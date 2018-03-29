Home Depot: January And February Sector Sales Growth Suggests Sales Slowdown

Investors must appreciate that the business environment is cyclical and not linear.

There are 3 housing metrics that I follow that suggest a slowdown in growth in retail sales at Home Depot.

I hold the premise that retail sales growth in the home improvement sector is going to be slowing down and be sluggish in the years ahead.

A wonderful benchmark for forecasting sales at Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is the monthly release of advance retail sales of the sector: Building Materials, Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics or BLS.

I frequently cite the sectors sales for Home Depot because these sales figures generally match up to the sales gains or losses of the company itself. In the year 2017, year over year retail sales in the sector were estimated to have been up 8.25% from 2016, the highest growth rate since 2005.

Fiscal year 2017 for Home Depot, which ended January 28th, 2018, comparable same store sales were up 7.5% for the year. For comparable reference, Lowe's (LOW) reported same store sales up 4.1%. Not surprisingly, both companies reported record sales and earnings for their fiscal year 2017.

It was a landmark year and may prove to be the strongest year, in terms of year over year growth, for a good number of years to come.

The big question I keep asking myself with respect to Home Depot is: Where do we go from here?

In my previous Home Depot article on January 24th, when the share price was near its all time high, I suggested it was time to start getting bearish on the shares. The share price has since gone down to trading around $176 a share.

Source: Bigcharts.com

The premise of my case was the state of growth in the following 3 areas:

1. Retail sales in the sector

2. New housing starts

3. House prices

My observations suggest that growth in these areas has peaked and is stalling.

As we now have data from January and February, it's worth taking a look at how these trends are unfolding.

Retail Sales

The year over year percent change in retail sales estimates for the building materials, garden equipment and supplies sector has slowed in the recent months, January and February.

The sales gains estimates were 4.49% in January over the previous year and 4.62% for February.

A lot of factors reflect the slower growth in the retail sales trends. Higher gas prices verses a year ago, a very low 3.2% savings rate that is now starting to trend up helping to put a break on overall consumer spending.

New Housing Starts

Here is a chart showing the percent change from a year ago of new housing starts going back since 2012. The growth trend has been in a decline and it may well go negative in 2018 over 2017.

Here is a chart of the monthly growth in new housing starts for the past year:

For the past 6 months, the monthly rate of growth from the previous year has been jagged and unclear in a firm direction.

Rising mortgage interest rates and soaring lumber prices making new house prices more expensive are two factors that could contribute to stalling new home sales for 2018. That'll be a lower level of building materials that'll need to be bought vs. the previous year.

Here is a 3 year chart of lumber:

Source: stockcharts.com

House Prices

I trust that we'd be far more likely to make an expensive home improvement project if we knew we'd be able to recoup the cost of it if and when we were to sell our house.

Inversely, if our house prices are not appreciating so much in value, we would think twice about making that expensive home improvement project.

Thus as we have seen strong appreciation in house prices over the past 7 years, people have become more likely to spend on home improvements. This is evident in the strong retail sales gains in the sector.

Below is a chart of the median sales price of houses sold in the US. There is been a strong run up in house prices since 2011 especially.

No doubt, business and industry are cyclical and not linear.

To help gauge the level of the ebb and flow of house prices, I'm simply going to use the metric of median sales price of houses sold divided by personal income per capita in the US as a measure of where house prices are from a historical perspective.

This ratio stands at 6.35 in 2017. The average ratio from these past 55 years was been 6.08, so in 2017, we stand at a little above average.

However, it we take just the past 25 years, the average ratio of the median sales price of houses sold to per capita personal income, it's 5.84 making the current 6.35 seem a little more to the over priced side.

This could foretell that future house appreciation, of existing homes, are more likely to stall in the years to come.

Conclusion

The biggest tell on Home Depot's state of business is the advance retail sales for the sector. Investors should keep eyes on that metric as it comes out monthly.

I didn't touch on profit margins or much on the balance sheet in this note, but I will in my next Home Depot article as that too is worth watching.

Home Depot is still a very strong company with a great track record and should be able to bear any slowdown in sales with ease. However, price is what you pay and value is what you get. The current share price I believe is still on the high side of my current expectations for the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.