JBS' (JBSAF) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jerry O'Callaghan - Director, IR

Gilberto Tomazoni - COO

André Nogueira - CEO & President, JBS USA Holdings

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo

Declan Hanlon - BNP Paribas

Isidro Arrieta - Neuberger Berman

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you. Thank you. Good morning everybody and welcome to the JBS 2017 earnings call. Before I hand you over to Mr. Tomazoni to talk about the highlights for the year, I just wanted to remind you, that we have a presentation which is available on our web site, and right on page 2 of our presentation, we have got our disclaimer, so I request that you please make reference to the disclaimer and read the disclaimer when analyzing the presentation.

I will hand you over to Mr. Tomazoni now, before we discuss the details of the results for business units. Mr. Tomazoni?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you, Jerry. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining this call today. In 2017, we recorded the net revenue R$163.2 billion, equivalent $51.5 billion and net consolidated gross profit of R$23.8 billion, an increase of 11.5% compared to last year. Consolidated EBITDA was R$13.4 billion, an increase of 18.9% compared to 2016. Consolidated EBITDA margin was 8.2%. Adjusted net income, which reflects a one-time tax payment, was R$2.1 billion. [indiscernible] higher than 2016.

Operational cash flow was R$5.2 billion and free cash flow was R$2.8 billion, leverage was reduced to 3.38 times for 4.16 times at the beginning of the year and short term debt was reduced by 25%.

I will ask Jerry now to provide more detailed analysis for our performance in 2016-2017.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, Tomazoni. So I will go through the presentation here, some slides in our presentation, I will make references to the page numbers to facilitate people accompanying our call online.

So starting maybe on page 4; some of the focuses of the company, we just wanted to remind everybody on the call of our relentless pursuit of operational excellence to drive results. We will talk about that when we talk about business units and then the Q&A session later on.

A strong culture and a team of proven leaders. We are very proud of our team, they did a great job in 2017, and we have been able to enhance that team through the last 12 months, and we will talk about that as well later on.

Tomazoni already mentioned a reduction in leverage. We had a very relevant reduction in leverage, when we compare 2017 to 2016. We went from above four times leverage, at the end of 2016, to under 3.4 times leverage at the end of 2017, and we continue to pursue that deleveraging process into 2018.

We also increased our liquidity; if you look at our liquidity, I will show the numbers in a little while, but our liquidity today is greater than our short term debt. We have extended maturities, particularly at JBS USA, we have had the opportunity to extend maturities well beyond the coming years, and we will also talk about maturities in Brazil.

Also, over the last 12 months, we have spent a lot of time, reinforcing [ph] and strengthening our compliance team and we have taken a number of major steps, which we can talk about in greater detail later on also, with regard to our compliance program.

On page 5 of our presentation, a little bit about our global diverse footprint. We think this is definitely a competitive advantage to have operations and sales in such diverse geographies, and to have the opportunity basically to service every single market in the world. So attention to the fact that, a good portion of our sales are -- for instance, in Asia, 13% of our global revenue comes from Asia, where we have distribution and sales capabilities, and only one small leather operation there, while for instance, in Brazil, 14% of our revenues are derived from sales domestically in Brazil, because in Brazil, it's a major export platform, besides our presence in the domestic market.

Page 6 of our presentation, just a little bit about where we stand in terms of our global position. We are the number one beef producer globally, with the operations in Brazil, in North America, the U.S. and Canada and in Australia as well. We are also the world's largest leather processor, most of that is done in Brazil. The world's largest chicken producer, with operations again in Brazil, in Mexico, in the U.S., and in Europe. We are the second largest pork producer in North America, and also the second largest lamb producer globally. And we have the leadership position in prepared foods globally, remembering our operation of Primo in Australia, Plumrose, just some examples in the U.S. and Seara in Brazil.

On page 7, we have our leadership team across each one of our business units. All of them very-very experienced. I will not go through all the names, but we are very proud of all those people on that slide on page 7.

