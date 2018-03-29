The Case For iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) looks like an interesting buy at current levels to hedge risk, while also playing a mean-reversion of longer-dated interest rates lower. IEF is breaking out higher, signaling declining longer-dated rates as equity market volatility increases due to uncertainty at stretched valuations. Moreover, the Federal Reserve continues to raise short-dated rates, which is narrowing the Treasury yield curve. I am buying IEF to hedge portfolio risks, while also reducing equity exposure.

Price Action

IEF looks be moving higher after months of decline. The expectation for an aggressive rate hike following the new U.S. administration's policy push led the 10-Year Treasury rate up towards 3%. This spike in rates shocked the market, leading to riskier asset price declines.

Now however, it looks as if rates have possibly run too far, too fast. IEF, shown below, has traded sideways since the start of February. This coincides with increased equity market volatility. During periods of uncertainty, investors purchase government bonds as a form of safe-haven asset. IEF has clearly broken out higher on its short-term charts, signaling that the 10-Year Treasury rate could retest the 2.5% level later in the year.

Source: Trading View

Equity Market Volatility

As was stated earlier, equity market volatility is on the rise. As is measured by the VIX, a volatility index on the S&P 500, volatility has significantly picked up in 2018 after consolidating near record low levels the previous year.

Equity market volatility has led to both selling pressure, as well as wider swings on up and down days. This is concerning investors considering the S&P 500 had been in a trend higher on unbelievably low volatility and a near parabolic rise in prices.

Rising volatility and uncertainty over the economic future of the world are leading investors to take money off the table and invest in heavily oversold longer-dated Treasury bonds.

Equity Market Valuations

Alongside rising equity market volatility, equity market valuations are also stretched. The chart below shows projected levels of the S&P 500 based on its 10, 15, and 20 price-to-earnings ratios. With the top-end of the valuation residing near 2,150, the S&P 500 near 2,600 is roughly 20% above what is considered overvalued.

When valuations are this stretched, investors expect strong future economic growth. If expectations are not met, and the perception that it won't be met increases, equity markets are much quicker to correct lower.

Valuations became really stretched after the election of current U.S. President Donald Trump. Expectations were lofty, and although he has made good on some promises, such as tax cuts, the market is becoming spooked over tough trade talk and cabinet instability. Should these negative expectations continue, expect equity markets to sell off further, pushing funds into IEF.

Source: Stock Charts

Interest Rate Expectations

Much like equity markets, investors are pricing in a lot of optimism in interest rate markets. Over the next year, policymakers expect the overnight lending rate to approach roughly 3%. This seems like a lofty goal, especially since equity markets are struggling near record levels. The market is less optimistic, shown by the brown dots below.

Aggressive tightening led the 2007 crisis to take shape, and it looks as if all things considered, rising rates could derail the current market as well. Investors are bucking the trend thus far, pushing down longer-dated rates as the Fed raises its short-term rate. This is leading to a narrowing of the yield curve, and pushing IEF higher.

Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Conclusion

IEF looks like an interesting buy at current levels to hedge risk, while also playing a mean-reversion of longer-dated interest rates lower. IEF is breaking out higher, signaling declining longer-dated rates as equity market volatility increases due to uncertainty at stretched valuations. Moreover, the Federal Reserve continues to raise short-dated rates, which is narrowing the Treasury yield curve. I am buying IEF to hedge portfolio risks, while also reducing equity exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.