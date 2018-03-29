Covanta: Turning The Corner On Massive Growth

The Build Up

Covanta (CVA) is a premier waste to energy provider. They have successfully transferred from building multiple facilities across the United States and securing long-term to extending contracts that were set to expire and building additional facilities in other countries.

Source: Covanta

Starting out Covanta focused on building, within its home country, an unmatched Waste to Energy, WtE, or Energy from Waste, EfW, portfolio.

Source: Covanta

Covanta has focused its efforts in heavily developed areas which in turn produce the greatest amount of waste. Covanta sees over 50% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, aka EBITDA, margin on their EfW facilities in the United States. This means that Covanta earns 50% profit from their revenues that are received for EfW contracts. This margin is derived from Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Thus every $1 in revenue from these contracts produces $0.50 of Adjusted EBITDA.

However when waste comes in from different municipalities, not all of the waste can be burned effectively. This provides an additional revenue stream for Covanta, they recycle and resell the various metals and non-metal materials. This recycling along with additional servicing and environmental services provides a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. This margin is derived from Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Thus every $1 in revenue from these contracts produces $0.20 of Adjusted EBITDA. This section of Covanta's business has grown by 30% for metals and 170% for non-metals since 2012. The margin for metals can be expected to vary based on commodity prices and the impact of the steel and aluminum tariffs by the Trump administration.

For Covanta to succeed, it has to see long-term returns on its facilities. Covanta not only operates and owns EfW facilities but it designs and builds them - this can be extremely capital heavy. Covanta's slow growth can be attributed to their need for additional cash flows and their debt reflects the need to put down money upfront to see the revenue afterwards.

Source: Covanta

Covanta successfully extended their two ending contracts this year with Lancaster county and Harrisburg. This brings their average contract length to 9 years. Many of these counties and towns do not have a second option for EfW facilities, so if they were to switch away from Covanta, they would need to buy additional electricity from other power providers as well as find places to put all their waste.

Looking Forward

Covanta having established a strong base within the United States, a country that historically has not had a strong groundswell of support for renewable energies, now is moving into friendlier and international waters. Their just completed project in Ireland has been tying up their capital for a period of time as they try to expand into another country.

Source: Covanta

Covanta's Dublin facility became fully operational at the end of 2017 and its effects on Covanta's revenue and free cash flow will fully reflect in 2018 and moving forward. 90% of the facilities waste capacity is tied up in long-term contracts and 50% of its energy production is connected to premium renewable tariff contracts.

One unexpected blessing that arrived to Covanta arrived in the fourth quarter of 2017. Green Investment Group reached out to Covanta and established a joint venture agreement with them. They agreed to purchase 50% of Covanta's ownership of the Dublin facility as well as all future facilities in the United Kingdom. This infusion of cash allowed Covanta to pay down debt that was looming over them as well as recycle capital back into their projects that are in various stages of development. In this joint venture agreement, Covanta will still operate the facilities, ensure they continue to see revenue from their oversight and operation of the facilities.

Source: Covanta

Covanta has multiple years worth of development within the United Kingdom to focus on, however given that their EfW facilities generated 50% adjusted EBITDA margins, these projects will continue to be a catalyst for future growth.

Speaking of growth being heavily dependent on capital, Covanta has historically had higher leverage ratio than many investors would prefer. The end of 2017, Covanta had a leverage ratio of 6.4x in the 4th quarter of 2017. They will have, for the first quarter of 2018, a leverage ratio below 6x. This reduction will come from a payment against the outstanding balance on Covanta's revolver, the funds for this payment is from the proceeds of selling 50% of their stake in the Dublin plant.

Investor Takeaway

Covanta is at a critical moment for the company's development. They have successfully finished expanding into Europe with their first facility and have seen the first cash inflow from their joint venture. Covanta's future looks bright and strong as they continue to complete additional facilities within the United Kingdom and see growing returns.

Due to Covanta being capital dependent and already having a higher leverage ratio with their debt, Green Investment Group's joint venture has breathed a renewed life into Covanta's ability to expand and grow. This catalyst along with a 6.9% dividend yield make Covanta attractive. As I mentioned in my previous article on Covanta, Covanta's management review their dividend rate annually in December. Due to this, I would not expect any dividend growth this year until the effects of the Dublin plant are fully seen.

Covanta is especially popular with institutional investors and hedge funds. They own 91% of the outstanding shares.

Source: Stock News Times

Historically, institutional investors and hedge funds have invested heavily in Covanta, allowing it to maintain share value even when carrying higher debt levels. What do these investors realize that many individual investors don't? They realize that Covanta is primed to see massive growth as their facilities finish and come online. Therefore, I rate Covanta a solid buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.