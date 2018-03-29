Homebuilders - Right Where We Want Them

Monthly leading indicators for homebuilders are among my favorite indicators. Not only because they tell us something about the economy in general, but also because they are an amazing tool to use when trading or investing in homebuilders. One might even say that it is a must-have tool for investors.

In this article, I will update the most recent leading indicators and tell you why homebuilders valuation is getting increasingly interesting at this point.

Extra: this article discusses the iShares U.S. Homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is therefore the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

(Source: City of Mansfield)

The Most Important Charts

Let's start with the most important charts. One of these is the outright comparison between building permits and the NAHB housing market index. Both are leading indicators. The NAHB housing market index tracks sentiment in the housing sector while building permits tell us what we can expect in terms of building activity. Simply because getting a building permit is one of the first things you do when building a house.

That said, we saw that February building permits came in at 1321 on a seasonally adjusted annual base (thousands of units). This is slightly lower than the 1377 permits we saw in January and 8.4% higher than February of 2017. NAHB sentiment on the other hand dropped to 70 in March while February got adjusted from 72 to 71. It's not the best sign but it is also not a good reason to start panicking since are still in an upswing when it comes to the long term trend.

Below, I added the growth rates I just discussed. 8.4% year-on-year growth is the highest number since March of 2017 and another growth acceleration print after growth bottomed in the third quarter of 2017. Note that I also added the year-on-year performance of the ITB ETF. At this point it actually looks like we are seeing a reasonable valuation that justifies a long position.

The outright comparison shows this the current convergence even better. Homebuilding stocks got ahead of themselves thanks to tax cuts and strong economic growth. At this point it looks like we might go long again as long as permits remain in an uptrend.

While homebuilding stocks are currently weakening (just like the market in general), it is interesting to see that lumber prices are already rebounding. Lumber is about to reach its 52-weeks high within the next two weeks if this trend continues. Moreover, it is a good sign of overall economic strength given that lumber is among the most cyclical commodities.

I normally discuss housing starts. However, I am planning to change that. Housing starts are extremely volatile and almost add no value to the monthly building permits data. The most important reason is that every single apartment counts as a housing start, whereas building permits only cover entire buildings, so to speak.

That said, we see that February saw a mild contraction of roughly 4%. This has happened over and over again since 2014 and between 2010 and 2011. It's really had to get a few consecutive months of housing starts growth unless we are in one of the biggest consumer rebounds, like what we saw in 2012.

In other words, housing starts are not bullish but they are certainly not a reason to ignore the building permits uptrend.

Charts Are Proving Entries Again

Below, you find an overview of the biggest 8 homebuilders based on their market cap. All of them are showing the same pattern which is a strong correction after being seriously overheated in the fourth quarter of 2017. At this point, it looks like a most stocks are providing a textbook entry. We are not dealing with overheated stocks anymore while fundamentals support a healthy uptrend.

Source: FINVIZ

Takeaway

Homebuilding stocks are getting further support from accelerating building permits growth. The trend remains up even though NAHB sentiment has shown some weakness.

Lumber prices are already rallying while homebuilding stocks have erased their blow-off top and are currently bottoming.

That being said, I have been short-term trading a few building names lately but will start a mid-term position over the next few days. This will be done mainly by buying ITB to avoid single stock risk.

I will keep you updated!

And as always...

... Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

