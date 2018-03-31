An 11% Yield, Record Earnings, 52-Week Lows, More Growth Due In 2018, No K-1, Estimates Rising

The yield is 11.10%, with trailing coverage of 1.11X and 1.17X coverage in Q4 '17.

Want to go bottom fishing for high-dividend stocks? A trip around the pond just brought us back to Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), a stock we own and have covered in previous articles.

Like many other high yield equities, HMLP has gotten beaten up in 2018 in the wake of rising rates. It has trailed the benchmark Guggenheim Shipping ETF (SEA) and the market in 2018, and is sitting at its 52-week low price.

This swoon has brought HMLP way below analysts' price targets - at $15.50, it's 22.5% below the lowest price target of $20.00, and 28.5% below the average $21.68 target price:

HMLP also has received multiple upward estimate revisions from analysts over the past month, which outweigh its downward revisions:

(Source: Reuters)

Profile:

HMLP is a pure play on FSRUs - Floating Storage & Regasification Units which are a rapidly growing presence in the LNG shipping industry. FSRU leasing/chartering solves many problems for charterer companies and countries. It's slow and expensive to build an LNG import terminal, so FSRUs are being increasingly used to give countries access to LNG.

Like many of the firms we cover, HMLP operates on long-term contracts - its current average is 11.5 years for its five-vessel fleet, which includes two JV vessels:

(Source: HMLP site)

The big news for Q4 and future earnings is that, on 12/1/17, HMLP acquired the remaining 49% of the Hoegh Grace vessel, which it had owned 51% of previously, via a joint venture.

(Source: HMLP site)

Even though it only had the extra earnings from the Grace for one month in Q4 '17, this certainly helped HMLP's earnings, which hit record highs for revenue, EBITDA and DCF in Q4:

HMLP's year-over-year quarterly growth numbers saw major growth in Q4, with revenue up 61% - EBITDA up 30%, DCF up 27%, and adjusted net income up 102%. (However net income had a $2.1M tax benefit, which was a $4.5M increase, vs. income tax expense of $2.4 million for Q4 2016):

Looking back at 2017 vs. 2016 also shows good yearly growth in all categories. Unit count was up 26%, in order to fund its growth, but, with just one quarterly distribution hike in 2017, distribution coverage was still up over 4%:

Distributions:

HMLP pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LP's, and should go ex-dividend next in early May. At $15.50, it yields 11.10%.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables track HMLP's price and yield on a daily basis, (in the Services section).



Taxes - HMLP issues a 1099 at tax time, so your accountant gets a bit of a break on this one.

"The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes (our investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form)." "Distributions we pay to U.S. unit holders will be treated as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes, to the extent the distributions come from earnings and profits (“E&P”) and as a non-dividend distribution or a return of capital (“ROC”) to the extent the distributions exceed E&P." (Source: HMLP site)

In 2017, HMLP's ROC varied between $.188 and $.1979 per quarterly payout. Investors get the benefit of sheltered income, but ROC does decrease your basis, so this needs to be looked at if you're thinking of selling at some point in the future.

(Source: HMLP site)



Coverage - HMLP had much improved distribution coverage in Q3 and Q4 '17, with Q4 '7 hitting 1.17X.

In 2017, management raised the quarterly distribution to $.43/unit for the May '17 payout. We wondered about possible distribution hikes in 2018, and found this statement in the Q4 '17 6K filing:

"Following the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities on December 1, 2017, management anticipates recommending to the Board an increase in the Partnership’s distribution to common and subordinated units with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2018."

(Source: HMLP site)

IDRs -

Like most LPs, HMLP's general partner, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (HLNG), has Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs. HMLP's management noted previously, however, that HLNG had initiated discussions on liquidating its IDRs, which is a positive development - it could free up more capital for expansion and subsequent distribution growth.

The CEO commented on the Q3 '17 earnings call:

"At the moment, we are at about 28% above our minimum distribution level, so we’re just about into the 25% split. Obviously once you get into the higher splits, the impact of the... of I guess what I’d call leakage APRs becomes more material. ...it makes it more and more difficult to pay what the sellers, what HLNG in this case are looking to achieve for their assets if we have such leakage, and that’s why we’re looking at it."

Preferred Units:

On 10/5/17, the Partnership issued 4,600,000 8.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units ("Series A preferred units") for proceeds, net of underwriting discounts and expenses, of $110.9 million.

These units are cumulative, which offers you the added protection of knowing that management must pay you any skipped distributions before it pays the common units. These units also rank senior to the common units in the event of a liquidation.

