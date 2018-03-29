KLA-Tencor Needs To Break Up Orbotech And Re-Open Talks With Lam Research

Once the acquisition is finalized, KLA-Tencor would be better served by breaking out the semiconductor business segment and sell it.

Orbotech's semiconductor equipment segment grew only 3% in 2017 compared to 38% for the overall semiconductor equipment market.

KLA-Tencor's acquisition of Orbotech will expand its business segments from semiconductors into flat panel displays and printed circuit boards.

On March 19, 2018, KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) and Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) announced they entered into a definitive agreement for KLA-Tencor to acquire Orbotech at an equity value of approximately $3.4 billion and an enterprise value of $3.2 billion.

What's the Basis for the Deal?

According to KLA-Tencor, the acquisition will significantly diversify its revenue base and add $2.5 billion of addressable market opportunity in the high-growth printed circuit board ("PCB"), flat panel display ("FPD"), packaging, and semiconductor manufacturing areas.

KLAC bases its acquisition partially on revenues by operating segments are as follows:

Table 1 - Revenues - Year ended December 31 2017 2016 2016 $ in thousands Sales revenues: PCB 208,521 170,328 141,129 FPD 226,868 185,099 166,176 SD 229,270 221,785 208,245 Other 9,807 11,184 21,820 Total sales revenues 674,466 588,396 537,370 Service revenues: PCB 127,593 116,581 114,371 FPD 44,324 40,798 38,770 SD 46,983 51,739 53,990 Other 7,490 8,888 8,016 Total service revenues 226,390 218,006 215,147 Total 900,856 806,402 752,517 Source: Orbotech

In addition, KLAC bases its $2.5 billion addressable market on data shown in Orbotech's 2017 investor presentation, as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1 - Source: Orbotech

Semiconductor division needs to be sold off

Orbotech presented its financials in its Q4 2017 conference call on Feb. 14, 2018. CFO Alon Rozner stated:

"The SD division generated total of $90 million, up 46% from the fourth quarter last year and 15% compared with the previous quarter. For the full-year, revenues were $276 million, roughly flat with 2016. However, after a slow start to the year, revenues and booking began to ramp up. Revenues of the second half of 2017 grew by 57% compared to the first half of the year and by 26% compared to the second half of 2016."

CEO Asher Levy in the conference call noted:

"As we indicated in the past, the underlying increase in functionality in advanced smartphones, the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, not to mention additional safety features in driver and assistant and autonomous drive vehicle, and even the demand for high performance computing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, our serving as powerful growth catalysts for the RF Power, LED MEMS and advanced packaging sectors of the industry. These sectors drive demand for Orbotech's PVD and CVD and release etch product and as a result revenue from the semiconductor devices division during the fourth quarter rose nearly 46% year-over-year."

Orbotech has a long history of AOI (automated optical inspection) and would be a fine complement to KLAC's inspection/metrology business. The move expands KLAC into areas it hadn't previously addressed - printed circuit board and flat panel display.

However, I find a disconnect with the viability of Orbotech's semiconductor division as a fit for KLAC, which I discuss below.

As a background to the company's semiconductor division, according to a July 5, 2015 article in Semiconductor Today,

"SPTS was formed by Sumitomo Precision Products in October 2009 (as SPP Process Technology Systems Ltd) in order to merge predecessor firm Surface Technology Systems plc (STS) together with assets acquired from Aviza Technology Inc. including Newport-based single-wafer process equipment subsidiary Aviza Technology Ltd and Aviza's Scotts Valley-based Thermal Products business (which provided spare parts, upgrades, and new or remanufactured systems to customers of Watkins Johnson, SVG, and Aviza furnaces and APCVD systems). Also, December 2010 saw completion of the transfer of ownership from SPP to SPTS of Primaxx Inc. of Allentown, PA, USA, a provider of residue-free MEMS dry etch release equipment. Subsequently, in August 2011, backed by European private equity firm Bridgepoint, a management buy-out of SPP Process Technology Systems Ltd from Sumitomo Precision Products formed SPTS Technologies Ltd. Then, in July 2014, SPTS Technologies was acquired for $370m by Orbotech Ltd of Yavne, Israel (which makes production equipment for manufacturers of printed circuit boards, flat-panel displays and other electronic components)."

