Tesla: Damn The Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead!

Introduction

At the end of this month, there will be an interesting anniversary for Tesla (TSLA). On March 31, 2016, Tesla "introduced" the Model 3. Almost two years later, however, only about 10,000 of those vehicles have been manufactured by the company.

From the perspective of Elon Musk and Tesla's board, that introduction was actually very successful. Tesla stock closed at $229 on March 31, 2016, and even after Tesla's recent precipitous plunge of 22 percent in the last month and 28 percent from its all-time high in September 2017, the stock is still 21 percent above its price when the Model 3 was introduced.

The original introduction day also was curiously chosen as it was the final day of a calendar quarter (Tesla's financial reporting period) and also on a Thursday - which is sort of a random day in the middle of a week. With all of Musk's previous hype about the introduction, over 300,000 people chose to give Tesla an interest-free unsecured loan of at least $1,000 (higher outside the U.S.) for a place in line on the way to the promised land of owning a cool Tesla EV. What they essentially bought, however, was a lottery ticket to buy what, in the minds of many people, would be a "$27,500 Tesla Model 3" after also being able to receive the very well-publicized $7,500 Federal Tax Credit for purchasing an electric vehicle.

But, with the introduction of the Model 3 on the final day of a calendar quarter, Tesla, which boasts about things such as "record levels of cash" (without also highlighting record levels of debt), was able to create another "positive" spin event by subsequently being able to report a huge increase in "customer deposits" when then reporting its financial result for the first quarter of 2016. In case the timing of other events around this time has also faded from memory, Tesla then followed the hyped up event of the Model 3 production and its accompanying cash grab with another securities offering of $1.7 billion of equity shares in the middle of May 2016.

How has Tesla itself performed since the Model 3 introduction? Aside from the stock price rise of 21 percent (nice work for only producing 10,000 cars!), the answer to the question of Tesla's performance depends on who you ask.

A two-year anniversary report card

If you ask Tesla supporters how the company and their hero Elon Musk is doing, those supporters typically assert that the company is on its way to dominating all of these areas:

"Mass market" electric vehicles (after having delivered less than 10,000 vehicles which so far have cost between $50,000 and $55,000).

The development of "autonomous" driving (when Tesla's current hardware processing provider Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it was suspending self-driving vehicle trials).

suspending self-driving vehicle trials). Decreasing electric vehicle costs by building "Gigafactories" (when the current Gigafactory was until recently building battery packs by hand and where Tesla's current battery supplier Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) is effectively just a sub-tenant charging Tesla a fixed price per battery cell).

Worldwide electric vehicle development (when there are over 20 electric vehicle producers in China and other major global auto manufacturers have also now announced over 50 electric vehicle models to be introduced over the next five years).

The electric truck market based on a theatrical "smoke and mirrors" show last fall (that had already been delayed three times) that gave very few details (and while ignoring that other major global entities already have electric trucks in service and under additional rapid development).

From just a few of the examples shown above, you can see why it is so interesting to be a human being as the world is filled with very diverse opinions about lots of things.

From another perspective, things look a lot less positive for Tesla. The company has refused to ever give any additional updates about Model 3 deposits other than some typical vague Muskisms. But based on the last disclosed number of "almost 400,000" (which was actually 379,000), the presumed $379 million in deposits was burned through in operating losses by probably only July 2016 (the company lost $293 million in the second quarter of 2016).

Retained earnings for the company (or in Tesla's case, an "Accumulated Deficit") were a negative balance of $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2016, and have now decreased by an additional $2.4 billion since the Model 3 introduction as the accumulated deficit was almost $5 billion at year-end 2017. There are now some projections of operating losses of around $1 billion for the first quarter of 2018 (here and here) which would then result in roughly two thirds of the company's cumulative paid-in capital of $9.1 billion having been burned through in operating losses.

As I also have projected in an article published last year in May (Connect The Dots...), I can't see Model 3 gross margins ever exceeding 10 percent which would then result in overall company gross margins averaging only 15 percent. If I'm correct, then that would effectively show that the entire "business case" for attempting to produce the Model 3 to be fatally flawed at the start, given that the company's other operating expenses were 32 percent of revenues in the most recent quarter (Q4 2017).

Tesla then compounded an already difficult task of attempting to ramp a completely new vehicle into volume production by following Elon Musk's visions of "machines making machines" (an article from January 2017). Another gem from Musk is that "auto companies are hopelessly slow at manufacturing vehicles" while Tesla itself has implemented what has so-far been an extremely ineffective and unreliable manufacturing process for the Model 3.

My own opinion is that the ongoing issues with the Model 3, whether relating to suspension issues, body panel fit and finish, and operating system bugs (that service centers can't even seem to diagnose) are entirely related to another Elon Musk vision - which is that testing new vehicles also apparently takes too long in his opinion.

All of the issues with the Model 3 probably could have been eliminated with another year of testing the car before rushing it into production. But given Tesla's ongoing operating losses, the company would have burned through both all of its current cash and paid-in capital if it had waited longer to start producing the Model 3. After then burning through the rest of its cash, there would then still be the pesky detail of having over $10 billion of debt and another $15 billion of other financial obligations and guarantees and so I guess Musk thought that waiting wasn't an option.