A little bit more about our compliance program. As I mentioned, we strengthened our compliance program. During 2017 and into 2018, we appointed respected lawyer and academic, Marcelo Proença, as our Global Head of Compliance in the middle of last year. We hired external counsel, providing case [ph] to support the implementation of our compliance program globally. We have also used the services of Deloitte to conduct a thorough review of all our third party contracts. We have established a new ethics line, a whistleblower line, which is in operation since the 1st of December last year. We have also launched an Always Do It Right compliance program. This has been very visible in Brazil, but it is a global program. And we are building a strong compliance department, we have brought in a number of senior people, not only in Brazil, but outside of Brazil as well.

We have been working with Transparency International to demonstrate the improvements that we have implemented with regards to compliance, with regard to governance as well, and we have been given a ranking well above the Brazilian average by transparency international recently.

We announced a divestment program in the middle of last year again, and we have now fully implemented that divestment program, which has resulted in JBS raising about R$6 billion. Just to remind everybody, we sold our operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, July of last year. We then sold Moy Park on to Pilgrim's Pride in October of last year. We also divested our stake in a Brazilian value added dairy business called Vigor, also in October of last year. We also divested a feed line and farm operation in Canada, the same month, and then we finalized our divestment program in March, just this month, through the sale of Five Rivers in the U.S.

The sale of the majority of these assets, include, as I mentioned, the proceeds of R$6 billion. A substantial portion of those proceeds were received by Brazil, and were used to pay down short term debt, and we will talk about short term debt in a minute.

On our consolidated results, Tomazoni already talked about revenue of R$163 billion plus, $51.5 billion. In terms of gross profit, we had gross profit of R$23.77 billion up from R$21.31 billion in 2016, and gross margin went from 12.5% to 14.6%. So not only an increase in gross profit, but an increase in gross profit margin as well.

In terms of EBITDA, EBITDA came in at R$13.41 billion in 2017, against R$11.28 billion the previous year, and again, EBITDA margin going from 6.6% to 8.2%. Net income was influenced by the one-off tax negotiation we did in Brazil last year, but it would have been R$2.1 billion that were written out for the tax adjustment. We reported R$534 million or R$0.19 per share after contemplating the tax agreement that we reached in Brazil in 2017.

In terms of cash flow, operational cash flow; R$5.2 billion, up 42% from R$3.66 billion in 2016 and free cash flow was up more than 2000% at R$2.78 billion last year against R$128 million in 2016.

For the fourth quarter, I am on page 14 of our presentation, for those of you who are following the presentation; for the fourth quarter of 2017, we had R$42.7 billion against R$41.6 billion, the corresponding quarter in 2016, an increase of 2.7%. Gross profit again, in the quarter was up again to 14.8% of the margin from 14.3%, growing from R$5.9 billion to R$6.34 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

EBITDA came in at R$3.2 billion, up again 2.7%. EBITDA margin was stable at 7.5% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income came in negative R$451 million, basically completely accounted for by the FX of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar, we had a relevant depreciation of the real in the fourth quarter of 2017, which affected net income, about $0.15 of the real against each dollar from the end of the third quarter 2017 to the end of the year.

Page 15 of our presentation, we already mentioned, net debt came down to R$45.28 billion from R$46.9 billion at the end of 2016, and leverage declined quite substantially from 4.16 times at the end of 2016 to 3.38 times at the end of 2017. That is a reduction of R$1.6 billion or $700 million in the period. Our cash position at the end of the year was R$11.7 billion.

Moving on to page 16 in our presentation, a little bit more about our debt; 95% of our total debt is in U.S. dollars and 5% in Brazilian reais, and the cost of the U.S. dollar -- the average cost is at 5.4%, while the average cost of the real denominated debt is at 9.13%. Important when we compare the end of 2016 to the end of 2017, is the reduction in short term debt. Short term debt at the end of 2016 was 32% of net debt; it was down to 24% at the end of 2017, that's a reduction of 25% in short term debt year-on-year and basically, I have mentioned this in the past, that the majority of the short term debt, are the rolling export credit facilities in Brazil. So they are short term by nature, but they are rolled on a regular basis. Total liquidity at the end of the year was R$15.2 billion against a net debt of $1.7 billion above net debt at the end of the period.

