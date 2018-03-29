Is Tencent A Buy After The Naspers Sale?

Naspers is only selling a small part of its holdings and has said it doesn't plan to sell any more for at least three years.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares recently fell 10% after longtime shareholder Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) announced a sale of 2% of Tencent's outstanding shares.

Due to Tencent's large size, the Naspers sale translates to a sum of around $9.8 billion, which is huge for any stock. Understandably, some Tencent shareholders sold on the news due to the concern that Naspers is losing confidence in Tencent. The company had never sold that amount of Tencent shares before, and Naspers likely has much more insight on Tencent than regular investors do.

Although those fears are understandable, it's also logical for Naspers to want to sell some of its Tencent shares. Naspers' stock trades at such a big discount to its Tencent holdings (of up to 50%) that selling some shares and turning it into cash would probably help narrow that discount. Selling also helps Naspers diversify. The company hopes to use the money raised from the sale to focus on another big emerging market, India, and hopefully find another growth engine for the stock. Finally, Naspers is not selling that much of its Tencent holdings -- by selling 2% of the float, the South African company is reducing its stake of Tencent from 33.2% to 31.2%, which is still a big holding. To reassure shareholders, Naspers has also said it doesn't have any plans to sell Tencent for another 3 years.

SoftBank Alibaba Parallel

Although history doesn't repeat, I think there is an analogy to be made with Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Alibaba (BABA).

Like Naspers with Tencent, Softbank owned a significant percentage of Alibaba and wanted to diversify by selling some shares. Around June 2016, Softbank sold $10 billion of the e-commerce company in a short amount of time and caused Alibaba shares to weaken in the short term.

Although Softbank's selling affected Alibaba shares negatively, Alibaba shares ultimately more than doubled from those June 2016 levels as China's economy continued to grow and as management executed.

Long Term Fundamentals Look Strong

Like Alibaba, I think Tencent has substantially more upside left. In terms of its sector, Tencent is dominant and doesn't seem to have any meaningful competitors. Tencent is so dominant that, in fact, Chinese internet users spend more time on Tencent apps than they do on all other apps combined. Like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Tencent has strong network effects that give it strong user lock in. Unlike Facebook, Tencent doesn't have a privacy problem in China as most Chinese pretty much expect the government and others to censor and monitor.

Going forward, Tencent benefits from several secular trends. Due to its still low GDP per capita, the Chinese economy will likely continue to grow faster than average. The Chinese internet penetration rate will also continue to increase.

Tencent also has a substantial opportunity with artificial intelligence. Just last year, China's Ministry of Science and Technology designated Tencent as one of the four 'national champions' to further the country's AI efforts. The government expects Tencent to focus on the field of computer vision for various medical diagnosis, which may make Tencent more likely to win contracts from hospitals. In terms of its own efforts, Tencent, has made substantial progress in natural language processing and speech recognition to improve WeChat and to offer future software in smart home applications.

Tencent's fourth quarter results were solid, with the company reporting adjusted profit of $0.29 per share, roughly in line with expectations. Although the company's sales were slightly lighter than expected at $10.161 billion versus some who expected $11 billion, Tencent's long term prospects remain undiminished. While the company didn't give specifics, Tencent's cloud computing business grew again in the quarter and the company's online advertising rose by 49% year over year, thanks in part to WeChat's increasing monetization. Long term, Tencent plans are to 'aggressively invest to strengthen our long-term competitive positions in areas including online video, payment services, cloud services, AI technologies and smart retail.'

Although Tencent is already the largest Chinese tech company by market capitalization, the company still has room to grow given how large the cloud will be in China (the sector is expected to grow by at minimum 30% average per year for the next five years to over $100 billion) and how transformative AI will be. In terms of AI, Tencent certainly has a major advantage. Given that AI salaries can run as high as $1-2 million a year, companies with less in the way of financial resources will have a hard time gathering the talent needed to make the breakthrough algorithms. On the account of artificial intelligence algorithms needing as much data as possible to fine-tune themselves, companies without Tencent's consumer scale will likely have to take longer to perfect their machine learning algorithms.

Given how well Tencent management has executed, I believe the company will achieve their future goals. Tencent is a great long-term holding.

