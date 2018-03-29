Here's Your 50 Top-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dividend Stocks For March (And Net Gains, Too)

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield Consumer Cyclical stocks showed 47.37% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price (small stocks) continued to lead this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes twenty-eight industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented nineteen, ranging in yield from 4.37%-22.4%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 5.65% To 39.29% Net Gains For Top Ten By March 2019

Four of ten top net-gain Consumer Cyclical socks, based on analyst 1-year target prices, also belonged to the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 27, 2019 were:

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was projected to net $392.96, based on projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

L Brands (LB) was projected to net $339.22, based on dividends, plus the median of twenty-nine analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was projected to net $252.09, based on dividends, plus the median of twelve analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% over the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair (FUN) was projected to net $215.31, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) was projected to net $204.00, based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 87% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) was projected to net $200.37, based on dividends, plus twenty-five analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Gannett (GCI) was projected to net $196.22, based on the median of six analyst upside estimates plus annual dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for GCI.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $163.44, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF) was projected to net $76.78, based on dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY) was projected to net $56.49, based on dividends, with no mean target price estimates from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% below the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stock To Lose 3.9% By March, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2019 was:

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) which projected a $39.08 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield Covered 19 of 28 Industries In March

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts as of March 27 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 3/27/18 with top yields represented eight industries in the sector: (1) Apparel Manufacturing [1 listed]; (2) Media - Diversified [1 listed]; (3) Residential Construction [1 listed]; (4) Publishing [2 listed]; (5) Gambling [2 listed]; (6) Restaurants [1 listed]; (7) Broadcasting -TV [1 listed]; (8) Specialty Retail, [1 listed].

In first place by yield was a single Apparel Manufacturer, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) [1]. In second place was a lone media-diversified representative, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2].

A residential construction frim placed third, Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF) [3].

Thereafter, two publishing firms placed fourth, and tenth, New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [4], and Connect Group (OTCPK:SMWPY) [10].

Two gambling firms placed fifth and seventh as top yielding Consumer Cyclical stocks, Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY) [5], and Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GRKZF) [7].

Finally four single representative firms completed the list. A single restaurants representative placed sixth, Greene King (OTCPK:GKNGY) [6]; the broadcasting-TV representative placed eighth, ProSiebenSat 1 Media [8]; one specialty retail firm placed ninth, Halfords Group (OTCPK:HLFDF) [9], to complete the top ten March Consumer Cyclicals by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-26) Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Showed 10%-31% Upsides, And (27) One Cast A 10.46% Downside.

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 47.37% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Consumer Cyclical Stocks By March 2019

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 3/27/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclicals To (28) Deliver 10.41% Vs. (29) 7.07% Net Gains by All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 47.37% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The fifth lowest priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stock, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.4%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stocks for March 27 were: Halfords Group (OTCPK:HLFDF); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY); ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY); China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY), with prices ranging from $4.77 to $9.10.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical dogs for March 27 were: Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GRKZF); Greene King (OTCPK:GKNGY); New Media Investment Group (NEWM); Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF); Connect Group (OTCPK:SMWPY), whose prices ranged from $11.80 to $36.74.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Cyclical stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance or YCharts. Dog photo: dhgate.com

