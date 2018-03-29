Biolife Solutions - Solid Close To 2017 And Off To Strong Start In 2018; Significant Opportunity Lies Ahead

World Courier (division of AmerisourceBergen) highlighted focus on regenerative medicine and gene therapy segments again in March; positive implications for recently announced partnership with SAVSU (35% owned by BLFS).

Superiority of Biolife's best-in-class biopreservation media highlighted in independent publication authored by researchers at leading institutions; supportive for all markets served, in particular for drug discovery and distributors.

Guidance of $500,000 to $2 million per customer approval provides ample reason to buy, yet understates Biolife's potential revenue opportunity from its regenerative segment.

Sales growth of 34%/28% in FY2017/FY2016 achieved without any real impact from customer drug approvals; two customer approvals in 2H2017 and 15-20 Phase 3 trials bode well for future outlook.

Strong Q4 Close to 2017 and Off to Strong Start in 2018

BioLife Solutions (BLFS), a profitable company with a growing customer base that represents a who’s who of established and up-and-comers in regenerative medicine and gene therapy, including Gilead/Kite Pharma (GILD), bluebird bio (BLUE), Iovance (IOVA), TissueGene, Adaptimmune (ADAP), among others, recently reported a solid Q4 to close out 2017.

Given the positive pre-announcement in January 2018, the strong Q4 results were not “new” news. Yet commentary that “2018 is starting off with strong sales growth” and that management looks “forward to reporting Q1 results” was welcome news. Here is a summary snapshot of 2018 guidance from the company’s most recent presentation (link here)

Metric 2018 2018 change from 2017 Revenue $13.6 - $14.7 Million Up to 35% growth Gross Margin 62%-64% Up to 400 bps OPEX $9 - $9.5 Million 12% - 18% increase GAAP Operating Profit Full year positive First time in Company History Adjusted EBITDA Significant Increase Pending 10-K Filing

There were also some new companies and research institutions highlighted on the Q4 call or included in its updated presentation (see below) using BioLife Solutions products, including Orchard, Glycostem, John Hopkins, Dana-Farber, MD Anderson, NIH, UTI Health Center and Stanford.

The customers under “Cell Therapy Market” listed on the slide above have raised a total of $1.72 billion via offerings in the last 12 months alone (this amount does not include capital raises from any additional public/private companies that have been disclosed). The number one goal for the majority of these companies…. advance their clinical pipelines. Two of the companies on this “Cell Therapy Market” list, Kite Pharma and TissueGene, are also focused on driving their approved solutions into the commercial market.

In addition to supplying its biopreservation solutions the broad list of established and leading-edge companies that have been disclosed (along with those that haven’t yet), CEO Mike Rice noted on the call that supplying research institutions and cancer institutions illustrates how BioLife is “engaged upstream in the development of cell therapies which we believe will continue to feed the commercial pipeline”. This statement is representative of BioLife’s unique positioning in the regenerative medicine and gene therapy market discussed previously here.

Taking the “feeding the commercial pipeline” comment a step further, it is important to realize that all discovery work, pre-clinical efforts and clinical trials that BioLife’s customers are currently engaged in are already “commercial” for BioLife shareholders. And, the number of customers in its regenerative medicine segment as well as biobanking and drug discovery segments is meaningful as evidenced by the shipment of its products to more than 2,000 customers during 2017.

Whether its customers are spending money on drug discovery efforts, advancing clinical trials or selling approved products into the commercial market, BioLife’s best-in-class media preservation solutions are used with their regenerative medicines or gene therapies. While it is a small piece of the overall cost paradigm for its customers, the breadth of the diseases these companies are targeting is sizable.

From a purely clinical development perspective, BioLife Solutions is generating revenues as its customers advance through each Phase (1, 2 and 3) of their clinical pipelines towards regulatory approvals. During calendar 2017, there was an increase of 75 new clinical applications, and there are over 275 gene/cell therapy and regenerative medicine therapeutic applications that utilize BioLife’s products.

Revenue Potential from Customer Drug Approvals Seems to be Significantly Higher versus the “$500,000 to $2 Million” Framework Provided by BioLife Solutions

On the Q4 conference call, management stated that there are between “15 and 20 Phase 3 clinical trials”, which represents an uptick at high end from the 16 Phase 3 trials noted in its January 2018 press release. It also detailed that “in 2018 at least two more customers are expected to file for regulatory approvals filings”, Kiadis Pharma (OTC:KIADF) for ATIR101 cell therapy and a confidential customer that is a “leading CAR T cell company”.

