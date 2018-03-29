Nvidia Stock Buyers Are Likely To Be Disappointed

Investors should avoid NVIDIA's shares until probable future returns are more favorable.

Investor enthusiasm has pushed its valuation to sky-high levels, giving new investors little to expect in the way of future returns.

Not only is it the market leader in graphics processing chips, but this has given the company a ground-floor entry point into the worlds of AI, cloud computing, and driverless transportation.

For two decades now, I have heard gamers talk about the merits of having NVIDIA (NVDA) chips in their PC. Little did anyone know that for this graphics chip manufacturer, games were just the beginning. NVIDIA has since found its chips perfectly suited for industries that once amounted to science fiction: cloud computing, driverless cars, AI, even cryptocurrency mining.

Predictably, the money has started pouring in. And with explosive profit growth comes investor attention. These ‘happy accidents’ have produced a sky-high valuation for NVDA's shares. And why not? NVIDIA is a leader in not just one but four multi-billion dollar opportunities.

Should I and so many like me who have long appreciated NVIDIA throw up our hands and buy in?

No chance.

With a healthy amount of regret, here’s why investors should admire NVDA’s business from afar – for now.

Yes, NVDA’s business has always been pretty great

For almost 20 years, NVDA has been a profit machine. Though founded in 1993, it was in 1999 that NVIDIA really took off:

Source: NVIDIA 10-K Filing.

Since then the company has grown by leaps and bounds:

NVDA Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Recent results, fueled by demand for its chips designed for data center applications, have been no less impressive:

Source: NVIDIA.

NVIDIA’s returns on capital and free cash flow generation have been even better.

Tech companies are notoriously bad at actually making money, let alone generating above-average returns on capital. Technology is constantly changing by its nature, thus making long-term profitability tricky. And it is here that NVIDIA shines:

NVDA Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts NVDA Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Not to belabor the point, but NVDA is clearly a rare business: it operates in an extremely tough industry yet it continues to lead the pack with its technology offerings. It’s not a stretch to call it “The New Intel" (INTC).

We should all rightly admire NVIDIA, but a great business does not necessarily a great investment make.

Those darn multiples...

What is a fair price for NVIDIA?

The quick answer is “I don’t know.” No one does. That’s what makes a market – it’s up for debate and everyone places their chips when they think the odds are in their favor.

A far more interesting question might be:

"Are investors likely to earn a market-beating return by buying NVDA at today's quote?"

Looking at things this way forces investors to think about returns and what an above-average investment looks like. Unfortunately, NVDA doesn't seem to offer good odds today.

First, NVDA’s valuation multiples have ballooned thanks to its well-known success:

NVDA PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Margin expansion is warranted if growth is ratcheting up. Which indeed, it has:

NVDA Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

But these charts are reflections of the past. The far more important question is: how long can growth like this continue?

How to think about returns

At the height of the tech bubble (ironically enough about to celebrate its own 20-year anniversary), simple back-of-the-envelope calculations proved that it was impossible for the growth estimates of the most popular stocks to come to fruition.

Take Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), for example.

At its peak valuation, reached on December 27, 1999, MSFT sported a market capitalization of $613 billion. For investors who bought on that fateful day to earn just a 10% annual return, it would have to be worth a staggering $1.59 Trillion by 2010. Sound plausible?

It wasn't, and Microsoft's shares languished for over a decade:

MSFT data by YCharts

Now think about NVDA.

It is a fantastic business, but with a market capitalization of ~$134 billion at the time of this writing, it would need to be worth $347 billion by 2028 (assuming no dilution).

This definitely sounds more plausible (in fact, I'd bet on it) than Microsoft's situation in 1999. But is a 10% return for owning NVDA worth it given the risks inherent in any technology company? It hardly seems worth sticking one's neck out for when a low-cost ETF will earn a similar return (probably a bit less given the market's own sky-high valuation, but bear with me for argument's sake).

For educational purposes, here the calculations for other annual rates of return and the hypothetical market capitalization required of NVIDIA (again, assuming no share issuances/dilution):

12% $416.18 billion 15% $542.10 billion 20% $829.69 billion 25% $1247.97 billion

Source: Author Calculations.

The same logic applies to NVDA's sales.

Last year, they generated $9.7 billion in revenue. This was up 40.6% from 2016's $6.91 billion. Should NVDA manage to pull off the incredible, and maintain its 40% revenue growth for a full decade, its approximate revenues for the year 2028 would amount to $280 billion. For context, Apple's (AAPL) Total Sales for FY 2017 amounted to $229 billion.

See where I'm going with this?

Adding insult to injury, even if NVIDIA pulled it off and became one of the world's largest technology firms, its growth would eventually slow. Leading to an inevitable valuation multiple compression and its devastating effects on investor returns.

What you need to know

I'm not bearish on NVDA. It's optionality in burgeoning industries such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and cloud computing makes me wonder if there's any better bet for investors looking to take a part in these revolutions. The answer is probably no.

The purpose of this article is to point out that NVDA's shares have probably gotten a bit ahead of themselves -- especially for those in search of excess returns. It's little surprise, then, that investors recently sold off NVDA en masse at the first sign of trouble.

NVIDIA is a business to be admired and a stock to put at the top of one's "buy list". As my father always said, "The things that are worth it are worth waiting for."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.