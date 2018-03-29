ACSF Is A Good Way To Play Rising Interest Rates

ACSF is externally managed by Ivy Hill Asset Management, a wholly owned portfolio company of Ares Capital Corporation. ACSF has access to the platform at Ares Management, a leading global alternative manager.

The ACSF discount is mainly due to its small size. But it also has limited Wall Street analyst coverage and remains "under the radar screen".

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (ACSF) is a small BDC currently trading around $11 a share at a 16% discount to its last reported NAV of $13.09 on December 31, 2017. ACSF owns a portfolio of high quality liquid bank loans along with some equity CLOs. It's market capitalization is about $110 million.

Portfolio Composition (as of Dec. 31, 2017)

First Lien Floating Rate Notes 75%

Second Lien Floating Rate Notes 6%

CLO Equity 19%

=========================================

Portfolio Yield (before leverage)= 7.05%

Cost of Funds = 3.83%

Debt-to-Equity Ratio= 0.67x

Portfolio Quality

One security was on non-accrual status. This is 0.6% of the portfolio at cost, and 0.3% of the portfolio at current fair value.

Only 6.7% of the Loan Portfolio has direct or indirect exposure to commodities.

Approximately 66% of the Loan Portfolio consists of loans with a facility credit rating by S&P of "B" or higher.

Source: ACSF Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

The total portfolio yield at cost is 7.05%. The charts below show that the CLO equity portion of the portfolio has a higher yield than the loan portion. But during the fourth quarter, the CLO yield fell while the loan portfolio yield increased.

The yield at cost of the loan portfolio increased 46 basis points in the fourth quarter from a 5.62% yield as of September 30, 2017. 100% of the loan portfolio is in senior floating-rate loans. The loan portfolio yield will generate increased income as the Fed raises short-term interest rates.

Source: ACSF Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

The ACSF loan portfolio is well diversified. There are 129 loan portfolio companies invested across 37 different industries with the largest exposure of 1.4%.

ACSF CLO Equity Portfolio Overview

$43.8 million of CLO equity invested across 25 CLOs managed by 18 different managers.

Weighted average yield at cost= 10.59%

GAAP Revenue was flat quarter over quarter

Fourth quarter cash distributions of $2.2 million versus GAAP income of $1.5 million

The CLO portfolio is backed by floating rate loans with similar LIBOR floors.

Source: finviz.com

Source: ACSF Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

The Only Problem: ACSF Is Currently Too Small to be Viable

ACSF has an attractive portfolio that should benefit as the Fed raises short-term interest rates. It's biggest problem is lack of scale. It's balance sheet is quite small with $229 million in total assets and $137 in equity. Leverage is modest with a debt/equity ratio of 0.67x.

ACSF had its IPO in January, 2014 of about 10 million shares @$15 each. They were managed by American Capital, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS) from the IPO until January, 2017 when Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) acquired ACAS. As part of the acquisition, ACAS was merged into Ivy Hill Asset Management which is wholly owned by Ares Capital. But ACSF was kept as a standalone entity at that time.

Ares Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with about $106 billion in assets under management and over 1,000 employees. Since they have assumed management responsibility for ACSF, they have improved the quality of portfolio. As of December 2017, Ares Management LLC owned 2.26% of ASFC common stock.

Expenses for ACSF are too high because of its small size. For just the fourth quarter of 2017, the asset management fee was $494,000 and "Other Operating Expenses" were $505,000. This annualizes to about $4 million a year.

Management discusses the "scale" problem in the last earnings call on March 14:

"Given the company's size we also recognize that ACSF lacks economies of scale that could benefit the company, importantly we continue to evaluate ways that the company could benefit from scale efficiencies that we believe could be in the best interest of shareholders."

There were also several pointed questions from analysts who specifically asked about the sub-scale problem:

Douglas Crimmins: "I just was wondering if you could really comment more specifically on the strategic vision of ACSF. I mean given its subscale size, you know highly liquid and transparent portfolio and trading at such a big discount, I mean where you take this thing strategically? Is there any conversation about potentially looking to do some sort of a liquidation, can you kind of help us with that?"

Unidentified Analyst: "First of all, I appreciate the scale discussion, especially in the context of expenses cap rollout, which I appreciated that was even extended as long as it was. I might certainly with board with considering the liquidation but we’ve said this before and I hopefully we guys are considering is that I will be supportive of a slightly sub NAV issuance to maybe 10% discount on a NAV or whatever if the stock ever gets back up there, just to get the scale, just to get the capital up. If you run the numbers that actually there is a wash for the shareholders."

Management clearly understands the scale issue, but they may feel their jobs would be in jeopardy if ACSF were to liquidate or merge with another fund in the Ares Capital complex. And this could also affect the Board of Directors and other support personnel.

I remember a similar problem when I worked in Info Technology at Citigroup. There were many disparate systems acquired from various mergers. Management was always trying to reduce and consolidate the number of systems to save money. But it was not an easy process.

There was a mainframe Trade Entry System written in Cobol that was originally developed in 1970. Management established a project to "retire" this system in the 1980's. But it was still running in 2006 when I retired. Some critical details were buried in the Cobol code, and the mainframe programmers who supported the old system had no real incentive to aid the system retirement effort.

At its current 16% discount to book value and liquid portfolio, ASCF looks like an attractive special situation. In order to maximize shareholder value, it should either be liquidated or merged into another fund at Ares Capital. While waiting for a catalyst to unlock value, you earn a 10.6% dividend yield with a portfolio that should perform well as the Fed raises short-term interest rates. I think ASCF is an attractive buy at $11 or lower.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas.

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service. The goal of the offering is to provide a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio has generated a high-single-digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.