Tencent: 'Fortnite' Has Epic Monthly Sales Of $126 Million

Tencent is the exclusive China/global publisher of the mobile versions of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds.

The invite-only iOS version of Fortnite: Battle Royale is also successful. It grossed more than $5 million within the first 10 days.

Epic Games rode the success of Bluehole’s blockbuster PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC game. It promptly created a battle royale mode for its survival PC/console game Fortnite.

I discussed last October why Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) subsidiary Epic Games copied the hit PC video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds[PUBG]. Tencent did not want to miss the massive opportunity in the battle royale genre. After the $30 buy-to-play PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds PC sold 10 million copies in six months (30 million sold as of last month), Tencent took a 5% stake in Bluehole. Bluehole is the developer of PUBG. Tencent reportedly wanted to buy a larger stake in Bluehole but was unsuccessful.

Tencent’s 40% stake in Epic Games gives it a huge influence on that American company’s business decisions. Epic Games promptly implemented a battle royale mode for its Fortnite PC survival game. Bluehole was unhappy that its game engine provider, Epic Games, was competing with PUBG. PUBG was developed using Epic’s Unreal game engine. However, the battle royale game mode is not subject to copyright or patents. Everybody is free to imitate the monster success of PUBG.

Tencent and Epic’s judicious move is now paying off big time. As per SuperData Research’s estimate, the free-to-play PC/Console Fortnite versions grossed $126 million last February. Fortnite: Battle Royale sells v-bucks virtual currency packages ($9.99 to $19.99) so players can buy unique outfits/costumes.

The $30 buy-to-play PUBG grossed $103 million last month. PUBG is also trailing Fortnite: Battle Royale on important metrics like unique Twitch audience. As of February 26, Epic’s battle royale game touts 15 million unique weekly Twitch viewers.

Newzoo’s analysis also agreed with SuperData’s assessment. Fortnite is now the top battle royale PC game. The PC/Xbox/PlayStation versions of Fortnite has 45 million global players, with a peak of 3.4 million concurrent players. As per SteamSpy, PUBG only has 33 million owners with 19.8 million players during the last two weeks.

Newzoo’s report said 30.1% of core PC gamers played battle royale games last February. Epic’s Fortnite(with 16.3%shareof most active PC games) is now the most played battle royale title.

The iOS Version of Fortnite Is Also A Commercial Success

Epic Games launched the invite-only iOS version of Fortnite last March 15. As per the estimate of analytics firm Sensor Tower, Fortnite: Battle Royale iOS netted$5.3 million within the first 10 days. This is a massive debut on mobile. NetEase’s (NTES) mobile battle royal games Rules of Survival and Knives Out’s sales during their first 10 days of in-app purchase operations were $135K and $355K.

Yes, it is still invite-only but the iOS version of Fortnite is already available in 47 countries. Fortnite is likely to beat Knives Out’s $24 million net sales last February. ThinkGaming’s March 29 data that Fortnite is generating average daily sales of $1.2 million from U.S. iPhone gamers. Take away the 30% cut of Apple (AAPL) and Fortnite’s U.S. monthly iOS revenue can feasibly reach $24 million.

Add the bookings from the other 46 countries and the beta iOS version of Fortnite can possibly achieve $50 million/month. Consequently, mobile/PC/console’s combined revenue of Fortnite could possibly hit $1 to $2 billion this year.

Tencent Is Also Benefiting From PUBG Mobile

Aside from its 40% share in Epic Games’ Fortnite, Tencent is also the exclusive publisher of the free-to-play mobile versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Tencent failed to buy a larger stake in Bluehole but it won global publishing rights, not just China-specific.

Tencent Games launched the international iOS/Android versions of PUBG Mobile last March 19. PUBG Mobile was the most downloaded iOS game in 17 countries last March 21. Once Tencent enables in-app purchases, I expect PUBG Mobile to also deliver outstanding weekly/monthly sales.

People who do not like the cartoon graphics style of Fortnite will probably go for the more realistic rendering of PUBG Mobile.

Final Thoughts

Tencent’s prompt entry and early success in battle royale games will help it retain its leadership in the $108 billion/year video games industry. The strong revenue from Fortnite can help offset the continuing weak global monetization from Tencent’s mobile MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game, Arena of Valor.

Released in North America last December (and 2Q 2017 in Asia), the iOS global net revenue of Arena of Valor in February was only $400K.

Arena of Valor is the international English version of Tencent’s China-only Honor of Kings mobile MOBA game. As per the January report of SuperData, Honor of Kings remains the world’s top grossing mobile game. However, it now looks like non-Chinese mobile players prefer battle royale titles over MOBA.

I rate TCEHY/TCTZF as a buy. Tencent is shrewdly benefiting from the two most profitable battle royale games right now, PUBG and Fortnite.

