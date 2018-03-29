I Bought General Mills Stock On Monday

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a 'Valuation envelope' for each stock I follow. That 'envelope' is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn't involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope's 'width' (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E's and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that 'envelope' (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But it maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don't change.

I apply this Model to stock Universe that contains companies that pay dividends, that grow those dividends regularly and have the financial strength to continue to so. The problem with that strategy is that the stocks in my Universe seldom fall into my Buy zone; and when they do it is either during a Market collapse or when the company experiences growing pains.

In my opinion, the latter is now the case with General Mills (NYSE:GIS). It is a stock that I already own but had Sold Half in the summer of 2016. Since then stock continued to move up but of late has been hammered (circa $70/share to circa $45/share).

To be sure, there are reasons GIS shares have fallen.

in its revenues have stagnated as consumer preferences have toward natural and organic foods has shifted faster than the company responded. And that is not going to turn around in a quarter or two, margins declined as a result of rising commodity prices and increasing supply chain [freight] costs, the potential negative short term impact of the acquisition of Blue Buffalo (NASDAQ:BUFF), a premium/natural pet food company with projected [Value Line] 2018 sales of $1.37 billion in sales. In addition, Value Line estimates that BUFF will grow profits at double digit rate in the next three to four years. Clearly, it will help solve GIS sluggish growth problem. Unfortunately, it will also be dilutive to shareholders [$1 billion in equity], would push GIS debt/equity ratio to uncomfortable levels [4.2 times cash flow], likely delay any share buybacks and restrain the growth rate of its dividend.

At current price levels, I believe the aforementioned problems are becoming well reflected but don't recognize the efforts by the company to overcome those difficulties.

investing in new product innovation [Blueberry Chex, Cheerios granola], expanding its offerings in its current line of organic products [yogurt, snack bars] as well as a stepped up marketing effort,

building a more organic product line through eliminating artificial flavors and colors, reducing the sodium content,

improving its e-commerce business,

a major restructuring and cost savings effort [supply chain optimization, reduced operational complexity],

and, of course, the aforementioned acquisition of BUFF.

Below is a transcript from Seeking Alpha's site of GIS executives discussing second quarter results as well as their strategy for returning earnings to their historical growth rate. It provides much deeper background on the above points.

General Mills' (GIS) CEO Jeffrey Harmening on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Below are the latest fundamental/valuation numbers courtesy of Zacks and Value Line. As you can see, GIS compares favorably despite its current difficulties. Of course, the debt to equity ratio bothers me but management has said will go down over time.

GIS Industry S&P HIST EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 5.5% 4.7% 7.1% NET MARGIN 13.9% 3.7% 9.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 31% 3.7% 9.1% DEBT/EQUITY 67% 37% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 14.7 17.1 16.7 PRICE/SALES 1.6 1.1 2.5 PRICE/BOOK 4.8 2.5 3.26 PRICE/CASH FLOW 10.7 12.6 13.6 PEG RATIO 1.9 1.9 1.7

Bottom line: I recognize the problems that GIS is having. But management is taking the steps necessary to put the company back on track. Even if it takes longer than anticipated, its stock is yielding 4%, so it's not costing me a lot to wait. That said, the opportunity to buy a high quality company with an attractive historical earnings and profits growth rate at what I believe is a bargain price doesn't occur that often. I love to buy the stocks of these kind of companies when others are whining about short term problems.

To be clear on my actions: I had a one-half (1.5% of my portfolio) position that I want to expand to a normal (for me) 3-4%. On Monday, I bought one-half of this objective on the thesis that the Market, in general, is way over valued, will inevitably suffer a correction and I will add the other half during that period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.