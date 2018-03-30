Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Heron Offering, Sorrento Issues Letter To Shareholders, MediciNova Setback

Today we will discuss Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), which saw a sharp pullback initially as it announced a secondary offering. Shares have bounced back in midday trading and were up more than 1%, at last check.

Heron has priced the offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at $26 per share. The company has also granted an option to underwriters to acquire an additional 900,000 shares in case of over-allotment. The gross proceeds from the offering will total $156 million. Heron plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for the commercial launch of HTX-011. Earlier this month, the company had announced that its HTX-011 succeeded in a late-stage study. An extended-release formulation of local anesthetic bupivacaine in combination with anti-inflammatory meloxicam, HTX-011 uses Heron's Biochronomer drug delivery technology and addresses post-operative pain and inflammation in a single administration at surgical site.

In the late-stage study, HTX-011 was evaluated in two trials and met the primary and secondary endpoints in both these trials. As we noted in an article earlier this month, with the results from the late-stage study, the company is on its way to a third-approved product.

Heron also plans to use the proceeds from the offering for the continued commercialization and marketing of its two approved products, SUSTOL and CINVANTI. While CINVANTI has been launched this year, the company has already seen strong uptake for SUSTOL.

With this offering, Heron has further strengthened its balance sheet. At the end of last year, the company had more than $172.38 million in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. As we had noted in our last update on Heron, investors should consider taking some profit, especially if they entered at last month's lows. However, with two approved products and a third approval likely, Heron could generate further upside in the long-term.

Stocks in the News: Analysis of SRNE, FATE

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares have recovered slightly after yesterday's sell-off. The sell-off was triggered by a bearish article on Seeking Alpha, as well as, a convertible notes offering. The company's Chairman and CEO Dr. Henry Li issued a letter to shareholders, highlighting upcoming milestones.

Analysis: Dr. Li noted that the company's INDs have been accepted in China and South Korea for two partnered PD-L1 antibodies. Apart from the ZTlido approval, which came earlier this year, Dr. Li noted that the company has submitted an IND for CD38 CAR T candidate. In terms of upcoming milestones, Sorrento expects to launch a phase 1 study of CD38 CAR T in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in the first half. The company also expects to file an IND for RTX for intra-articular osteoarthritis pain and launch clinical trial in H1. It also expects to launch clinical trial of Seprehvir and CEA CAR T in solid tumors in H2. Sorrently also expects to launch a phase 1b study of CEA CAR T in liver metastasis of primary solid tumors in H2.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) announced promising results from a phase 1 study evaluating its lead immune-oncology candidate FATE-NK100 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Analysis: To date, two patients have been treated and in these patients, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The second subject had received five prior lines of therapy. This patient showed stable cancer with evidence of tumor reduction after a single intraperitoneal (into the body cavity) infusion. The enrollment target is 10 at the highest dose level.

In Other News

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announced that a phase 2 study evaluating its lead candidate MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine dependence failed to achieve the primary endpoint of methamphetamine abstinence during the last two weeks of treatment (weeks 11 and 12). Separately, MNOV announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the University of Sydney Concord Cancer Centre in Australia for a pilot study evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in patients metastatic gastrointestinal cancer receiving the chemo agent oxaliplatin.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) announced that the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval for lanadelumab (SHP643) for the prevention of angioedema attacks in patients at least 12 years old with hereditary angioedema (HAE). The filing has accelerated review status which shortens the review period to 150 days from the standard 210 days. The action date is on or about August 26.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announced that the EMA accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval for sotagliflozin, a dual inhibitor of SGLT-1 and SGLT-2, to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) announced the pricing of its ublic offering of 23.5M units, comprised of one share of common stock and one Series A and one Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock, for the gross proceeds of approximately $15.2 million. Underwriters to the offering have been granted an option to acquire an additional 1.15 million units.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5.8 million common shares at $12 per share. Underwriters to the offering have been granted an option to acquire an additional 865,500 shares to cover for over-allotment, if any.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced that it has resubmitted its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Firdapse (amifampridine) for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle weakness in the limbs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.