Any approvals from this crop of customers running Phase 3 trials will be additive to BioLife’s first two customer regulatory approvals that occurred in the second half of 2017: Gilead/Kite’s Yescarta™ in October 2017 and TissueGene's Invossa in July 2017.

Notably, the double-digit revenue growth in FY2017 and F2016, up 34% and 28%, respectively, occurred without any real impact from these two customer approvals given they occurred in 2H’2017 and sales didn’t start until late in the calendar year.

When trying to quantify the future impact customer approvals may have to the overall revenue opportunity, management has consistently used a “$500,000 to $2 million” framework per gene therapy or regenerative medicine approval. Frankly, this conservative approach yields more than enough to get excited about, given BioLife’s CryoStor and HypoThermosol have been “used in more than 275 customer clinical applications”. Here is some basic math that would yield the high end if every customer trial would get approved:

~275 trials x $500,000 to $2,000,000 = $137.5 million to $550 million

Clearly, not every clinical trial would be approved, and these numbers are way too high based on that fact alone. Yet, this range from management’s guidance is being provided to show that: (1) current management guidance maybe too conservative and is not capturing the real revenue opportunity; and (2) even a fraction of these numbers yields solid revenue potential off of the current base.

So, what is the real opportunity at hand? We get to look at this based on an already approved therapy, TissueGene’s Invossa. Importantly, BioLife has provided a datapoint to work off of in its July 13, 2017, press release that stated “Worldwide, an estimated 150 million people suffer from knee osteoarthritis. BioLife estimates that just 1% of the worldwide addressable patient population represents at least $5 million in revenue.”

That’s “at least $5 million” or 2x high end of management’s framework for a customer approval at just 1% of the knee osteoarthritis market. Simple multiplication yields a $10 million revenue opportunity for BioLife Solutions at 2% of that knee osteoarthritis market, a $15 million opportunity at 3%, and $75 million at 15%.

So, the real revenue opportunity from customer approvals essentially boils down to two key factors: (1) the targeted patient population of each therapy, and (2) and the number of cells needed to treat those patients. The higher the number of patients per disease indication and the higher the number of cells per treatment (i.e., CART therapies require a large number of cells and will need more biopreservation media as a result), the greater the potential revenue for BioLife Solutions.

While we do not know all of the patient populations that BioLife’s customers are targeting, we do have a view of what diseases and disorders that regenerative medicine and gene therapy are tackling. That list includes oncology, orthopedic, cardiovascular, autoimmune disorders, muscle regeneration, ocular diseases, rare diseases, dermatology, CNS disorders, among others, and the overall patient population is obviously quite significant.

As described above, whether its customers are spending money on drug discovery efforts, advancing clinical trials or selling approved products into the commercial market, BioLife’s best-in-class media preservation solutions are used with their regenerative medicines or gene therapies.

BioLife’s OEM agreement with MilliporeSigma and Recent Publication on CryoStor/HyperThermosol from MD Anderson and Mayo Clinic Validate BioLife’s Products are Superior to other Biopreservation Media Solutions

Over the past two months, a commercial partnership and a research publication in the journal of provide more evidence of the superiority of BioLife Solutions.

It’s new OEM relationship with MilliporeSigma (the life science business of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), Darmstadt, Germany, a global pharmaceutical and chemicals company with market cap near US $41 Billion) should hit the ground running as this customer distributed BioLife’s products to over 600 different customers in 2017 alone. The life science business of Merck KGaA is a sizable group with 20,000 employees and 60 manufacturing sites worldwide, which grew its net sales 4% to 5.9 Billion Euros in 2017.

This deal is more than just numbers. When one of the largest players in the worldwide biotech research market enters into an agreement where it is provided "private label" CryoStor cell freeze media and HypoThermosol cell storage solutions, it is strong validation for BioLife’s proprietary products.

In addition to this important deal, in early March, there was a publication in Nature’s Laboratory Investigation journal penned by research investigators at MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Florida, and Mayo Clinic that detailed the superior performance of CryoStor cell freeze media against “home brew” media. This independent investigation conducted at these high profile research institutions concluded that “cryopreservation with specialized cryoprotectant <CryoStor> appears superior to traditional laboratory-based media and can be performed with reliable reanimation even after extended cryostorage.”

