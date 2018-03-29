Tesla: A Bear Turns Bullish

An onslaught of negative headlines have attacked Tesla this week, including a Moody's credit downgrade, but none are likely to have a material impact on the business.

Tesla's market cap at $43.5 billion has once again fallen behind GM's, and is right in line with Ford.

Let's cut to the chase: as a value-conscious investor with shares in both GM (GM) and Ford (F), I've never been particularly supportive of Tesla (TSLA). For the past several years, I've watched Tesla shares with leery eyes as it climbed nearly 50% last year, and in the meantime I've missed out on a mountain of gains. How can it be that an automaker with a fraction of GM and Ford's sales can trade at 5x revenues (at its peak), while GM and Ford trade at a pitiful 5x earnings? For years I've thought Tesla to be the cautionary tale of Silicon Valley overhype.

Yet now as I've watched Tesla stock crater this week, I'm seeing an opportunity to buy shares at a huge discount. There's a value at which just about any asset is appealing, and at this moment, the price is right for Tesla - perhaps not in a Warren Buffett discounted cash flows sort of way, but in a very long-term potential sort of way. As Elon Musk once remarked on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Tesla's current and past financials are meaningless - it's the future that counts, and Tesla shares are valuing its future, massive cash flow potential.

This week alone, Tesla shares have lost about 20%. From the peak of $389 reached in June 2017, Tesla has shed more than 35%. The losses, of course, are not unfounded. A bevy of unfortunate news has come in this week, not to mention the fact that the broader tech sector is leading a huge market selloff, as investors rotate into retail, consumer discretionary, telecoms, and other "boring" sectors of the economy. Adding fire to the general market troubles, Tesla this week received a credit downgrade from Moody's, is getting investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board for a Tesla vehicle crash in Mountain View, Calif., last week (whether or not the driver was on autopilot is still unknown, but the timing is especially poor given the proximity of the fatal Uber (Private:UBER) crash news), and Elon Musk announced over the weekend that Model 3 production will be delayed further due to component challenges and supply chain constraints. As a result, Tesla has sunk to a 52-week low near the $250 mark:

TSLA data by YCharts

It's time to be greedy while the rest of the market is fearful. It's true that Tesla certainly isn't perfect, but its much lower stock price balances the positives in favor of the negatives. The majority of the Tesla news this week will have little long-term impact on Tesla's bullish thesis, and once the dust settles, the shares should correct accordingly.

The production delay saga doesn't affect long-term potential

Every time there's news about a Tesla Model 3 production delay, Tesla stock tumbles in response. It's almost like an automatic reaction at this point. Yet I, along with a slew of other investors, don't think the near-term production delays have much bearing on Tesla's long-term potential.

Yes, it's true that fewer Model 3 shipments in the initial ramp translates into far less revenue in the current quarter. And with Tesla's most recent shareholder letter pointing to negative Model 3 gross margins during the ramp phase, it's not difficult to understand why investors might be skittish about the production woes.

Bloomberg has put out a "Model 3 tracker" in which it estimates current Model 3 production at 845 cars per week. As of last week, Bloomberg estimated that Tesla has only produced a grand total of 10,636 cars (or about $468 million in revenue, using $44,000 as the ASP for the car as the Long Range Battery option is the only one current available. The actual ASP is likely somewhat higher due to add-on options). That is, of course, a pitiful number. GM, with its ~10 million annual car sales run rate, sells more cars in a day than Model 3 has sold in its lifetime.

The infographic below, courtesy of Bloomberg, shows how Tesla's Model 3 production targets have kept declining. Tesla is performing rather poorly against its target of 2,500 cars per week by the end of Q1, a target the company issued at the beginning of the year:

Figure 1. Model 3 production takedowns Source: Bloomberg

Despite the negative news on production, is the slowdown really impacting Tesla's long-term sales? We should view the Tesla Model 3 in terms of its lifetime sales potential - the same way we would view a gaming console, smartphone, PC, or any other iterative device that's expected to be replaced by a newer model sometime in the near future. The production delay doesn't seem to be impacting potential sell-through for the vehicle, which would be the only cause for concern.

Tesla isn't broadcasting its wait list figures anymore, but recent sources don't seem to say that the wait list at 400k is dwindling. It would be one thing if the delays were causing customers to defect en masse and abandon their purchases (and of course there will be some churn - with the required $1,000 deposit, it's more than likely that hundreds have left the queue) - but for the most part, buyers are staying patiently put. All that Tesla has done is defer revenues from near-term quarters to future quarters - nothing more.

