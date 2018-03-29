Shareholders Don't Realize This About Apple

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) has been since last May one of my favorite investments. So, to see that it still trades at such a bargain price is yet another great opportunity for truly long term investors to top their positions.

iPhone Is The Doorway To Softer Things

The talk of Apple reaching product saturation has been around for several years yet, during its Q1 2018 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook highlights for the investment community that these fears are overblown. Firstly, because Apple’s active installed base grew a further 30% over the past two years to no less than 1.3 billion decides. Think about that for a second. With some very dirty calculations, if we exclude the very poorest people on the planet (~3 billion) very roughly 25% of the planet, which could own an Apple device, already own one.

Secondly, without getting too caught up on just how many people actually own an Apple device, these statistics in fact, point to just how loyal consumers are towards Apple’s brand. However many in the investment community appear to be confused on the unfounded belief that since so many people already own an Apple device, it would make it more difficult for Apple to grow its revenue by selling more iPhones. These people are missing the bigger picture. These devices are simply the foundations upon which its ecosystem can be leveraged off of.

Transition From Asset-Heavy To Asset-Light

It always makes me wonder, why so many investors are so quick to disregard Apple's technology. It is Apple’s technology that makes the whole ecosystem sticky, although users tend to get stuck to Apple’s ecosystem predominantly through the iPhone. Thus, Apple does not need everyone on the planet to own an iPhone; its strategic mission is now to sell owners more services which seamlessly work on iPhones.

Moreover, many investors have been so quick to forget and appreciate just how successful Apple has been in pivoting and diversifying away from a pure-play hardware company to an asset-light service orientated company. In fact, adjusting for the slightly shorter week in 2017 vs. 2016, Apple's overall Service segment grew by an extremely solid 27% YoY to $8.5 billion. Also, within Services segment, paid subscriptions grew by 58% to $240 million. Granted, this number is off a tiny base, but it highlights just one cog in Apple's Service ecosystem.

Shareholder Returns

Apple ended Q1 2018 with a total net cash position of $163 billion. Which is means, that nearly 20% of Apple's market cap is now made up of cash - which is way more than Apple needs to fund its growth. In the past, Apple had been in a difficult position, because +90% of the cash was overseas. However, due to the recently enacted tax reform, Apple can now work on repatriating this cash. On the other hand, CFO Luca Maestri was abundantly clear on the earnings call, that Apple is working on behalf of long-term shareholders and that this cash will only be deployed slowly and over time. Moreover, Maestri was also quick to comment that,

[...] when you look at our track record of what we’ve done over the last several years, you’ve seen that effectively we were returning to our investors essentially about 100% of our free cash flow.

Although, by calculations in the past three years, I do not quite recognize that. From my calculations, Apple did indeed generate $57 billion of normalized free cash flow, which is slightly higher than the $45 billion of total capital returned to shareholders on average over the past 3 years. Nevertheless, I now expect some augmented shareholder return program to be announced imminently.

Valuation

Something striking is highlighted in the above table; if we look over and compare Apple’s peer group's P/Cash Flow, at the moment with their historical P/Cash Flow, each competitor trades more expensively than its own 5 average - and Apple is no different here.

However, firstly, Apple's cash flow is currently cheaper than its median’s peer group’s P/Cash Flow - which is odd, especially, when we consider Apple’s medium-term opportunity. And secondly, if you consider Apple’s phenomenal cash position. Thus, in summary, investors at the moment, are truly not been asked to pay much for Apple’s stock.

Investment Risk

In spite of Apple's strong investment opportunity, no investment in a public company is without risks. Apple's strong margins are under persistent attack from competitors. For example, one can not underestimate Alphabet's Google Play's full potential - while at the moment Google Play is a distant peer to Apple's App Store (from a revenue point of view); although Alphabet remains as focused as ever, to make information increasingly accessible to all, as well as, driven in the creation of digital content. Moreover, Alphabet is also zealously focused on profitability. While Alphabet's financial reporting are notoriously opaque, we can still discern some granularity from its operations. For instance, in Alphabet's income statement, 'Google other revenues', which are primarily consisting of Google Play revenue, Google Cloud and Hardware saw a 41% jump to $14 billion Q4 2017; however, note the order of the description. Google Play is reported first as the primary source of 'Google other revenue'.

Additionally, another very pertinent risk to Apple's future revenue growth comes from Apple's ability to continually introduce new products and remain relevant with consumers. Consumers, whom are notoriously fickle, and therefore, new Apple products will not always be guaranteed to be in high demand and resonate well with consumers. Furthermore, very importantly, Apple is to a considerable extent reliant on cellular networks to subsidize users’ iPhone purchases – which, in the event that networks continue to see their margins being squeezed may, with some ease, opt to subsidize competitors' devices considerably more than Apple's iPhones.

Takeaway

In spite of laying in plain sight, I find Apple's stock to be a phenomenal bargain. In a very expensively priced market, to see one of the top global companies, as well as, one of the most followed companies on the planet offer such a strong investment bargain, seems unreasonable. Mr. Market, you are just too kind.

