIBOR-based variable rate debt. In QHC’s own words: “Our senior credit facilities bear interest at variable rates. If market interest rates increase, this variable rate debt will create higher debt service requirements from us, which could adversely affect our available cash flow.” One year LIBOR is currently priced at 2.66%, a 56 bps increase in calendar year 2018 alone. As interest rates inevitably rise and if QHC’s debt levels remain constant, QHC’s cash flows will increasingly be allocated to debt service versus equity shareholders.

9. While QHC’s stock price is rapidly appreciating, several key executives are departing the company

In January 2018, QHC announced its CFO was resigning (1.30.18 8K). The gentleman selected as QHC’s new CFO has no experience as CFO of a hospital company, let alone a publicly-traded hospital company. More recently, QHC announced its Chairman of the Board was also resigning – effectively immediately (3.23.18 8K). Both events strike us as concerning, given that no tangible reason was provided as to why either executive is resigning. Unlike when most Chairman resign and a filing is published, QHC’s filing did not provide any words of confidence from the departing Chairman. In our time analyzing companies, a recurring theme is that executives rarely leave a company when it is approaching/undergoing a fundamental inflection point. QHC’s executive departures are not encouraging.

10. It is difficult to trust QHC’s financials, given the material weakness in internal controls and inconsistent reporting of continuing hospital EBITDA

QHC’s most recent 10K states, “Our principal executive officer and our principal financial officer have concluded that as of the end of the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as a result of the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting.” This development is one that shareholders must consider when evaluating a company and its executives. It would appear that QHC did not have an accurate grasp of ASU 2014-09. While this specific accounting error seems manageable and restatements seem unlikely, we recall the simple analogy of "there's never just one cockroach in the kitchen". Relatedly, we find it interesting that QHC can change what hospitals are included in its definition of continuing hospital group. As QHC decides to include or remove specific hospitals from the continuing group, it has become increasingly difficult for investors to trust what the pro-forma continuing hospital group financial results truly are.

11. At today’s valuation, QHC is priced-to-perfection with asymmetric risk to the downside

Until its credit covenants were recently amended, QHC faced going-concern risks within the next twelve months. However, the shares have since spiked to new multi-year highs, yet fundamentals remain largely unchanged and the shares now appear over-valued. QHC’s current share price is only justifiable if QHC flawlessly executes its divestiture program, realizes significant savings from in-housing business functions, grows admissions/revenue when other hospitals are struggling to grow, and can expand margins in the face of an industry-wide margin squeeze. We do not believe QHC justifies a multiple > 6.5x EV/EBITDA given its long-term demographic headwinds and levered balance sheet (QHC recently said it aims to still be 4.5-4.8x levered even if all divestitures occur). According to several data feeds, QHC currently trades at an astounding 8.3x 2019 EBITDA while industry-darling HCA only trades for 7.6x 2019 EBITDA. Like our thesis with AVID a few months ago, we do not think this valuation is sustainable and we do not believe QHC’s fundamentals are sound.

Disclosures

This article is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in this material does not purport to be complete, is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. No one should rely on the information contained in this document to make any investment decision. The material contains and is based upon information that the author believes to be correct but they have not verified that information and assume no liability if such information is incorrect. The author does not have any duty to correct or update the information contained herein. This document contains forward-looking statements based on the author's expectations and projections. Those statements are sometimes indicated by words such as "expects", "believes", "will" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual returns could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly through his/her employer) has a short position in the stocks covered herein and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.