The vision, or lack thereof, in "autonomous" driving systems

Going on to other Elon Musk visions, there are beginning to be more and more real data points showing the sloppiness of Tesla's operations. After a shotgun divorce with the original systems supplier (Mobileye) for Tesla's implementation of "Autopilot 1.0," Musk then made grand announcements implying that Mobileye couldn't keep up with Tesla's development plans and switched to using Nvidia's "autonomous driving" processing system in September 2016.

Musk also periodically keeps the faithful enthusiastic by throwing around sexy sounding terms such as "neural nets" and how they are so robust and continually learning new things. Unfortunately, however, there was apparently something lacking with how Nvidia's systems were capable of enabling an effective neural net as was seen in a recent incident in Phoenix, Arizona. The incident resulted in a pedestrian fatality when the Nvidia-based system on an Uber (Private:UBER) test vehicle apparently couldn't see either the pedestrian or a bicycle next to the pedestrian.

Going further with Musk's visions, Tesla also started charging customers for "Full Self Driving" functions in 2016. But, now that Nvidia has suspended testing of "autonomous vehicles" using its systems (which were chosen by Tesla) that then opens a very serious question about when or if Tesla will ever be able to provide such functions to its customers who have already paid for it.

Things have now become potentially even more complicated for Tesla's promised "autonomous driving" development with yet another disclosure today about the Uber incident. Apparently, someone at Uber decided that the seven LIDAR devices on the original Ford (NYSE:F) Fusion vehicles that had been used for tests weren't necessary. As such, Uber was only using one roof-mounted LIDAR device which was supposedly recognized as having "blind spots" due to both there being only one device and the fact that it couldn't see objects closer to the ground by being mounted on the roof.

The plot then thickens when one considers that Nvidia has a place in all of this too. While I do not believe that Nvidia's systems were at fault, Nvidia has now received a wake-up call that it is not merely enough to sell systems to be deployed for testing by customers, but what will probably also now be required is to exercise substantial oversight about how its customers are architecting and deploying such systems.

As I described, however, in another recent article (titled Facebook, Uber, and Tesla), I already believe that there are significant risks in how Tesla implements programs and functions. Those risks then result in the company potentially being exposed to stricter government regulation which would limit many of Elon Musk's hopes and dreams (which also are then shared by Tesla fans). Added to such possible regulatory limitations, there will now also probably be limits and more controls implemented by Nvidia in how their systems are deployed.

There are two things also interesting to consider in how Nvidia will be interacting with Tesla going forward.

After the original "breakup" with Mobileye for "not being able to keep up with Tesla," I wait now with breathless anticipation to see what happens in the near future between Nvidia and Tesla. If Nvidia starts exercising greater oversight about how Tesla is developing and implementing applications and functions using its systems there may be yet another "breakup" that results in Tesla having to start all over again with its "autopilot" and "autonomous driving" development activities.

The very creative Elon Musk will probably then again use the explanation about yet another supplier who "can't keep up with Tesla." And, if so, what does that do to the Tesla narrative about autonomous driving and "Full Self Driving" in the future.

The second interesting thing to consider about how Nvidia may interact with Tesla in the future is that it is now clear that only one LIDAR device on a vehicle is not sufficient. As such, I wonder how comfortable Nvidia feels at this point about Musk's frequent proclamations that LIDAR isn't necessary at all - and that Musk is in a very small minority of people who may think that is the case.

In this case, if Musk continues to assert that LIDAR isn't necessary at all, I would expect Nvidia to get really aggressive about how Tesla is deploying its systems. And, after the Uber incident, Nvidia will have a really short fuse about any implementations that it may feel put its own interests at risk. If Nvidia does take such a new and more proactive approach, another potential uncertainty at Tesla is if it has to start all over again to develop all of its promised "autonomous driving" functions.

As such, this is yet another Tesla loose end, including a variety of other things it has promised:

Solar roofs.

Billions of dollars a year in promised revenues from "Tesla Energy" (where demand was "ringing off the hook" in April of 2016).

Promised "synergies" with SolarCity (which has now laid off almost all of its direct sales personnel).

A $35,000 "mass market" vehicle (but where only about 10,000 vehicles have been delivered so far versus Musk's earlier proclamation of 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s to be produced in the "second half" of 2017).

So, I guess it has been a rocky two years for Musk and Tesla after the grand introduction of the Model 3 on March 31, 2016. Although many equity market investors don't really seem to notice or care about such ineffective execution of Musk's grand plans, people who hope to get their money back (bond holders) are starting to notice as the price of the Tesla 5.30% percent notes due in 2025 (issued in August 2017) apparently declined to 90 percent of par today as you can see on the chart on this page.

The credit rating service Moody's also is taking a dim view of how little progress Tesla is making as they lowered the credit rating on the recently issued notes to B3 today (just one level above C-rated bonds which get into the "substantial risks" level). Moody's also continued to express a "negative outlook" for Tesla suggesting another downgrade could occur again in the near future.