At $25.88, the HMLP-A units yield 8.45%, with a quarterly payout of $.546875/unit. Like the common units, they pay out in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle.

There is no maturity date, but there is a call date of 10/5/2022. This table details what your net profit and annualized yield to the call date would be, if HMLP redeems these preferred units on the call date.

Since they're $.88 above the $25.00 call price, your yield to the call date is 7.65%:

We assembled this table to illustrate what the coverage would be for these preferred units in 2018, even if HMLP's net income and DCF were flat, vs. 2017.

The Q4 '17 payment had a net income coverage factor of 9.45X, while DCF coverage was 6.84X. Even if HMLP's net income and DCF were to remain flat in 2018, there's still very strong coverage for these units, at 5.88X and 6.38X, respectively:

Risks:

As we reported last quarter, HMLP has a "boil-off" problem. This still hadn't been resolved, as of 2/28/18, when they reported Q4 and full-year 2017 earnings.

The charterer of the Neptune and Suez Cape Ann vessels filed a $58M claim vs. these vessels for excessive past "boil-off." The vessels are allowed a certain amount of LNG boil-off, (it’s related to gas which is ultimately being lost during a passage - in this case, it was when the vessels were being used for LNG transport years ago, before they were converted to FSRUs), but the charterer claims that they didn't meet the performance standards for their contracts.

HMLP has a 50% potential liability of $29M for this claim. However, it is being indemnified by its parent company HLNG.

Nonetheless, HMLP's management listed a non-cash accrual of $11.9M for this liability in its Q3 '17 financials, which knocked its EBITDA down to $19.4M vs. a ~$29M run rate in the three previous quarters. Its adjusted net income also fell to just $227K, as a result of this non-cash expense.

These charts detail the effect with and without the boil-off accrual, on EBITDA and adjusted net income, both of which would have increased sequentially, without this non-cash charge:

FSRU imports have been growing rapidly in recent years, with China, Turkey and Pakistan all upping their usage in 2017. Additionally, HMLP's management sees opportunities in many other nations as well.

(Source: HMLP site)

Management is aiming to double the fleet by 2020. Even though FSRU usage has grown rapidly over the past few years, it can be a long process to secure contracts. This infographic details rather well parent HLNG's progress on various vessels:

(Source: HMLP site)



Valuations:

We've updated this valuation table to reflect Q4 '17 and TTM earnings for HMLP and these other LNG shipping stocks - Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), and shuttle tanker form KNOT Partners L.P. (KNOP).

HMLP's price/DCF and distribution coverage are both a bit above average for this small group, while its price/book and price/sales are at higher levels. At 11.10%, you'd think that HMLP's yield would top the group, but it's only the third highest due to lower prices in 2018 for the group.

HMLP's ROA, ROE and current ratio are below group averages, whereas its debt leverage ratios are lower than average. It has the highest operating margin in the group.



Debt and Liquidity:

The October preferred offering brought in ~$115M. Management also commenced an “at-the-market” common and preferred unit offering program in 2017. Additionally, HMLP's net debt/EBITDA leverage improved to 4.54X in Q4 '17, vs. 5.10X in Q3 '17, as EBITDA returned to a much better level.

"On 10/6/17, the Partnership repaid the outstanding balances of $34.4 million and $24.3 million on the seller's credit note and revolving credit facility, respectively, from the proceeds of the Series A preferred unit offering."

On 12/1/17, the Partnership acquired the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities from a subsidiary of Höegh LNG. The purchase price for the acquisition was $86.7 million, including certain post-closing adjustments for net working capital. The Partnership settled the purchase price with cash of $45.3 million from the issuance of the Series A preferred units and drew $41.4 million on the revolving credit facility.

(Source: HMLP site)

Options:

HMLP doesn't have options, but you can track over 30 option-selling trades daily in our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Summary:

We rate HMLP a buy, based upon its attractive yield, its fast-growing niche, its oncoming growth in 2018, and upside potential. The boil-off claim is something to watch, but, as management has pointed out in its literature and on earnings calls, the claim is covered by parent HLNG.

We also feel that the HMLP-A units have a place in a long-term income portfolio due to their attractive yield, with very strong coverage. If you can buy them below the $25 call value, they'd be even more attractive.



All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services:



Our new Seeking Alpha service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undervalued and undercovered dividend stocks and income vehicles, with yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus. There's a 2-week free trial period for this service.

Our independent, legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has been specializing in increasing yields via selling options on quality high dividend stocks since 2009. With volatility returned to higher levels in 2018, we're now finding much higher option-selling yields.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMLP, DLNG, GMLP, KNOP, GLOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.