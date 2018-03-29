Oracle: The Art Of Making The Acceptable Look Dire

Oracle - Picking itself up, Dusting yourself off, and Starting all over again

About one week ago, Oracle (ORCL) announced the results of its 3rd fiscal quarter that ended in February. The headlines might have seemed acceptable. Revenues were more or less on target, albeit helped noticeably by currency tailwinds. EPS was strong because of a changed tax rate accrual that is likely to be permanent. Even cloud revenues were nearly in line. That might not have seemed a reasonable backdrop for a 14% share price reaction peak to trough, partially, no doubt, a product of last week’s stock market declines. On the other hand, Oracle’s cloud revenue growth guidance, in particular, was considered below expectations, and there was no real positive story to relate in the initial contribution of the newest Oracle database, 18c.

Is it time for investors to throw in the towel and conclude that investing in Oracle is a value trap? Do those analysts who downgraded the shares in the wake of earnings make sense? I have a confession to make here. Oracle is a name in which I have often geed when I should have hawed. Or for readers with less familiarity with terms having to do with horses, the shares often catch me wrong-footed. Basically, I expect quite a bit less from Oracle operational performance than do some and, therefore, tend to be less disappointed at seeming stumbles or detours. And, I might suggest that distasteful as I find some Oracle pronunciamientos, the details of the company’s presentation do bear careful analysis before reaching inappropriate conclusions. The company will not be any one’s idea of a model for hyper-growth, but its valuation is set in deep value territory, and its product set and current execution are substantially beyond that of most other value IT names. And, at the very least, before counting 18c as a failure, it might do well to look at more than 12 days of order-taking in reaching a conclusion. I think at this price, and with the results and the guidance that Oracle has offered, it represents a decent value for GARP investors who want to find income in an IT investment.

On the one hand, Oracle has some potential growth drivers that at the least seem under-valued and, at the most, seem to be a significant opportunity. On the other hand, investor perceptions of what Oracle is and should be seen to be mismatched from what is real and what is possible. The valuation relates to a value name (about 14X forward 12-month earnings using the current First Call consensus), and perhaps more so now than ever. The operational performance, carefully considered last quarter was surely better than that of most value names in the IT space. The share price reaction and the reaction of analysts and observers… well, not so much. My guess is that Oracle will achieve mid-single digit, currency neutral top-line growth as revenues from its new database products kick in. How that might be reported between cloud, on-prem, and renewals is something that really shouldn’t particularly concern investors. If they get a return from Oracle shares, I doubt that their butcher will question them too closely on whether the return came from the cloud or from BYOL database seats. And certainly, the potential for Oracle 18c driving revenue growth substantially beyond the expectations of many is not inconsequential. It is a breakthrough technology, and the performance claims that have been advanced are spectacular, almost beyond belief.

I have set my expectations for Oracle, excluding acquisitions, modestly. It doesn't have to be a double-digit growth business to be a good investment, and almost no one who follows the shares or owns the stock today expects to ever see double-digit top-line growth. The company has a product strategy that actually has positioned the company in reasonable competitive shape, but it also is dealing with some boat anchors that will inhibit reported growth as they gradually become a smaller share of total revenues. The company still has a collection of both purchased cloud technology and internally developed cloud solutions that do not fit together seamlessly and prevent it from being considered as a “best of breed” supplier in some competitive evaluations. That has nothing to do with the cloud, per se, and lots to do with integration and functionality.

And the people who run the business are unlikely to ever become paragons of reasoned discourse which can make it more difficult for analysts to present a balanced picture of the company's prospects. Their behavior has really not been penalized, and it has been traditional for Oracle to present itself as a company with no warts and only opportunities. It would be a mistake for investors to ever look to this current management to present anything other than triumphalist manifestos. It has been ever thus, and as one who has followed the shares for 25 years, it is something with which this writer is all too familiar. It is part of the penalty one pays for owning the shares.

On the other hand, Oracle is still primarily a database company, and the company’s 18c database appears to be a significant innovation in what has been a difficult market for Oracle for several years. That Oracle has lost significant market share to Amazon/AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) and to Microsoft (MSFT) is well known. But even after the thrashing Oracle has experienced in that market, most of Oracle’s net income still derives from providing users with maintenance on database seats. That business, which I thought might be at risk sometime in the past, continued to actually grow a bit last quarter. Part of that clearly is the advent of the company’s Bring Your Own License (BYOL) strategy which is driving users to renew their current licenses and actually expand their seat count. This has added to both license and maintenance revenues while it has not yet impacted cloud revenues. BYOL is one of the opening gambits in bringing the new paradigm of 18c to market as I will detail at further length in this article.

