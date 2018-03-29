Market Volatility Bulletin: Positive Economic Data Vs. Drawdowns In Big Names

Vol is trading at the upper end of its range, but risks appear to be increasingly two-sided.

It can be tricky to gauge how much of a role either politics or the broader economy will have on this market. This is particularly true given FANG's recent run-up.

The market tries for a rebound as we head into the long weekend. The economic data are still flowing in with a positive bias.

Market Intro

11:04 EST

At least for now, volatility is taking a rest as US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) attempt to end March ’18 on a positive note. Realized volatility has been quite pronounced of late, and so fortunes can shift rapidly.

Bloomberg

While not meeting the lofty expectations of forecasters, Chicago PMI still managed a strong showing. On balance, economic indicators are still coming in on the strong side of the US economy. The Consumer Sentiment Index has not been waylaid by the drawdowns in the stock market, and remain in strong standing:

Bloomberg, Econoday

Bitcoin continues to throttle lower; volatilities have been very quiet in much of the traditional FX space over the past month.

Thoughts on Volatility

This remarkable metric demonstrates that on some important dimensions, the labor market may in fact be getting close to overheating. Note from the Chicago PMI commentary in the intro section lack of qualified labor was acting as a constraint for businesses.

I understand that there are many ways to look at the employment picture, some of them far less sanguine than what measures like the one shown above. But one needs to appreciate that dynamics in relation to education, business, and demographics may be conspiring to produce what amounts to very low jobless claim figures. It is a wonder that interest rates are not significantly higher than what we see.

Segment the market however you like: the recent drops in some of the large tech and consumer discretionary names have been pretty gigantic. This is especially true considering that not all the news leading them lower may amount to much. This suggests vulnerability in these names that was never really able to take hold in prior months.

What’s more, the larger economic story does not need to play a large role in driving these stocks because they were on such a massive collective tear that likely had little to do with the economy on the way up. Given the sheer magnitude of their market cap, this obviously has and may continue to pose problems for the indices, the NASDAQ in particular.

It can be tough to hew to any one specific rule as to how much the economy plays in to the stock market (or at times, vice versa). Urban Carmel makes this point nicely below, but even then it can be tough to get a clear picture without more of a back story.

S&P EPS for 1968 – Multipl.com

The S&P recovered in 1968 from a slump in ’67, helped by a 3.2% increase in EPS. The larger point made by Urban Carmel is that basing the performance on the market on geopolitics, social upheaval or the presence or absence of a civility in the political climate may not be the greatest indicator for the near-term viability of stocks as an investment. While such considerations may wash out after a brief time of trial, in the short run these issues can kick up a lot of dust to befuddle investors.

Term Structure

VixCentral has a new “Wide” button feature that helps put the current flatness of the term structure into perspective.

Whether 10 or 30-day realized, spot VIX, or the futures, prints are trading tightly. From a range perspective, we are closer to the highs, and I’d say vol shorts (SVXY) carry the advantage.

The trouble is that bulls have not been able to hold onto their gains for anymore than a few days. Shorting volatility today feels a good deal like what being long volatility was like last year: something to be rented, not owned.

Roll decay is not a major consideration for either side of the ledger, though it does give some benefit to the longs (VXX, UVXY).

Earlier in the week I mentioned that “big moves” in the term structure seemed to favor vol shorts. What I meant by this was that a large move lower in spot was more likely to command a corresponding move from the futures than was a large move higher. That thesis played out decently over the last several days. Now, however, I assert that the risks are becoming more two-sided. If equities don’t get their act together soon, I think we’re going to push into some vol territory for both spot and futures that we haven’t seen in quite some time.

Conclusion

