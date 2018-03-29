Apple: The Facebook Opportunity

Rethink Technology business briefs for March 29, 2018.

An Apple social networking app for the rest of us

Apple CEO Tim Cook during MSNBC interview. Source: AppleInsider.

Following its education special event at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago on March 27, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook sat down for an interview at the school. The interview is part of the MSNBC Revolution series and will air April 6.

Cook had some pointed criticisms of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) concerning the Cambridge Analytica scandal:

The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer —if our customer was our product. We've elected not to do that.

The truth is, Apple has much better monetization avenues open to it, but I don't doubt that Cook speaks from the heart. He is himself a very private man, and he has made Apple a staunch defender of the privacy rights of Apple's customers, even in the face of pressure from the US government and numerous law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world.

Cook even suggested that Facebook might require some form of government regulation, not that it would do much good. How is the government, which is constantly trying to erode privacy rights (under the apparent misconception that they are not protected by the Constitution), going to be transformed into the defender of those rights?

It would be much better for Apple to step forward with a social networking app for iOS and macOS. Thus far, Apple has been content to offer third party social media apps from companies like Facebook, but doesn't that make Apple complicitous in the privacy violations these companies commit?

I'm really not trying to accuse Apple of complicity in Facebook's misadventures, so much as I am pointing out the opportunity that awaits Apple. An Apple social networking app that didn't merchandise customer data would be something of a novelty. And it would make a handsome addition to the free apps Apple already provides to enhance the value of its personal computing platforms.

Apple Pencil becomes the iPad default

Since the birth of the iPad in 2010, Apple has been trying to figure out various ways to make iPad a replacement for the PC. It has been stymied in that regard by the very nature of iOS, which relies on the touch screen for most user interaction. Touch, while very convenient for a smartphone, isn't necessarily that convenient for a PC replacement device.

Apple moved another baby step in the direction of making the iPad a more viable PC replacement at its education event in Chicago. It introduced stylus capability into its lowest cost iPad, thereby making it the default for all future iPads.

In so doing, Apple moved a little further along the path of convergence between the PC and mobile devices. After all, the stylus had been the primary input device for Windows tablets before the iPad had even been launched. And for years, Apple avoided them by virtue of their association with Windows.

To be sure, Pencil is far superior to the stylus of Windows past. There is so little latency that it really does feel like using a pencil or pen, and it provides pointing accuracy that the finger simply cannot match.

Pencil provided capabilities that iPad had long needed, making iPad that much more useful. Does it make the iPad a PC substitute? Not fully, not even for notebooks. But it may make the iPad the right computing tool for the classroom.

Apple's MicroLED research progresses to the next level

Apple has made good use of its own right of privacy in keeping media scrutiny away from its MicroLED research. I had written about this research in June 2016.

The difference between MicroLED and OLED is that MicroLED uses inorganic semiconductor materials to produce red, green and blue pixels on the screen. The materials are the same as are currently used in individual LEDs that are commonly used for indicator lights in electronics, for decorative LEDs, and for LED home lighting.

MicroLED displays shrink down the LEDs and place them in a planar array in order to make a flat screen display. The semiconductor based MicroLED screen can be considerably brighter than an OLED screen, is electrically more efficient, as well as longer-lived.

I believe that MicroLED displays will eventually supplant OLED, but the path forward is still challenging. In 2016, I thought that this would be a five-year development effort before there was a commercial product, and that still seems to be about right.

Mark Gurman's Bloomberg article about Apple's MicroLED research confirmed this expectation, but did highlight some important progress:

In late 2017, for the first time, engineers managed to manufacture fully functional MicroLED screens for future Apple Watches; the company aims to make the new technology available first in its wearable computers. While still at least a couple of years away from reaching consumers -- assuming the company decides to proceed -- producing a functional MicroLED Apple Watch prototype is a significant milestone for a company that in the past designed hardware to be produced by others.

MicroLED displays are so difficult to fabricate because the red, green, and blue LEDs use different semiconductor materials that can't all be fabricated on the same substrate. Even fabricating monochromatic displays has been difficult, but there has been progress in the past few years.

A Chinese company, JB Display, is pursuing monchromatic red, green, and blue displays for use in video projection systems. This gets around the problem of fabricating an RGB display, and has allowed JBD to mature the technology and produce better quality displays compared to what was available even a few years ago.

Source: JB Display.

Apple's current approach, according to Gurman, is known as mass transfer, where each color is transferred from a separate “donor wafer” and then interleaved accurately on the display substrate.

Apparently, Apple has only gotten the mass transfer process to work for a Watch-sized display, but a MicroLED display for Watch would be a significant step forward, since it would be readable in bright sunlight, yet consume less power than the current OLED Watch display. As the technology matures, screen sizes will continue to enlarge, but we're probably more than five years away from screens large enough to be used in a smartphone.

Apple appears to have the lead in this type of MicroLED display, based on the number of patents it holds (including LuxVue):

Source: Display Daily

A very large fraction of these patents concern mass transfer techniques:

In 2016, Apple had acquired a research and development facility in Taiwan from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which was thought to house its MicroLED research. Gurman has reported that a new 62,000 square foot facility in Santa Clara is now being used by Apple as a pilot plant for MicroLED displays. In effect, Apple's research has moved from device development to production method development as the logical next step.

MicroLED displays may also prove important for other wearable devices such as smart glasses. Apple appears to be poised for a significant breakthrough in display technology. Apple has used its wealth advantage to fund research that would only provide a payoff in the long term.

Apple investors are in for a treat in the coming years, as Apple reveals more deep innovation. There are claims that Apple's growth will come primarily from services. I disagree. Apple's growth will come from continued deep innovation in products that competitors will find increasingly difficult to duplicate.

We've already seen that in ARM processors, and we're about to see more of it in displays. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