It is the current stability and the potential future growth of database revenues that was my basis for acquiring the shares for income/stability-oriented clients late last fall, and while the timing could have been better - much better - the concept hasn’t gone awry at this point. The Oracle BYOL strategy continues to be misunderstood and even deprecated by many. That it has skewed some of the numbers between cloud and on-prem license to a degree is unquestioned - but BYOL is a smart move that remains under-appreciated by many. I really don’t think it will matter significantly whether Oracle generates its cash flow from collecting maintenance revenue on past sales of database seats that are then used in a BYOL configuration or if the company achieves its cash flow from selling new cloud-based application seats. At the end of the day, cash flow from either source counts the same and gets to be spent for the same things. Somehow the misconception has developed that there will be a differentiation in terms of growth between the extra license revenues coming from BYOL and from purely cloud-based license revenues.

For those interested in such things, the headline of this segment comes from the song "Pick Yourself Up" composed by Jerome Kern and with lyrics by Dorothy Fields. It has been performed by many over the years and was included in Barack Obama's first inaugural, but for me, the version sung by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers will always be the standard for the song.

The Specifics of the Oracle quarter - nothing all that alarming there

For the record, Oracle revenues were up 6% in the quarter, or 2% in constant currency. Cloud and on-premise software revenues rose by 8%, and total cloud revenues rose by 32%. There were bits and pieces within those numbers that were positive, and obviously, as well, some bits and pieces that were disappointing. At this point, some of the cloud acquisitions made over the course of years; businesses such as Eloqua, Taleo, RightNow, Endeca and Art Technology group are probably in decline and are showing declining levels of new business. I assume that revenues from BEA are also in decline as well, but Oracle will never discuss the contribution of its middleware business with any specificity.

In addition, some other acquisitions such as Agile and Hyperion that were on-premise when they were bought and later offered cloud versions of their software, have probably gone into reverse in terms of growth at this point. Oracle has bought literally scores of companies over the past decade; many of them were not category leaders when acquired and have not seen either sales emphasis or development investment. Under the circumstances, it is not terribly surprising that they are now showing revenue declines. It is a major reason why no one really would forecast double-digit growth for this company... and that is probably the most prudent expectation at this point.

On the other hand, Oracle’s newer set of integrated cloud applications grew 65% last quarter and are approaching a $5 billion run rate. Oracle says that only about 15% of its current installed base of application customers have migrated from on-prem to the cloud. The runway for what Oracle calls Fusion remains enormous, and the boat anchors summarized above are becoming smaller. The potential in terms of numbers is little appreciated by many.

On February 16th, as noted earlier, the company announced the general availability of all of the components of its autonomous, 18c database. The revenue growth numbers, as reported for PaaS (Platform as a Service) which include the database, and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), showed 28% growth last quarter - and 18c was self-evidently not a significant factor in the 12 days of availability in that growth. At some point, it might be reasonable to expect that this revenue bucket will show percentage growth of twice that level or more as 18c pipeline converts to revenue.

When commentators suggest that Oracle is having a tough time with its cloud transition, or that its transition is being further delayed, it is important to recognize what is doing well and what is having issues. Overall, Fusion Cloud revenues grew by 52%. Nothing all that troublesome about that. What seems to be perplexing some investors and commentators is that the total for Cloud SaaS revenues only grew 21%. The explanation is pretty simple at this point, and it is simply that Oracle acquired quite a bit of cloud revenue through the years, much of it from solutions that have been superseded and are no longer competitive. I think it is far more reasonable to look at the growth of Fusion as representative of just what is happening when Oracle competes with its current product line in the apps area.

The same kind of phenomena is masking results in PaaS and IaaS. Overall, Cloud PaaS and IaaS revenues climbed 24% - but the part of that bucket which ought to be of interest to investors climbed 56%, even before the autonomous database went into GA. What is falling is legacy hosting services, which will eventually become small enough so that they no longer decrement that component of revenue.

On premise software license revenues fell by 2% as reported and fell by 6% in constant currency. The relative strength of these sales is a function of the BYOL program which is continuing to buoy sales of database seats since the licensees being acquired can be used with 18c deployments. Because of this phenomenon, maintenance revenues grew by 6% as reported and grew by 1.5% sequentially in what is typically a slow quarter for maintenance growth. This is a far stronger result than many, and that includes this writer, might have forecast a year ago.

GAAP operating margins for maintenance and support were 95.6% last quarter, up from 94.4% the prior year. Oracle derives no less than 141% of its operating income from maintenance and support. Overall, operating income at Oracle rose by 15% year on year last quarter on a GAAP basis. Of that increase, maintenance and support contributed 68% of the total increase. Part of Oracle’s investment theme has been and will be margin enhancement. While obviously not a major consideration, Oracle did achieve a significant increase last quarter in GAAP margins, and surely, that has to be considered in evaluating the shares.