With reviews for the car so ebulliently positive (the most memorable one: a long and tender TechCrunch review called Model 3 a "love letter to the road") and a CEO that consistently ranks as one of the world's most foremost geniuses, it's not a surprise that people are attracted to this product-obsessed company and hanging on no matter how long the wait. The unavailability of the car may even be stimulating demand for it (the well-known "you want what you can't have" factor), as the Model 3 constantly turns heads on the road. I've had the privilege of riding in a Model 3 myself, and the experience was tremendous.

The bottom line on production delays: unless you're an extremely near-sighted investor, you shouldn't be caring about the production issues that will most likely be resolved by the end of the year. Once Tesla reaches its desired production goal of 5,000 per week, it will practically be minting revenues of $175 million a week or $9.1 billion per year, assuming a $35k ASP and that the 5k/week production run rate translates equally into that rate of sales for an extended prior of time. Note that Tesla in 2017 generated only $11.8 billion in revenues from all of its existing cars, plus leasing and energy revenues.

The potential of Semi is massive

With the spotlight turned so aggressively on Model 3 production in recent months, barely a word has been said about the Tesla Semi truck that was released in a press event last Fall. Like Model 3, the Semi still has a long way to go in reaching a normalized production or sales cadence, but the potential is huge.

Trucking and goods transportation have quietly become one of the hottest industries to be in, driven by the global arms race to deliver goods to customers' doors within 48 hours - a trend championed by none other than Amazon.com (AMZN). Trucking rates have soared to an all-time high on a per-mile basis. A recent study on trucking rates has reported that shipment volumes rose 7.2% y/y in December (a healthy rate for a "legacy" industry), on top of a 30% increase in spot rates for trucking services.

Tesla Semis are currently expected to cost between $150,000 and $180,000, and presumably make the company a lot more gross margin percentage than Model 3 or any of Tesla's other cars. Despite the car being a year away from production in 2019, orders have already started to pour in from blue chip names. Fedex (FDX) ordered 20 trucks this week; Wal-Mart (WMT) ordered 15 immediately at launch. A Business Insider article published this week recounts all the companies that have publicly ordered Tesla Semis, and the list is getting longer.

Though we always have to take Elon Musk's claims with a grain of salt now, he has set a goal of producing 100,000 Tesla Semis per year. Again assuming that this production rate translates perfectly into sell-through, this indicates an annual revenue potential of $15-$18 billion.

The credit downgrade selloff is a knee-jerk reaction

Let's also spend a second considering the real impacts of the Moody's credit downgrade, which took Tesla's corporate family rating from B3 to B2, pushing Tesla debt even further into "junk" status.

Like reactions to production delays, investors are already trained to knee-jerk react to news of a credit downgrade. This is true of Tesla and of any other company. In fact, the whole market endured a short selloff in 2011 when S&P downgraded the credit rating of the United States.

But what is the real impact of the downgrade? Even though Tesla is a frequent customer of the debt capital markets and relies on debt capital to finance its production setup, investors' historical appetite for Tesla's high-yielding debt will probably make this problem go away.

As reported by SA News, the yield spread between Tesla bonds and U.S. Treasuries has widened from 320bps to 481bps in the wake of the Moody's downgrade. Using this delta as a proxy, we can estimate that the next time Tesla goes to the bond markets, it might have to pay up to 1.6% more in annual interest.

Note that this downgrade really only affects Tesla's future debt originations in the first place - its existing debt is already locked. The most pressing near-term expiry is a $5.5 billion convertible maturing this June, which Tesla will likely refinance. See the company's debt schedule below, as of the company's most recent quarter:

Figure 2. Tesla debt schedule Source: Tesla 10-K

Even if Tesla were to refinance the entirety of its $10.2 billion in debt (unlikely, as the majority of this debt matures in 2020 and beyond), or add the same amount of fresh debt to finance current losses, an extra 1.6% of interest on ~$10 billion of debt is only an added burden $160 million per year. That's only about 1% of its revenues in FY17 and ~7% of its gross profits.

Considering Tesla stock lost about 10% (~$4 billion) in market value on the news, the reaction certainly seems a bit overwrought. By the time the majority of Tesla's debt comes due and it has to seek a massive refinance, it will likely have already achieved positive cash flows and earned a credit upgrade.

Final thoughts

None of this is to say that Tesla isn't without its issues. I'm still mindful of the reasons I was bearish on Tesla for a long time. But everything must be taken in context of price - and with Tesla hovering near $250, the risk-reward profile has tilted heavily in favor of the bull.

I'll be watching Tesla shares with a finger on the trigger as it continues to gyrate in the near term. The crux of this thesis is that despite recent negative headlines, the stock has reacted far too heavily on insubstantial news, and Tesla will eventually correct itself back into the $300s. While the rest of the market is panicking, I'll be buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.