Other increasing risks for Tesla

As Tesla fans continually assume that Elon Musk and his visions will dominate the world, the world is ever changing at the same time. There was another article today about the dominant China electric vehicle company BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) whose profits will drop about 90 percent year over year after China ended electric vehicle subsidies. Such a change has two significant messages with the first being that this still shows the artificially supported characteristics of the worldwide EV market. The second message is that BYD at least still has profits and will be a going concern after such changes. With Tesla already having burned through two-thirds of its cumulative equity capital from operating losses as of the end of the first quarter of 2018 and with over $10 billion of debt, it is easy to see that Tesla has much less staying power in such a changing environment.

There also was another interesting article today about how China is working to standardize plug interfaces and charging systems for electric vehicles. Given the size of the China automotive market where every vehicle company in the world is seeking to participate, this sounds like the "VHS moment" in electric vehicle charging formats where everyone will be forced to comply with any standards adopted by China. As such, another characteristic frequently cited by Tesla fans as being a dominating advantage, the company's current charging systems and its Supercharger network may end up being the "Betamax" format of electric vehicle charging systems and no longer relevant. As such, one Tesla characteristic frequently cited by Tesla supporters as being a "moat" may end up being effectively a noose to strangle the company.

Conclusion

Based on all of the things that I have discussed in this article, I believe that risks for Tesla for fulfilling Musk's visions are increasing significantly. What then adds a much more significant additional layer of risk are its unprofitable operations and having more than $10 billion of debt. I also now believe that debt markets are completely closed for the company, given the performance of its first straight debt issue and the already high levels of debt at the company.

I'm also now beginning to believe that equity markets may be closed to the company as well currently, given all of the uncertainties and the stock's recent precipitous plunge. I guess there's sort of a "Plan B", however, which was mentioned in the recent 10-K in that the company could slow down its expansion to conserve cash, but then, that would take away the "growth story" that keeps the stock levitated. As such, I think the company could ultimately sink to less than $100 a share (still a roughly $16 billion valuation for a money losing capital intensive company) if the growth narrative was effectively ended.

As such, what should Elon Musk do next? Should he start new Twitter storms with his pet phrases that so energize the masses? The one I love is when the erudite sounding Elon talks about how the company's activities are all guided by "the first principles of Physics" which, by the way, is merely the name of an introductory physics textbook first published in 1912. No, I think much more decisive and dramatic actions are now required.

Since the Model 3 product "introduction" two years ago propelled the stock to 50 percent gains, I think Musk should now throw together a flashy event to introduce the Model Y. It would show Elon at his finest - walking back and forth on a big stage while the supporters in the crowd enthusiastically applaud. Why even hesitate about pesky details about why a "designed for manufacturing car" (the Model 3) has had so many problems being manufactured.

Supposedly, since another of Elon's messages has been that "we have learned so much from the Model 3" (of course that was over six months ago before displaying that nothing had been learned about even how to manufacture the Model 3 at all!) that the Model Y would then supposedly have even much lower costs. I personally would be entranced by Musk's style and bravado at attempting to pull off such an event. Just remember how inspiring was the decision action of Admiral Farragut at the Battle of Mobile Bay in the Civil War with his famous phrase of "damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!" Elon Musk has tried about everything else at this point, and so why doesn't he now go for broke and see how the next product launch might be received.

The problem with such an approach, however, is that I believe after the ongoing debacle of the Model 3 introduction, that the reaction would be that Tesla is now desperate, given doubts about its credibility and ability to implement its plans and promises. As such, I think the reaction to another product launch would be far different now than just a few months ago at the "Semi" and Roadster announcement and would strike observers as a sign of desperation and lack of focus.

If Tesla does have a chance to survive, given its financial characteristics and obligations and ongoing operational missteps, focus on basic operations functions will be its path to possibly being able to stabilize the company and even actually pay its suppliers and debt holders on time. Such an approach would end the growth narrative, however, that keeps the stock levitated and so maybe that is why Musk continues to swing for the fences in all of his activities.

On a more humorous note, Musk actually reminds me of a comic book character when I was young (Alfred E. Neuman of Mad Magazine fame!). One of Alfred E.'s famous phrases was "what, me worry?", and that sort of reminds me of Musk.

Why worry about when things like "Full Self Driving" might eventually be available? (and on vehicles whose systems are already incapable of implementing such functions anyway). Why worry about having missed a previous projection of Model 3 production by over 95 percent so far? Why worry about the company only having probably another two quarters of cash before it could be in financial distress? All of those worries are actually very boring.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses the author’s opinions and perspectives about various investment related topics. Since all statements in the article are represented as opinions, rather than facts, such opinions are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. My own investment position described in the disclosures is not intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of a specific investment strategy but is a required disclosure item by Seeking Alpha. My own investment position may have been initiated at very different price levels than current prices levels and so that is also why my disclosed position is definitely not intended as an investment recommendation. All investors should also do their own research before making any investment decision.