To get into the business units here briefly, before I hand you over to André Nogueira to speak about our U.S. business. First on Seara; Seara's revenue declined year-on-year from R$18.15 billion to R$17.47 billion, a decline of just under 4%. EBITDA was flat, down marginally year-on-year. EBITDA margin was up from 8.8% in 2016 to 9% in 2017. We saw an increase in exports, particularly to two or three markets. Highlights obvious for Asia, the Middle East, and particularly in North Africa. We launched a number of new items, particularly under the Seara [indiscernible] brand in Brazil. 94 new products were launched by Seara in Brazil last year. We experienced a leadership position in a number of relevant regions in Brazil, also last year.

We had the best holiday campaign at the end of 2017, there was a big number of Christmas items, holiday items in the Seara portfolio. We had our best holiday campaign, in the last three years, at the holiday period in 2017. Obviously, there is a continuous focus on the reduction of cost and expenses at Seara, that is a constant issue that we look at on a regular basis. And we have seen an increase by consumers in Brazil, in having preference towards the Seara portfolio of brands.

Moving on to page 19 in our presentation, JBS Brazil, which basically is our beef business, our leather business and other related businesses in Brazil. We had a decline in revenues from R$28.2 billion to R$23.4 billion in 2017 against 2017 [ph]. We also had a decline in EBITDA and EBITDA margin. EBITDA went from R$1.7 billion in 2016 to R$84 million in 2017. EBITDA margin from 6%, down to 0.4%. While it was a major driver, we had a decline -- a 14% decline in the volume of livestock, which were processed in Brazil. We also, as I mentioned earlier, we divested our operations outside of Brazil, which were part of this business unit in 2016. We divested Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, our beef slaughter operations in those countries.

The leather business was hit by an increase in global slaughter in 2017, so we had a relevant decline in the performance of that business, which is part of this business unit in 2017. We are beginning to see that picking up in 2018. But we saw relevant decline through 2017, and also we had some non-recurring expenses related with the issues in this business unit in Brazil in 2017.

Now to speak about our businesses outside of Brazil, I will hand you on to André Nogueira. André?

André Nogueira

Thank you, Jerry. Good morning everyone. Let's talk about JBS USA biz. The units that includes our operation in beef in U.S., Canada, Australia, our lamb business in Australia, and our prepared food business in Australia and New Zealand.

Net revenue for that business achieve $21.6 billion for 2016, a growth of 5.4%, organic growth that was part in volume and part from price. EBITDA achieved $1.3 billion for the period, 6% margin; a growth of 177%.

The highlights for 2017, the beef unit, was the growth in EBITDA of 177%, increase in demand in domestic and international markets and increase in beef price. Growing availability of cattle in the U.S. and Canada. In Australia, industrywide limited availability of cattle throughout the year, affected the company performance, so our slaughter business continued to recover the hurdles on the [indiscernible], we expect that we are going to have a better 2018 compared to 2017, will not be in the full potential for Australia.

Primo Smallgoods, which operates the prepared food segments, continue to improve. The Primo brand continued to gain market share in Australia and New Zealand.

Talk about our JBS USA Pork, that's the fresh pork business in U.S. and the prepared foods with the Plumrose acquisition. Net revenue for that unit achieved $6.2 billion for 2017, a growth of 16.2%. Again, part of this was organic growth and part of this was acquisition in that period of Plumrose. EBITDA achieved 12.6%, $779 million in 2017. Our highlights for that business unit was, increase in revenue was driven by growth in the demand for pork in domestic and international markets, and by the Plumrose acquisition.

Despite of increasing domestic market competitiveness, with the plants that opened, EBITDA margin increased from 11.5% in 2016 to 12.6% in 2017. Our relentless focus in operation efficiency, as well as the decision to diversify into high value added products was reflecting excellent results. We fully implemented our operation model, in the two new plants that were acquired, and improved the margins by 500 basis points since the acquisition.

In January, we announced a new management team, that will lead our Plumrose and our prepared food business in the U.S. We hired Thom Lopez that was previously the President of two business inside of Kraft-Heinz.

