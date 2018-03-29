VirnetX: Possible Short-Term Earnings Jump Although Long Term Looks Poor

The non-litigation part of the business is not proving to be profitable.

Future litigation may be more difficult due to legal changes.

A second Apple trial will start April 2nd which could result in another nine-figure judgment.

The company is getting closer to a $343 million payment from Apple.

VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) is one of the more interesting and unique public companies. Revenue is mostly hoped to be earned from filing patent lawsuits. In particular, or as it has turned out, from damages awards in lawsuits against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). So far revenue is still in the “hoped to see someday” stage, but several useful matters can be extracted from the March 16, 2018, filed 2017 10-K Annual Report.

Although VirnetX stock is currently below $4 per show, down from a yearly high of $8.75, this is an exciting time for the company and the stock could quickly rebound.

Current Litigation Status

The annual report notes two main patent infringement cases against Apple are proceeding and could be profitable.

The first case, dubbed “Apple I”, originally resulted in a verdict of $368M. The calculation of damages – but not Apple’s liability - was vacated on appeal.

The new damages trial has been completed and a new award of $343M was obtained. The judgment is now being appealed by Apple with briefing occurring this month.

I think the company ultimately cashes in on this judgment before the end of 2019.

A second infringement case against, called “Apple II” is noted in the annual report as having jury selection set for April 2nd.

I checked the Texas court records and trial appears on track with a final pretrial conference being held on March 26th.

Investors will want to be closely following any reported case developments. Another nine-figure verdict should quickly send the stock higher.

Lawsuits and trials. This is what the company is about and investors are looking to see happen.

Future Litigation

Unfortunately, the current Apple cases may end up being it for significant company revenue. There is a tougher road ahead for future patent lawsuits.

Management added the express disclaimer to the 2017 annual report that “Patent litigation is risky and the outcome is uncertain”. Hopefully, all investors already knew this was a risky model.

Significantly, management also added a new section to the annual report noting, “New legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents could harm our business and operating results.”

Although not completely detailed in the annual report, the company has been filing its patent lawsuits in a small county in Texas known to be friendly for patent lawsuits. One New York Times report noted that a single judge in rural Texas was overseeing a quarter of all patent cases, and more than all federal judges in California, New York, and Florida combined.

The US Supreme Court unanimously ended VirnetX’s strategy a few months ago. This means in the future VirnetX will be barred from filing new cases in its favorite Texas court. Instead, cases will need to be filed where the defendant is incorporated or has its principal place of business. Instead of suing Apple in Texas the company will need to sue Apple on its home turf in Silicon Valley.

Company management has not said that its patent claims and litigation model is strong enough to succeed in courts other than East Texas, and I would not expect it to be as successful.

The “Tech” Business is Not Profitable

Management has tried to position the company as a tech business selling or licensing its know-how and not simply as a “patent troll”. To date the results have been poor.

Source: VirnetX 2017 Annual Report

Revenue has been flat for three years.

In 2017 the company tried to market some of its licenses by entering into what it calls “PITA” contracts with Public Intelligence Technology Associates. Management said the arrangement failed to yield meaningful results so they were terminated. On March 16, 2018, the same day the annual report was released, the company sent PITA a letter about the termination.

Elsewhere in the annual report management states PITA may dispute the effectiveness of the termination and “expensive” litigation may ensue. How “expensive” is not stated, but obviously it is material enough to make it into a SEC filing.

Management also said it was looking at international expansion:

We expect to expand our presence internationally through, for example, international partnerships with third parties and the possibility of establishing international subsidiaries and offices.

It is one thing to license patents and technological know-how worldwide. It is another to create international offices and subsidiaries.

Source: VirnetX 2017 Annual Report

A broader review shows an ongoing huge disparity between revenue and expenses which is only acceptable from an expected payout from the patent infringement litigation.

It also appears some of the patents are proving worthless and the company has abandoned prior product pursuits. The 2016 Annual Report claimed a unique and patented solution from IP telephony products could provide a significant return on investment. As stated by the company a year ago:

Based on our estimates using Infonetics and other market data, we believe that worldwide revenue from IP telephony products like IP-PBX including IP phones, service provider VoIP and IMS equipment, VoIP gateways, Enterprise Telepresence and Video Conferencing for businesses and Unified Communication clients, is expected to grow from approximately $38 billion in 2012 to approximately $60 billion in 2017, representing a CAGR of approximately 9%. We believe our unique and patented solution provides a robust security platform for providing on-demand secure communication links between enterprises intending to communicate securely without manually configuring the connections. We believe a standard security solution such as ours will further accelerate the adoption of Enterprise telephony products in the market and allow enterprises to take full advantage of these rich content applications and real-time communications over the Internet, thereby significantly increasing their return on investment.

However, the entire discussion of the IP telephony market and patents has been deleted, without explanation, from the 2017 Annual Report.

The drain on cash and assets, lack of revenue from non-litigation activity, and pull-back from promised revenue streams does not, in my view, justify costly international expansion.

Shareholder Dilution

The low cash situation and increased short-term expenses from the Apple II trial, Apple I appeal, and international expansion make clear additional capital will be raised that dilute current shareholders.

The annual report notes:

On March 8, 2018, we amended our August 20, 2015 equity offering sales agreement (“Amended Agreement”) with Cowen and Company, LLC (“Cowen”), whereby the maximum aggregate value of the Company’s common stock (“Shares”) we may offer and sell, from time to time, was increased from $35,000,000 to $50,000,000.

Recommendations

In the short term watch for developments in the Apple II trial. Juries are unpredictable, but this Texas court has previously done well for the company.

Longer term I think Apple will be paying the company, but after that revenue prospects are not promising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.