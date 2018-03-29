Sberbank - A Near Monopoly

Since the time I first recommended Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) as a buy, the company's shares have grown by more than 20% and already look quite expensive compared to European banks. The company recently reported for 2017, showing a record net profit growth of 38% and aims to achieve 1 trillion rubles in net profit in 2020, so we can expect an increase in the amount of dividends. Therefore, I issue a "HOLD" recommendation for those who already own shares and recommend considering shares for purchase solely for dividends.

2017 results

In early March, Sberbank presented its results for the fourth quarter and 2017. As expected, the company showed a huge growth: net profit reached 750 billion rubles (about $13 billion) which is 38% higher than profit for 2016. And despite the fact that operating income grew by only 12%, and operating expenses remained practically unchanged with 6% net interest margin (Net interest margin = (Investment Returns - Interest Expenses) / Average Earning Assets). In 2016, net interest margin was equal to 5.7%, and in 2015 - 4.4%. This dynamic is primarily associated with a decrease in the key rate in Russia from the end of 2016. The company also showed growth in return on equity (24.2%) in 2017 which is a record figure among all European banks, even with an adjustment for inflation.

source: Sberbank Annual Report

Now let's see how the assets and liabilities of Sberbank have changed. The company's assets grew by 6.9% compared to 2016, and there was also a small distribution of money from cash to loans to customers. Moreover, the main drivers of growth were increases in consumer and mortgage loans. In total, the company's retail loan portfolio grew by 13.6%. At the same time, a large share of this growth is caused by an increase in demand for new loans to cover old loans at a lower interest rate.

The liabilities of Sberbank grew by 5% compared to 2016, and the structure of these obligations also changed. Ruble deposits and deposits with a maturity of more than 3 years have grown strongly. And such dynamics are likely to continue in the first half of 2018 due to the weakening of the dollar.

Dividends

One of the drivers of growth in Sberbank's shares in the future will be dividend payments. At the end of last year, the company updated the dividend policy, promising in 2020 to increase payments to shareholders up to 50% of net profit, and perhaps even higher. At the same time, the head of the company Herman Gref said this year that 50% of the net profit could go to dividends as early as 2018 or 2019. Also, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Sberbank, like other companies with state participation, should pay 50% of net profit already this year.

Therefore, if in 2017 Sberbank pays 50% of its net profit, it will be about 375 billion rubles and 17.4 rubles per share which at a current price guarantees a return of more than 6%.

On March 21, the head of Sberbank at a meeting with the country's president promised to pay high dividends already in 2018 and after the announcement of the company's shares rose by 4%. But finally, the decision on dividends will be made in April.

Why will Sberbank continue to grow?

source: Sberbank Presentation, Picture by KMP Ideas Instagram

At the last meeting with investors, the company announced its strategy and goals until 2020. One of them is the achievement of net profit in 2020 of 1 trillion rubles. Above, I made a chart showing the forecast for the company's net profit in the coming years and, given the dynamics of the previous year, the results in January-February and the launch of new projects, this forecast looks quite conservative.

One of these new projects is a joint venture with Yandex (YNDX) in the field of E-commerce which I wrote about in my previous article and which, according to the management, should grow more than 3 times in the next 3-4 years. Together with Yandex, the company is also developing a fin-tech project - Yandex.Money, whose proceeds by 2020 should amount to more than 9 billion rubles. And all these new projects of the company will be an ecosystem of products and services that will be used by Sberbank customers and other people. Also, the company is actively planning expansion in services related to financial markets: asset management, brokerage and so on. And, given that the market for most of these services is just beginning in Russia, the prospects for the country's largest bank are huge.

Another reason why Sberbank will grow in the coming years is the reduction of private banks in Russia. 2017 was a record not only for Sberbank but also for the banking sector in Russia. This record was the number of private banks that fell under sanitation. By "sanitation", I understand this to mean the withdrawal of a banking license or the establishment of an interim administration of the Central Bank. The Central Bank of Russia is the main owner of Sberbank shares. It owns more than 50% of the company. And many believe that such a policy is caused primarily by the desire to increase the share of Sberbank in the banking services market. And, as the Central Bank and the rating agency Fitch said, 50 banks are enough for the normal operation of the banking sector in Russia. But at the moment this number is more than 200. Therefore, most likely, this sanitation will continue in 2018 which will increase the demand for services of the largest state bank – Sberbank.

Below you can see how the money is now distributed within the Russian banking system.

source: Website, Picture by KMP Ideas Instagram

Risks

Despite the positive impact of the declining key rate in Russia, this decline carries a risk for Sberbank's activities. The fact is that due to the almost exclusive position of Sberbank, it keeps interest on deposits at a very low level and, with a decrease in the key rate, the interest rate on deposits will decrease, and consequently, it is possible to forecast a small outflow of customers from deposits to financial markets. Moreover, in the Russian stock market, a large number of companies pay a two-digit dividend yield.

And the second visible risk is the statement by the Russian president on the necessary reduction in the interest rate on mortgages to 7-8% in the near future. Given that the Central Bank's key rate is now 7.5%, and the share of loans granted for mortgages is 16% of the loan portfolio of the bank, it is likely the small decrease in net interest margin that I mentioned above will happen.

Takeaway

source: Ycharts, Picture by KMP Ideas Instagram

Sberbank's shares have grown strongly in recent times, and now the company's capitalization is about 6 trillion rubles (about $103 billion), which makes the company the largest bank in Eastern Europe. If we make a comparative assessment, we can conclude that Sberbank is more expensive than its European competitors. But at the same time, none of the banks have such a monopoly position, such growth rates, and such a high return on equity. Therefore, I think that buying the company's shares for price growth is not relevant. But, you could think about buying for a dividend portfolio because the dividend potential of Sberbank is one of the largest among the European banking sector and the Russian market as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.