Pilgrim's Pride, net revenue was $10.7 billion for 2017, a growth of 9%. EBITDA, $1.38 billion for 2017, with 12.9% margins. The highlights in the page 22, net revenue increased in all regions, Mexico, U.S. and Europe. Growth of 34.8% in EBITDA, with EBITDA margin increased from 10.4% in 2016 to 12.9% in 2017. PPC completed several strategic investments during the year, that contributed to position the company as a leader in the production of organic chicken, focused in its operations on the enhancement of its relationship with key customers, differentiate its brand and product portfolio, and improve its margin profile. The integration of [indiscernible] is going very well, margins have improved by over 600 basis points, as we apply our operational method.

With that I turn it back to Tomazoni.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you, André. As we look to the future, we view global protein demand is predicted to steadily increase through 2030. The company's global diversified production platform and product portfolio are perfectly aligned to meet the growth demand. Projected growth in beef, pork, [indiscernible] and lamb demand over the next decade, should create significant growth opportunity for the company.

Importantly, in 2017, JBS appointed Al Almanza, Former U.S. Undersecretary for Food Safety as our Global Head of Food Safety and Quality Assurance. Almanza has spent nearly 40 years with the USDA, and he is a globally recognized expert on food safety and international market access for meat and pork.

Under the Almanza leadership, the company is establishing JBS as the global reference [ph] for food safety and quality.

Innovation is part of our culture. JBS constantly strives to anticipate customer needs and meet the evolving expectation and preference of the consumer. We will continue to integrate recent investments that have expanded our prepared food capabilities and leverage our major stake in this core technology, which provides to the company direct our first state-of-the-art robotics. Focus on improving efficiency, and reduce costs.

The next slide, we will talk about our long term strategy. We never change our long term strategy. The main strategy is to build a global diversified production and distribution platform, while increase our focus on value added products, with recognized consumer brands.

Our priorities -- or the company priorities, we have five priorities. First, continuous focus on operational efficiency. Organic growth, investments in innovation, deleverage the company. We have targeted, for 2018, lower than three times in 2019, around two times, and implementation of the world class compliance program.

I think now, we can ask for the operator, we are ready for beginning the question-and-answer section.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Yes Tomazoni, thank you. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Bryan Hunt with Wells Fargo.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Hi Bryan. I don't think Bryan is on the line.

Operator

Bryan is not on the line. [Operator Instructions].

Jerry O'Callaghan

I think Bryan is back on the line.

Bryan Hunt

Can you hear me Jerry?

Jerry O'Callaghan

Now we can hear you, Bryan.

Bryan Hunt

Okay, very good. So thank you for your time. And when you look at your leverage target for 2018 below three times, can you talk about the process of getting there? Is it a combination of EBITDA growth and actual debt reduction on a gross basis or will you all continue to build cash on the balance sheet?

André Nogueira

Bryan, it would be a combination of EBITDA growth and payment of the debt. We are very confident in our free cash flow generation for 2018, especially in the operations outside of Brazil, and of the debt [ph], we believe that we can pay down the debt in a more aggressive way, to achieve this leverage that we talk about. I think that we have enough cash in our balance sheet, the way that we finished the year, in a comfortable level. So I do not assume that we are going to continue to build up cash. We already have a very comfortable level in the cash. So I think that the free cash flow will be used to pay down the short term debt, and the more expense debt.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. My next question is on sticking to debt; when you look at your debt balance, only 5% of it is in reais now. I mean, what's the optimal balance? It seems like, when I balance that between reais and U.S. dollars, it's extremely low. Again, do you foresee paying down more reais debt relative to U.S. dollar debt going forward?