Aviza Technology was co-founded in 2003 by Jerry Cutini, who is now President and CEO of privately held Revasum (San Luis Obispo, CA). Aviza was formed from a $25m buyout of the SVG/WJ Thermal product line from ASML (NASDAQ:ASML).

Semiconductor Value Proposition

The $600 million addressable SDD division (Chart 1) is based on growth of

High Performance Computing, AR /VR - Advanced Packaging

IoT - MEMS

Automotive, 5G - RF, Power, and MEMS

Let's probe deeper into actual revenues obtained by ORBK. The semiconductor division is comprised of three segments:

Wafer Front End - These are processes to construct the semiconductor usually on a silicon wafer and include deposition (CVD, PVD) and plasma etch tools that SPTS sells.

Wafer Packaging - This is CVD and PVD equipment used for advanced packaging such as wafer bumping, wafer level packaging (WLP), and through-silicon vias (TSV)

Wafer Back End - This is plasma equipment for wafer dicing, i.e., cutting the wafer into individual dice to be placed in a package.

According to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," the $230 million in revenues for the Orbotech's semiconductor division (WFE and Packaging) is below:

Table 2 Wafer Front End Equipment (revenues rounded to nearest $billion) Product Market Size ($M) Orbotech's Share Competitors PECVD $4 billion 0.4% AMAT, LRCX PVD $2 billion 0.3% AMAT Etch $6 billion 0.3% LRCX, TEL Source: The Information Network

Table 3 Wafer Packaging (revenues rounded to nearest $billion) Product Market Size ($M) (total packaging) Orbotech's Share Competitors PVD $2 billion 4.6% AMAT, Disco, EV Group Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

Tables 2 and 3 present Orbotech's share of the overall markets for the equipment is sells, and market share is minimal, particularly WFE.

If we look at the $600 million addressable market quoted above, then Orbotech's $230 million revenue gives a market share of 38% for 2017. I don't know how Orbotech derived this value. According to data from The Information Network, the package singulation (dicing) market is approximately $300 million. Sputtering for advanced packaging is $200 million. So I suspect the other revenues for the other segments are $100 for a total of $600 million.

There are three takeaways:

1. Clearly, the $600 million addressable market for Orbotech's semiconductor division is small compared to $12 billion for PECVD, PVD, and etch for the entire production of semiconductor semiconductors.

2. Competition is strong. According to Orbotech's most recent 20-F:

WFE - Our main competitors in MEMS include: for DRIE etch: Lam Research (LRCX); for release etch: MEMSTAR; and for PVD: Evatech. Our main competitors in specialty semiconductors (power, RF, LED, etc.) include: for power interconnects: Applied Materials (AMAT) and Evatech; for RF SAW and BAW; Evatech and Advanced Modular Systems; and for RF IC: PlasmaTherm.

Packaging - Our main competitors in Advanced Packaging include: for etch TSV and via reveal: Lam Research, Applied Materials and AMEC; for PVD Under Bump Metallization (UBM) and wiring: Evatech and Applied Materials; and for CVD via isolation and via reveal passivation: Applied Materials and Lam Research.

3. Orbotech's revenue is relatively flat for these segments: $208,245 million in 2015, $221,785 million in 2016, and $229,270 million in 2017. Most importantly, the overall semiconductor market in 2017 grew 38% in 2017, versus 3% for Orbotech's semiconductor division.

KLA-Tencor had equipment revenues of nearly $3 billion in 2017 according to The Information Network's report entitled "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing."

The $450 million addressable market for FPDs and the $400 market for PCBs will make KLAC a $4 billion company (Chart 1). Much of the revenues from these segments have some synergy with inspection technology, which is KLAC's domain.

However, although the $600 million addressable market for semiconductors looks attractive, this vacuum-based equipment is totally disconnected from KLAC's business inspection/metrology equipment. Yes, some of the customers are the same, but there are too many headwinds for KLAC to attempt move this segment from a $600 million addressable market in 2017 to a $910 million market in 2020.

It would be better to re-open talks with Lam Research, which had attempted to acquire KLAC a few years ago. LRCX is in the same businesses as Orbotech's WFE and packaging segments (a competitor as stated above).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.