While it is not likely that Oracle can further increase its operating margins on maintenance and support, the stability of the company’s operating model and its cash flow are very strongly buoyed by an exceptionally sticky installed base of users of the company's many database versions who have a very high renewal rate. That high renewal rate has in turn lead to modest but consistent increases in maintenance revenue, and that in turn is the engine that has driven Oracle's profitability and its cash flow.

Overall, Oracle’s cash flow performance continued to show consistent growth. The company publishes a 4-quarter trailing free cash flow analysis. That metric reached more than $13 billion last quarter, up by 13% year on year. Stock-based comp represents a modest 12% of operating cash flow.

I don’t think there is anything particularly surprising or alarming in these numbers. They are consistent with prior trends and do not point to deteriorating sales execution or competitive losses. Oracle will win its share of major competitions for apps when it can offer its integrated Fusion suite. And, it will lose most often when it is trying to defend customers who have purchased applications that were supplied by vendors that Oracle acquired years ago - whether or not those applications are cloud-resident. While Oracle is getting a decent share of cloud HCM deals, for example, just about every deal won by Workday (NYSE:WDAY) is a takeaway from either SAP or Oracle - it basically can’t avoid donating share when considering the entire HCM market. That has always been true, and it hasn’t changed and isn’t likely to change. It is one of those burrs investors have to face when riding the in the Oracle saddle.

Oracle had forecast that it would grow its revenues this current quarter by 2-4% overall and that its overall cloud revenues would grow by 21-25% when it provided guidance on its Q2 conference call. Even adjusting for currency, it is apparent that Oracle achieved its revenue targets last quarter, and in fact had a decent growth quarter in the cloud. While some analysts had expected better performance than was guided, and while a number of IT firms reported relatively better numbers, I think that overall, the company’s performance was consistent with what might reasonably have been expected. It is a large company, it has lots of moving parts, not all of them in growth mode, and expecting performance at the level of a Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or an Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is simply not reasonable.

Oracle’s guidance - A sandbag, a conservative forecast or a cause for alarm?

Oracle's forecast for cloud revenue growth this quarter, all in, is expected to be 17-21% in constant currency or 19-23% as reported. The growth rate of total revenues is expected to be about 1-3% as reported. And, reported EPS is expected to be $.92-$.95 using a non-GAAP tax rate of 19.5%. The tax rate does not reflect any impact of repatriation in a given quarter - it is normalized for full year expectations - although most investors and analysts will ignore that component of the tax rate, in any event. Prior expectations, which had been based on as-reported numbers, were for cloud revenues to grow by 23% and for total revenues to grow by 2.5%. The prior EPS consensus had been $.90.

These discrepancies/shortfalls apparently have caused the shares to decline by 14% - and the shares were not all that extended before this pull-back. Many analysts continue to be befuddled by the BYOL phenomenon - but the fact is that users can deploy traditional Oracle database licenses as part of a cloud deployment and apparently users are doing just that. So, the growth in cloud revenues is being modestly muted, and the decline in on-premise licenses is being attenuated and may, perhaps reverse over time. Yes, this is a relatively novel concept, and yes, this is not what some observers were expecting. But if it works, and that seems to be the case, it is really not a cause for alarm or a reason to sell shares or not buy shares. I always hesitate to quote Larry Ellison; his track record in terms of sticking to facts is far from perfect but specifically, and on this last call, he said that, “So, there’s no question that BYOL has lowered our cloud revenue and increase our license revenue.” It is part of the process of the 18c roll-out, and from my perspective, the successful rollout of 18c is very much central to any positive investment thesis for Oracle.

Company management is forecasting that the bulk of its customers are going to move to the autonomous database. It is a very easy migration - basically, almost transparent to users with little disruption. And, the benefits are both quantitative and qualitative. The company has talked about some of them, and honestly, they sound almost too good to be true, so I won’t detain readers with the specifics. Whether the advent of the autonomous database will really toll the knell of database administrators as claimed seems... well, it seems as though the company is making claims for entering the Elysian Fields of the database world. In dealing with Oracle claims, caution is always the best policy, and it would be unnecessary for the autonomous database to be as good as advertised in order for it to result in a material positive inflection in terms of Oracle’s growth.

The company has talked about material revenue increments coming from migration; again, the numbers that have been bruited about are so extraordinary as to defy imagination. And management confirmed those numbers yet again during this call, again for what it is worth. In fact, just to quote Mark Hurd on the subject, “it just went live a couple of weeks ago, and we expect it’s going to change the profile of our company forever.” No one has ever claimed that the people who run Oracle are guilty of understatement. I have to gag a little when one of Oracle’s presidents says, “ERP, we are leading vendor in the world, and the number two company is hard for me to find.” But the point is, the claims regarding 18C were repeated on the call - there is simply nothing going on that has changed materially and selling off Oracle shares because it has lowered its cloud growth rate by a few hundred basis points for a single quarter by pushing some growth into on-premise revenue is hard to justify.