André Nogueira

Bryan, this is André. I think that the balance between the reais and dollars is okay, considering where the company generates your revenues in reais and dollars. But remember that Brazil has a lot of debt, that is in dollar, because Brazil has a lot of export. So I think that the balance between reais and dollars, it's okay. We will continue to pay down debt in Brazil, because we continue to have more debt in Brazil, in a proportional way than we have outside. We don't have any relevant maturities outside of Brazil, so we anticipate that the free cash flow -- a relevant part of the free cash flow revision rate will pay down that in Brazil. Not necessarily that's in reais, because Brazil has a lot of other debt that are dollar based. Like the operation like ACC in Brazil and free export finance, are all dollar based.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Remember Bryan, just to add to André's comments, we are probably the largest exporter out of Brazil. We export more than $7 billion per annum out of Brazil. And particularly with where interest rates were in Brazil until recently, by far the most efficient manner of financing our working capital was by using these dollar denominated lines against exports. So although the debt is skewed in dollars, it's -- to a great extent, the portion of it in Brazil, it's because we are such relevant exporters and it was the most efficient manner to finance our working capital in Brazil.

Bryan Hunt

And then the last question and then I will hand it off and I appreciate your time. When you look at the recent wildfires and other weather issues in Australia, did you all experience any direct impact from that, and if so, is there any way you can put some numbers around it for Q1?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Bryan, there is zero impact of that fire in Australia, in our operation, was not in any area that's relevant for production. It's kind of the other way around, and the big air that produced scare [ph] in Australia, there is a lot of rain. The grass is in great shape. So the farmers, the ranchers there continue to take care [ph] and grow their herds. So if you will take areas in Australia that are relevant for cattle production, most of that are in pretty good shape.

We have one specific event that will impact the industry in Australia a little bit. There is one big plan of a big competitor that was destroyed by a fire. So this probably calls for some unbalance for a period of time. But that, for the industry overall, unfortunately for that competitor is negative for the industry overall, getting some benefits from that.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. I will hand it off and best of luck.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, Bryan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Philip Kendall with BNP.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Hey Philip.

Declan Hanlon

Hey good morning. Hi Jerry, this is Declan. I have a couple of questions for you. First off, can you update us on the process to have your audited financials done on schedule, with or without qualifications? And secondly, can you talk a little bit about some of the information we are receiving, that you are close to refinancing your working capital lines? If you can map out what you are expecting in terms of structure there, will it be similar to the last, where you had amortization figures embedded? That would be helpful. Just those few questions for now.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Jerry here, Declan. The first question, with regard to the audited financials; we published yesterday, our financials with a qualified opinion from the auditors. The qualified opinion, which is public, you can read it, it's basically with regards to the termination of the investigation, which is well advanced in Brazil. So our expectations are, with the completion of the investigation, we would have an unqualified opinion. I don't want to put a timeline to it, but it's on the horizon. We don't think it is far away. Although, I don't want to be precise, because it depends on third parties.

With regard to question two, which is with regards to the continued conversation with the bank lines?

Declan Hanlon

Bank lines.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Yes. I am going to hand you over to André Nogueira to talk about that. He has been directly involved in the conversation.

André Nogueira

So what we can say at this point, that has been in conversation and the conversation has been very positive. The banks, the core group of banks have been very supportive, and I think that we are very close to have a final position on that. I don't want to comment yet about the structure, but I think that we are very close to have a final position on that.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Operator, if you are there, I think we lost the line. Did you get all of that Declan?

Declan Hanlon

Actually, the line dropped Jerry, shortly after André started speaking. From my side, we didn't hear anything.

Jerry O'Callaghan

We will repeat it.

André Nogueira

I was telling that we had a very positive conversation -- we are having very positive conversations with the core group of banks. The banks have been very supportive. We are well advanced in the discussion, and I think that we are going to be in a position to announce something soon.

I don't want to anticipate any of the terms, because it's still discussion, want to be respectful. But we have -- the conversation has been extremely positive. That's what we have said this morning.

Declan Hanlon

Okay, thank you. Got that.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, Declan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Isidro Arrieta with Neuberger Berman.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Hi Isidro.

Isidro Arrieta

Hi everyone. Thank you very much. Hi Jerry, how are you? Thank you very much for the call, and I wanted to ask a quick question on the chicken business in Brazil; what are you guys seeing after, obviously, the [indiscernible] we are seeing in one of the biggest competitors out there, and is there going to be -- what are you seeing the impact in Brazil, as probably some of the say, competitors exports are [indiscernible]. Thank you.