Here are some specific results comparing CryoStor to standard media from the publication titled 'Patient-derived xenograft cryopreservation and reanimation outcomes are dependent on cryoprotectant type'

Superior reanimation engraftment efficiency (REE): Overall: 82 vs. 39%, p < 0.0001; matched: 97 vs. 36%, p < 0.0001; >52 weeks cryostorage: 59 vs. 9%, p < 0.0001

Shorter time to tumor formation (TTF): Overall 24 vs. 54 days, p = 0.0051; matched 18 vs. 53 days, p = 0.0013

Shorter time to harvest (TTH): Overall: 64 vs. 89 days, p = 0.009; matched: 47 vs. 88 days, p = 0.0005

Lower loss of unique PDX lines: 9 vs. 35%, p = 0.017

The study’s results bode well for BioLife’s products in each of its segments shown below, yet in particular for Drug Discovery and Distributors.

The read-through and summary from BioLife’s CTO Any Mathew, PhD, in the press release is worth repeating here:

“Cryopreservation offers the benefit of patient tumor storage for long-term time management, and maintenance of irreplaceable primary patient samples. Any cell and tissue model for investigation has the potential for cell damage and cell death when cryopreserved, and sub-optimal biopreservation methods can exacerbate the damage to cells and tissues. Recognition of optimized biopreservation methods is an important step in the overall drug development process. The results of this study reinforce our long-time message in support of biopreservation best practices, which has led to the unparalleled use of CryoStor and HypoThermosol cGMP biopreservation media in 275+ customer regenerative medicine applications and 325+ literature citations…”

SAVSU: Under-the-Radar Opportunity to Drive Long Term Value for BioLife Solutions

When you think you have something that is overlooked or being undervalued, it is ironically a positive to hear no questions on that particular topic on conference calls. This, of course, is only the case if the thesis is eventually right.

In the case of SAVSU, it was notable that despite the following events, there were no questions asked by analysts or investors on BioLife Solutions fourth quarter conference call:

A contract win was announced during the 4 th quarter with UCSF for 8 Clinical Trials of Regulatory T cell (Treg) Therapies. Amy Putnam of the Bluestone and Sean N. Parker Autoimmune Research Laboratory in the Diabetes Center at UCSF, remarked they “completed a rigorous validation of the evo Smart Shipper to enable better temperature regulation and logistics visibility of our high-value shipments of source material and manufactured cell products.”

quarter with UCSF for 8 Clinical Trials of Regulatory T cell (Treg) Therapies. Amy Putnam of the Bluestone and Sean N. Parker Autoimmune Research Laboratory in the Diabetes Center at UCSF, remarked they “completed a rigorous validation of the evo Smart Shipper to enable better temperature regulation and logistics visibility of our high-value shipments of source material and manufactured cell products.” An allowance of a key patent for SAVSU’s cold chain technologies in January 2018.

A deal announced in January 2018 with World Courier , a division of AmerisourceBergen ( ABC ), in which World Courier is integrating SAVSU Technologies’ next generation dry shippers with its Global Cell Therapy Logistics Platform.

Subsequent to these announcements, there have been two additional news items of note regarding SAVSU. The first is the granting of an additional patent to BioLife and SAVSU for next-generation cold chain technologies designed for gene and cell therapies in March 2018, and the second is World Courier’s press release on March 8th in which cell and gene therapy was again highlighted, World Courier Bolsters Global Presence with New Offices and Enhanced Capabilities. Here is an excerpt from World Courier's release:

“World Courier also unveiled the creation of its international personalized supply chain teams that support three specialty areas: direct-to-patient, cell and gene therapy and clinical trials execution. These technical experts will work directly with World Courier’s customers, offering a combination of project management and customer service expertise to deliver a customized service tailored to their specific requirements and, ultimately, connect patients with the vital treatments they need.”

Combine this with World Courier’s other press release regarding its deal with SAVSU, and one can imagine that SAVSU may be on the cusp of some more meaningful news flow in 2018 and beyond.

Notably without any additional successes on the SAVSU front (unlikely event) and notwithstanding the fact that investing in micro-caps carry higher risk, BioLife looks significantly undervalued based on its unique positioning in the rapidly growing gene/cell therapy and regenerative medicine markets, and should move meaningfully higher as this diversified play becomes better understood and appreciated by the street in 2018 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.