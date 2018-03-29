'We've Been In A Bull Market For 2 Years. Get On Board.' - Eric Sprott On The State Of Gold And Silver (Weekly Wrap-Up, March 29, 2018)

By Craig Hemke

It's a short week this week due to the holiday, so Eric stops by a day early to discuss the latest news in the world of precious metals. In this wrap-up you'll hear:

• Why gold "got the spit kicked out of it" after nearly reaching a new high.

• What's REALLY causing the market woes (hint: it's not a trade war).

• Eric breaks down the first quarter of 2018 and the latest CoT Report.

"It's kind of shocking when you think that we have all this issuance going on. We have people threatening not to buy the bonds (i.e. China, Russia, whatever). And people saying that there's this great economy, and yet yields are going down. And as you point out, it's quite a dichotomy. Normally, bonds are telling you the economy sucks. And I've always been in the camp that the economy has been held together simply by low interest rates, and the minute they start going up, it's over… It just spells doom and gloom for stocks, and profits and budget deficits.

