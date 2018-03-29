Pioneering Technology: The Stock Price Is Down, Time To Buy

Pioneering Technology (OTC:PTEFF) is in the business of preventing cooking fires using a combination of smart technology and innovation. It currently has 3 products on the market (Smartburner, Safe T Sensor, and RangeMinder).

For the past 9 years, Pioneering Technology has been languishing in the sub-dollar range:

(Source: Google Finance)

Although its stock price has taken a beating and now trades in the pre-2016 price range, I believe its financials are stable enough that a rebound will occur in the short term.

Company has virtually no debt:

One of the areas that I remain bullish in are its finances. The company paid off its long term debt and now operates almost debt free. Its most recent quarterly reporting also shows the company has reported a net income while facing a revenue drop of almost 50%:

(Source: Pioneer Technology Quarterly Financials)

Its current ratio is 14 to 1 and this implies there is significant cash to execute on its strategy.

From its most recent quarter the Piotroski F Score was a 4 and it has been going down a point a quarter from 3 quarters ago. This drop can be explained from a large sales order that was supposed to occur this past quarter, but was instead postponed to the second half of 2018.

Overall, this isn't something to be concerned about because the balance sheet is strong and it shows that the company is well positioned in a currently increasing interest rate environment.

Strong Focus in its Business Strategy:

In the past several months the company's stock price took a nosedive, but its business scored a number of small wins:

June 2017, it finalized a partnership agreement with Innohome OY where both companies will cross sell each other's product.

March 2017, insurance premium reductions to all Ontario Social Housing providers that install cooking fire prevention products

September 2017, its completes its first installation of a new product

October 2017, the largest order purchase to date (Q1-2018 filings show that due to a customer delay, the delivery and installation will occur in late Q2/ Q3)

It is clear that there is a concentrated effort in 2017 to improve sales and its bottom line. Pioneering Technology has been increasing its spending on sales and marketing in the last few quarters:

I expect 2018 to be the same where Pioneering Technology will actively look for growth. Currently, there are few avenues of growth that the company is pursuing:

Q1-2018, negotiations have begun to offer insurance premium reductions for clients who install a fire prevention product

The company plans to capitalize on the new UL858 industry standard for electric coiled cooktops / ranges by working with OEMs to have its technology incorporated into other manufacturer's products.

The company has a number of strong points going for it but there are also a number of headwinds going against the company.

Why No One is Buying:

In Q1-2018, a hotel chain client had decided to delay its second order of Pioneering Technology's products. This is understandable. Recently, there has been an increase in interest rates on both sides of the border, combined with a softening tourism industry, businesses nowadays are more reluctant to spend.

For the consumer market, I'm not sure if the average consumer has heard of these fire prevention products. Even if they have, I question whether they would fork out $150 - $200 to fire-proof their kitchens. It seems like these products are more "nice to haves" than "need to haves". Also, fewer and fewer people are cooking at home nowadays making the products irrelevant to some consumers.

It Needs to Spend More on Research and Development (R&D):

One concerning factor I have with this company is it doesn't spend much on research and development. On a quarterly basis it spends below 5% of its sales on R&D:

(Source: Pioneering Technology Quarterly Financials)

Although it is good that the company spends a lot on marketing to grow its revenue, over the longer term, there has been substantially more spending on research and development.

Eventually some of these products will enter the end of its life cycle and given that Pioneering Technology only sells 4 products, one less product could make a huge dent to its profits.

My Verdict: Speculative Buy

I gave pretty compelling arguments for taking either a long or a short position, but I remain bullish for one simple reason, the stock is trading near its historic lows.

The last time the stock traded around this price was around 2016 and this was before the company had paid off its long term debt and started focusing on growing its business.

Also, the stock may drop further but it is already trading close to 0 and the company isn't worth 0, when the balance sheet clearly has money and the resources to weather any short term economic turbulence.

The company is actively trying to promote itself, it is looking for partnerships to cross market its product or integrate its technology into others, I think 2017 is proof that its efforts are bearing results.

Its recent price drop makes it a very good buy, I'm bullish on Pioneering Technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTEFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.