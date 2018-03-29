The Stars Group: What's Left For Outside Shareholders From Company Earnings?

Employee options exercised in 2017 cost $43.5 million to shareholders and were not accounted for in the income statement or balance sheet.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) has huge contingent liability to issue stock currently below market price due to possible option and warrants exercises and conversion of preferred shares, thus reducing future gains for outside shareholders. TSG is one of the largest online gaming businesses in the world. The company was founded in 2004 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada. They are known by the gaming brand names such as PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and PokerStars Live. The company has market value of $3.95 billion and annual revenue of $1.3 billion.

Similar to other growing companies, in order to attract talent TSG awards stock options to its employees. If the company stock price reaches levels above the exercise price of the options awarded, it would present substantial compensation to employees aligning their interests with shareholders. Also, like many other companies with uncertain value of their assets, TSG entices creditors by embedding options in its debt offerings.

To meet its obligations to options, warrant and convertible preferred share owners, the company has to issue common shares at conversion and strike prices that are currently lower than market price. When this happens, the shareholders lose some value on their ordinary shares and this loss is not reflected on the company's income statement or anywhere else. For some companies, such costs are significant enough to affect its stock valuation. These costs could be calculated as the difference between the stock market price and the issue price.

In the notes to financial statements on page 51, TSG disclosed that during the year that ended Dec. 31, 2017, that the corporation issued 2,899,184 common shares as a result of options exercise for cash consideration of 16.63 million. Here is an excerpt from the company notes to the annual report: That would imply that stock was issued at average price of $5.74 ($16.63 mil/2,899,184). Here is the table from the company's annual report that can provide some inputs for our calculations:

Our calculation would be not precise because the company is not required to report dates or market prices when the stocks have been issued. Therefore, we have to make estimation what the market price was at the time of the issuance. At the start of 2017, TSG stock price was $13.75 and by the end of that year it was $27.75. We will take just a simple arithmetic average to keep assumptions to a minimum and keep it very simple. We assume TSG market price was $20.75 at the time when the options were exercised and shares issued. Now we do a simple calculation:

2,899,184 x (20.75 - 5.74) = $ 43,516,751

It cost shareholders $43.5 million in a wealth loss. This $43.5 million should be treated as employee compensation expense and net income should be reduced by that amount.

In its 2017 financial statements, TSG shows earnings of $259 million, EPS of $1.77 and diluted are $1.27. Because this loss was not accounted for, reported annual income was overstated by 20%. Here is a table summarizing our calculations:

Now, let's have a quick look what could be expected losses to shareholders in the future. The company has at least three instruments that could require it to issue stock below market price:

stock options warrants preferred shares

There are many ways to make estimations presented here more precise or "sophisticated" with not much value added to the analysis. So I am just trying to get the big picture as if you do it quickly on the napkin. From TSG's stock options plan, we see that company has 6.9 million options on its books that could be exercised in the next five years or sooner:

These options have average exercise price $19.62 (by converting CDN$ 25.16 to USD at 0.78 rate). At the moment, the current TSG market price is $27.42. Based on this information we estimate that future compensation costs right now look like about $54 million ((27.42 - 19.62) x 6,875,616)) or more if the stock price goes higher and the company doesn't grant new options.

In 2017, there were no warrants exercised. But the company has 4 million outstanding warrants:

These warrants are convertible at the exercise price of $14.95 (by converting CDN$19.17 to USD at 0.78 rate). This could create future wealth loss for shareholders of about $50 million or more if the stock price would go higher ((27.42 - 14.95) x 4,000,000).

TSG also has convertible preferred shares. Here is excerpt from disclosure on page 50 of the notes:

(You can find the disclosure here.)

We can estimate that if on Dec. 31, 2017, preferred shareholders had decided to convert their preferred shares, they would have gotten 58,084,801 common shares at price $18.72 (CDN$24.00 x 0.78 currency conversion rate) at the time when market price was $27.75. The impact would have been $525.5 million. They did not convert any, but they might in the future.

Here is a summary of our calculations:

When we look into the future trying to value ,TSG we now know that options exercise and outstanding warrants and convertible preferred shares have substantial overhang contingent liability that should be incorporated into the company's valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.