Gilberto Tomazoni

This is Tomazoni. The impact in Brazil is in the domestic market, because in the short term, we will be a over supplier, that will be just in the medium term. On the other side, we see the opportunities for the exporting market.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Basically, I think, Isidro, almost half of what is produced by Seara -- about half of what is produced is exported. So if there is a disadvantage associated with an oversupply in the domestic market, that implies a short supply on the international market, and we have quite a lot of flexibility, we have had an increased number of our operations in Brazil, which have been exported, credited. So basically, it's a question of adjusting our production to that market, which is -- an opportunity which offsets the oversupply in the domestic market.

Gilberto Tomazoni

And in medium terms, the domestic market will be -- I think it will be adjusted by the sales.

Isidro Arrieta

Okay, sorry Jerry. I think I lost you in the middle of your answer. So if I understood correctly, maybe I missed an important part, the impact that you are seeing on the domestic side, and it might be some oversupply, but you can counter that with a better gain in the export in chicken in Brazil.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Yeah that is -- we seem to have a problem with the line. But that is true. I mentioned that, it's about half and half, domestic and export. So a very relevant portion of the Seara business is in the export market, and increased number of the Seara facilities have been credited for exports to various markets. And so, with the oversupply situation, as you mentioned, on the domestic market, that creates an opportunity, whereby, Seara can direct more product than the international market.

Isidro Arrieta

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, Isidro.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carla Casella, JPMorgan.

Carla Casella

Hi. I have a question on trade. Given all the press and the comment around trade with China and then also around NAFTA, are there any updates or thoughts that you have regarding potential trade restrictions?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Well Carla, I would call the attention for our page 6, where you see the footprint of JBS and where we sell products, you can see that Asia represents 13% of the total sales -- page 5, sorry. So we have a footprint for the company, that allows us to take advances or mitigate any risks with any trade disruption. The most recent discussion around China, [indiscernible] remind that if there is a tariff, if that is implemented, 25% imports, China represents 6% of the U.S. export/import, and U.S. export represents around 1% -- a little bit more than 1% of the U.S. production import. So [indiscernible] impact, I think that the impact will not be meaningful for the U.S. and there is a high potential for Brazil to get some benefit of that.

NAFTA, we don't see any disruption. We don't expect any disruption. Both Mexico and Canada are very important partners. If in the limits, something happens there, probably, Canada will take advantage, Australia will take advantage, and Brazil will take some advantage. So even in the worst case scenario, that will have some impact. We have other parts of JBS, that will get benefit from that. Again, our best case scenario that NAFTA for the type of business that we do, will continue at the same level that it is today. So we don't know if it's an area of any disruption in that market.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And then do you have normalized margin ranges that you would look to for the U.S. beef and pork businesses, now that has changed somewhat over the years, in terms of -- from M&A and also just your focus more on the value added?

Gilberto Tomazoni

I think that we are in the transition mode, in each one of this business. No question that, any normalizes that we look for the future is higher, than what was before, because of the diversification, because of the value add that we put inside of the business, because of the investment, because of the amount in the market. So all that impacts that -- the expectation for this year, for next year, would be much higher than the original expectation. What I can say you, that we finished 2017, in each part of the -- the international part of JBS, or the business side of JBS. You saw that we grew EBITDA in each one of the business, beef, pork and chicken. We grew sales in each one of the business. We had a fantastic year in terms of total performance. We outperformed each competitor in each market that we operate, that I am really proud about what the team was able to deliver, is not that the market gives us [ph] margin, but the way that we perform, and the structure that we put in place, the team that we put in place, the operational system that we put in place, allows JBS to outperform each competitor in each market.

So having said that, I will tell you that 2018 we expect there to be even better than it was in 2017. Not only because we delivered, the market fundamentals are very strong, but for all the improvement that are looking -- continue to implement inside of the company.

Carla Casella

Great. Thank you.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, Carla.

Operator

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to invite Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, sir.

Gilberto Tomazoni

The expectations for 2018 are very positive. Even though we are facing challenges in Brazil, the expected performance in other business, mainly in U.S., more than compensated. We have very positive outlook for 2018 in the coming years. Thank you everyone for participating on this call today.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, Tomazoni.

Operator

