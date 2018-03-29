Senior Housing Properties Trust: Should You Buy This 9.8%-Yielding Health Care REIT?

Shares are selling for a low run-rate AFFO multiple as the market has turned bearish on health care REITs.

I expect SNH to maintain its dividend payout over the short haul, but income investors need to closely watch the REIT's dividend coverage trend.

Health care REITs are not popular with investors right now. A dramatic increase in market volatility, fear over rising interest rates, and operator concerns have weighed on the sector lately. As a result, valuations of major health care REITs including Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) have taken a major hit. Should investors take the plunge and go long now?

Health care REITs have come under pressure in recent months. Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares couldn't escape the pull, and dropped ~17 year-to-date. I think the price drop may afford risk-tolerant investors with an entry into the REIT's stock.

Senior Housing Properties - Portfolio Snapshot

Senior Housing Properties is a health care real estate investment trust that has grown its portfolio value to $8.7 billion. The REIT invests in independent, assisted living and skilled-nursing facilities, medical office and life science buildings.

Senior Housing Properties' real estate facilities are located in 42 states and Washington, D.C., and the REIT had 675 tenants in its lease portfolio at the end of December quarter.

Independent and assisted living facilities contribute the majority of Senior Housing Properties Trust's net operating income, 55.2 percent. Life science facilities account for 20.2 percent of NOI, and medical office buildings represent 18.8 percent of net operating income.

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a large senior living portfolio comprising of 305 communities and almost 35,000 units.

By far the largest operator is Five Star Senior Living Inc. with 185 communities. The operator accounts for 27.4 percent of annualized rental income, making Senior Housing Properties Trust heavily reliant on this operator.

Rent coverage stats for Five Star Senior Living have declined lately as the senior living sector suffers from oversupply, pressure on rents and low occupancy rates.

Dividend Coverage

I don't see Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend being at risk right now, but things could change if operator problems intensify in 2018, and rent coverage stats continue to decline. Declining rent coverage almost certainly would translate into deteriorating dividend coverage.

Senior Housing Properties Trust has covered its dividend payout, on average, with funds from operations and normalized funds from operations in the last seven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

That said, though, the margin of dividend safety has become thinner lately (partly because the health care REIT paid incentive fees under its business management agreement in the fourth quarter that negatively affected FFO).



The normalized AFFO payout ratio averaged ~95 percent in the last seven quarters (85 percent excl. Q4-2017).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares change hands for ~8.3x Q4-2017 run-rate adjusted normalized FFO, and ~1.22x book value.

Your Takeaway

It's not all sunshine when it comes to Senior Housing Properties Trust. Health care REITs are fairly unpopular right now, and market concerns over the health of Senior Housing Properties Trust's operator base has weighed on the share price. Five Star Senior Living is an important anchor operator for the REIT's senior living portfolio, and investors need to closely monitor rent and dividend coverage trends in order to identify dividend risks in advance. Since shares sell for a low run-rate AFFO multiple, investors already price operator troubles into the REIT's valuation. The dividend - at least for now - is not at risk in my opinion. Shares are attractively valued. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

