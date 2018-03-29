Calithera Biosciences: Financial Inefficiency Makes The Company Less Competitive

Back in November, Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock experienced a sudden decrease of its value, as its competitor Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced successful initial results of its immunotherapy drug NKTR-214 that helps people with cancer to more efficiently locate and destroy abnormal cells, including cancer cells. According to the data, NKTR-214 had great response rates for different kinds of cancer, which were also higher than the response rates of Calithera’s own drug CB-839. Since that announcement, Calithera shares continued to tumble and are currently trading at its 52-week low and it’s unlikely that the current downside trend will change in a considerable future due to the poor financial management that will make it hard for the company to deliver better results for its overall pipeline of drugs going forward.

If we look at the recent earnings results, we will see that Calithera continues to have negative earnings per share and despite the stable revenue growth in the last quarters, its net loss at the end of the year was around $30 million, which is still huge since the company’s overall market capitalization is only around $240 million. As for its pipeline, we believe that to tackle the small response rates of CB-839, the company will be required to spend more resources on its R&D to achieve its goals in the upcoming placebo-controlled trials.

On a positive side, Calithera has no debt at the moment and its cash and cash equivalents are around $160 million. It is expected that by the end of 2018, the cash will decrease by few millions, but the company believes that it will manage to keep around $105M to $115M of cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

In order to find out if Calithera has a prosperous financial future, we decided to dig deeper and analyzed its recent income statements and looked at the forecasts that different advisory firms gave to its stock. The first table below shows that amongst its peers from the biotech sector, Calithera’s major multiples are in a negative territory, as the company doesn’t make any profit and because of that it’s almost impossible to use the traditional valuation techniques to properly value its stock. Its EBITDA margin is around -111% and its earnings per share also have negative multiples.

Source: Bloomberg, Own Estimates

The second table below shows that all of Calithera’s operational efficiency metrics also have negative values, which are greater than those of its competitors.

Source: Bloomberg, Own Estimates

Taking everything into consideration, we believe that Calithetra still has a downside to its stock and will continue to be trading in a depressed territory for the foreseeable future. With the margins of over negative 100%, it’s highly unlikely that the company will have a future, if it fails to show some meaningful results at the upcoming placebo-controlled trials this year. However, if we see that its pipeline of drugs shows progress, then Calitethra has a fighting chance to improve its metrics. The only problem with that is that its drugs are only in the Phase 1 and Phase 2 study and if approved, they will be required to spend more of the available cash resources on Phase 3 trials, which could hurt the company further in terms of its financial health. Because of that, we have decided not to open any position in the company and will wait for more news to come out before deciding if the company’s stock is worth pursuing.

