GDXJ: The Market's Best Risk Play?

Dividend stocks work well in these environments, but income portfolios will also need some added measure of safety if further “flash crashes” are seen this year.

As dividend investors, we try to look for the best ways of reducing risk/volatility and producing income/returns. But we also understand that no single strategy can safely carry us through every market environment. A popular saying amongst sports coaches is that there are two “worst” types of players: the player that never does what the coach says, and the one that only does what the coach says. In the investment markets, this essentially means that there will be times when we need to take a step off of the beaten path, and consider an alternative outlook. Our view is that this time is now and that conservative investors should look at non-dividend paying assets to shield against the volatility seen in the broader indices. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is in a special position to do this, and we believe that investors can begin moving into GDXJ at current levels.

On a year-to-date basis, the broader performance in GDXJ has not been highly impressive. But, over the last six months, the real trend characterization would be sideways. The stock is still trading at the lower end of the range for that period and we believe these levels offer a nice discount on a stock that should only benefit from the volatility that does not seem to be going away in equities.

Of course, the tech space seems to be taking the brunt of the selling pressure as the FANG stocks are witnessing some of their worst declines in history. The financial media loves these stocks, but scenarios that include bearish arguments or any of these “darlings” has exposed excessive vulnerabilities after their rallies.

Additionally, these trends have not occurred in a vacuum. Broader volatility in the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is clearly breaking away from what is currently being seen in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Given the historical tendencies for tech to be a leading indicator for the stock market as a whole, we are alarmed by the potential ramifications through the end of this year. This means investors will need to add exposure in the traditional safe havens (and the stocks most closely associated with those assets).

The GDXJ ETF is a diverse set of holdings where the weighting is evenly dispersed throughout the sector - and some of its components are performing better than others.

If you are looking for a cheap mining company with excellent exposure to safe-haven assets, you could do a lot worse than Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI). But you might not know that when looking at the price of the stock. The company makes up 4.69% of the total GDXJ allocation and is currently trading near its multi-decade lows. GFI has received recent upgrades from both Morgan Stanley and HSBC on the outlook that the downside should be limited from here. GFI has been one of the weaker performers in the group. But we feel that with the growing chances of upside in safe-haven precious metals this could be changing very soon.

On the more bullish side of the equation is Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), which has rallied sharply this year with the stock bouncing off its 200-day EMA on several different occasions. The company’s revenue performances have a solid footing for improvement, and most of the improvements came at times when precious metals were meeting selling pressure. We think the stock continues higher from here, and at 4.25% of the total holdings it is likely to provide a lift to the ETF well into the final parts of this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) makes up 3.79% of the ETF holdings and is another addition to the bullish side of the equation. Better revenue performances helped the company to rally sharply at the beginning of 2016, and we are viewing the sideways activity that has taken place since then simply as a consolidation period before the next run higher.

Given that the majority outlook for the companies making up the GDXJ ETF, we suspect that the next catalyst for a rallying move could be seen if the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) starts to engage in further declines. Our stance is that this is the most likely outcome, as the latest moves higher in the greenback came more as a result of a sell-off in other areas of the market. A fall through 23 in UUP could generate deeper declines in the US currency, and markets may be forced to view the precious metals space as a protective alternative to avoid unpredictable events like those already seen this year. We prefer the mining companies over direct exposure to gold, and we are long GDXJ with plans on holding the position for the remainder of this year.

