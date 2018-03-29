Look Past These 6 Funds For Cheaper Exposure To MLPs

But several MLP CEFs are trading at unusually high premiums relative to net asset value.

Contrarian-minded investors have a lot to like about the MLP sector these days. The sector has been hammered badly over 2017 and 2018 year-to-date which is leading to capitulation by some MLP investors who cannot stand the pain.

At the same time as market sentiment has turned so negative, fundamentals have remained favorable, in my view. Oil prices have remained strong, domestic oil production volumes are rising, and the executive branch is chock full of energy-friendly regulators.

Despite initial fears, it appears that the recently passed tax bill has been generally positive for the sector. Even the recent FERC ruling, which temporarily rocked midstream pipelines, appeared to be somewhat of a tempest in a teapot.

Takeaway #1: I think MLPs present attractive opportunities currently for yield- or growth-seeking investors.

As a portfolio manager who specializes in closed-end funds (“CEFs”), I have a strong bias towards using MLP-focused CEFs as a vehicle to getting sector exposure. Using MLP CEFs rather than directly investing in master limited partnerships:

Help investors to avoid dreaded K-1s

Provide easy diversification across many of the largest master limited partnerships

Enhance yields using inexpensive leverage (of course, a double edged sword…)

Creates opportunity for added returns by purchasing closed-end funds at temporary discounts. Smart investors can sometimes find those “ninety cent dollar bills” among the CEFs.

Takeaway #2: MLP-focused closed-end funds are an attractive vehicle for accessing the MLP sector

Despite this enthusiasm for the MLP sector in general, and the MLP CEF segment in particular, there are several MLP CEFs appear to be currently overpriced and worth avoiding.

The sector’s recent rollercoaster ride in the past few weeks has led to considerable dispersion in valuations for the various MLP CEFs. There is no single metric which perfectly captures “expensive-ness” so I apply four different metrics:

Current Premium – Most CEF investors are well familiar with this metric, which presents how much above (below) price is vs. net asset value. Lower is better. Note that this metric can be somewhat skewed by the GAAP-required treatment of deferred tax liabilities, which can cause premiums to appear somewhat inflated. Current premium vs. 52wk average – This represents the fund’s current premium relative to the past 52 week average for the fund. This helps to adjust for any fund-specific factors (like the above-mentioned deferred tax liabilities) which may cause one fund to have a different equilibrium for premium or discount. Z-Score (1 year) – This metric is a normalized version of the above premium vs. 52 week average which gives a sense of the statistical importance of a divergence. Numbers like +1 or -1 indicate that a fund is somewhat expensive or cheap relative to recent history. Values like +2 or -2 indicate that a fund is very expensive or cheap relative to the recent past. Values of +3 or -3 indicate extreme conditions. YTD Price TR vs NAV TR – This last metric is somewhat less standard. It shows how much an investor’s return year-to-date is attributable to decoupling of price and value.

On these criteria, several CEFs raised red flags on most or all of these screens: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG), Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), and Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF).



I have no criticism for the managers or current shareholders of any of these names – quite the opposite. Managers of these funds have created demand for their products, and investors are substantially better off than they would otherwise have been investing in a fund which remained inline with value.

For these investors, now may be a smart time to lock in this gain (actually, lesser loss). Investors who continue to find the sector attractive have many options - within and outside of CEFs – to reinvest the proceeds. Since most current investors in these funds are likely carrying unrealized losses, it’s unlikely that the sell-buy rotation will create taxes which would otherwise have been deferred.

The below table lists several less expensive CEF options: First Trust MLP&Energy Income Fund (FEI), First Trust Energy Infra. Fund (FIF), Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP), and Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC). Note: FIF and SZC are not purely MLP-focused, but do include substantial MLP holdings. Also note that SZC has recently completed a rights offering, outlined here, which is likely to cause the premium to adjust considerably, likely to something closer to -10%.

While these fund portfolios are not identical to those on the sell list, they are frequently quite overlapped. There are relatively few MLPs of significant size so most funds end up selecting the same usual suspects.

Historically, some of these replacement funds have tracked quite closely. The table at right displays the correlation between daily value changes of the portfolios from 2015 to present. As a point of reference, the same metric for KO and PEP would be about 0.75.

Takeaway #3: Investors holding as these funds moved to premiums should consider selling and replacing with a cheaper fund with similar exposure.

While closed-end funds can be bought and held, they are most useful for investors who are willing to take tactical advantage of both attractive buying opportunities and selling opportunities. For holders of certain MLP funds, this may be one of those times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEI, FIF, SZC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.