From my perspective, Oracle is doing reasonably well in selling Fusion apps in the cloud - and I see no reason why it shouldn’t continue to do so. And it is doing less well in getting users to renew cloud deployments of some of its older acquired products. Neither the results last quarter nor the guidance changes that perspective. Again, for what it is worth, the co-president said on this latest call, “the bulk of what we book today in many cases is outside our user base.” There are probably some definitions that might be tendentious in that comment, but regardless, this quarter did not represent a negative market share inflection for Oracle in the apps space and the guidance simply doesn’t reflect any expectation that the company's business in that area has deteriorated competitively or will do so in the future.

Safra Catz, Oracle co-president, can, at times, make statements about the future that create unfortunate misperceptions. I have no ability to look into her motivations for those less than accurate forecasts. But based on nothing more complicated than looking at the trends in the particular buckets that animate Oracle’s revenue, I would actually be surprised if the company weren’t able to exceed some of the metrics that have apparently concerned investors in evaluating the shares in the wake of the latest earnings release.

Oracle’s valuation - Why most investors buy/own the shares

I am not all that sanguine that the words emanating from my keyboard are going to persuade most readers in advance that Oracle remains on track to achieve high single digit top-line growth within the not distant future. I believe that it will do because I think 18c is a disruptive and transformative offering. And, I believe that it will do so because of the apparent success of Fusion ERP and HCM at this point.

But Oracle’s valuation is such that readers do not have to believe all of the growth elements of the investment story in order to make a commitment to the shares at current prices. Currently, Oracle has about 4.1 billion shares outstanding. It is repurchasing shares at a significant pace, and outstanding shares will probably decline noticeably during the course of the year, based on the comments made during the conference call. In any event, the company has a market cap. of about $185 billion. Net cash at the end of February stood just over $9 billion, leaving an enterprise value of $176 billion. Based on the current consensus forecast, the company has an EV/S ratio of 4.3X. While this is not a bargain, if the consensus growth forecast of 4-5% over the coming year is valid, consideration should be given to the company exceptional level of profitability - with operating margins now reaching the mid-40 percent range and continuing to climb.

The company’s P/E is now less than 14X, and that does compare well to an average of other low-growth large IT vendors. That said, I think that current models, presumably revised by analysts to reflect a substantially lower tax rate over the coming year, are not completely reflected in the current consensus available on Yahoo. Oracle does not offer guidance for more than 1 quarter at a time and its guidance for Q4 is for modest EPS growth engendered by both FX and tax rate tailwinds. On the other hand, qualitative comments the company made for the period beyond Q4 imply quickening growth, higher margins and a lower tax rate. All of that would suggest that the current published EPS consensus of $3.34 for fiscal 2019, just 8.7% above the current forecast for fiscal 2018 is likely to be substantially over attained. I think a more realistic forward 12-month earnings estimate would be $3.50 or above, and that would produce a P/E of only 12.8X, surely an attractive level for that metric.

At this point, Oracle’s cash flow is a fairly consistent percentage of its earnings. That wasn’t quite true last quarter because GAAP earnings were diminished materially by the provision for the repatriation tax. But overall free cash flow for Oracle will typically be about 130% of reported GAAP net income. Most of that difference, over the course of a year, is accounted for by depreciation, amortization, stock-based comp, and the increase in deferred revenues. Overall, I anticipate that free cash flow will grow by at least another 10-12% over the coming year, thus reaching almost $15 billion. At that level, the company’s free cash flow yield would be 8.5%, again a reasonably attractive level for that metric, and really a very attractive level if revenue growth reaches the levels that I foresee.

Beaten down as the shares are, with little likelihood that the company will actually miss headline projections either next quarter or next year, the shares are about as defensive as might be found amongst IT names at this point. There simply aren’t many IT vendors selling within 3% of their 52-week low, especially ones that have continued to see growth, albeit modest, in terms of revenues, with more substantial growth in EPS.

The so-called scenario that led to a few analyst downgrades this past quarter really does not hold up to careful investigation. Oracle’s cloud business did not have and is not projected to see any real negative inflection. The opportunities of its new database are just now coming into focus. And, the loss of revenue from older technologies and acquisitions, even if they are counted as part of the cloud, does not signify any impending doom or market share losses in the cloud.

It remains to be seen just how strong the cycle of 18c proves to be - and I find myself a bit dubious at some of the claims made for the technology. But it hardly matters in terms of recommending the shares at this level. If 18c achieves everything it might, then there is a huge upside to be realized in these shares. If its success is more muted, perhaps the prudent expectation at this point, there is still substantial upside and the opportunity for significant alpha over the next year. I might have done a better job of geeing - no doubt about that. But I am not a dissatisfied holder of the shares at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.