Atento SA: One To Watch

Introduction

Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) is the fourth largest CRM/BPO provider in the world and the largest in Latin America with an impressive 18% market share. The company now employs over 150,000 people across 13 countries but has struggled to find consistent profitability since its 2014 IPO. In December 2016 the stock reached a low of around $7/share as ATTO fought a faltering Brazilian economy which crippled its poorly diversified revenue stream that is so dependent on the business of the Latin American Telco, Telefonica(NYSE: TEF). 2017 held mixed results for Atento. One on hand, revenue growth and diversification returned, new more technologically advanced services were added, macro-economic conditions improved and the company paid out its first dividend of $25.0 million ($0.3384/share) on November 28, 2017. On the other hand, margins, EBITDA and Profit all declined due in large part to higher employee benefit costs.

Source: Atento

The market seemed to believe Atento was on the right track for most of 2017 though as shares of the company appreciated to $12.50/share by November, despite the persistent margin issues. This price appreciation was short lived however as Bain Capital’s sale of just under a quarter of their position in the company led to a swift fall from grace for ATTO. Bain does remain the owner of nearly two thirds of Atento’s shares, but the November sale has investors worried that Bain may know something that we don’t. Not long after Bain's sale a secondary offering was priced at $9/share, yes that’s a 30% discount from where the company was trading at just days before and as of today, shares of ATTO have fallen to $8.10/share. This fairly rapid price depreciation has pushed the company to intriguing valuation multiples. When looking for value in an exceedingly overpriced market sometimes it pays to look for a beaten down company with solid growth potential. Atento is a stable player in the CRM/BPO business with a turnaround year ahead of it. Although share prices may continue to fall in the short term, especially given our increasingly volatile market, I see a recovery as inevitable in 2018 as it brings strong macro-economic conditions which will aide Atento's margin expansion and help maintain the return revenue growth. ATTO is definitely one I will be watching this year, as I look for an entry point into this potential value play.

The Industry

The Business Process Outsourcing("BPO") and Customer Relationship Management("CRM") services industry began when rising auxiliary costs led companies to search for ways to reduce labor expenses through the outsourcing of low-value services like technical support, telemarketing, sales and bill payments. Today, The CRM/BPO market is worth nearly $30 billion annually and continues to expand. Historically however, the industry has had thin margins and low organic growth which means low valuations from investors who see the space as a difficult place to thrive. CRM/BPO providers are diversifying their offerings in response, with the addition of more sophisticated services like customer analytics data mining, marketing, social media outreach and mobile app production. Although the CRM/BPO industry is a stable and growing one, it is not known for rapid development or strong margins and this should be taken into account when evaluating securities within the sector.

The Company

Atento provides an array CRM/BPO services for many of the largest companies in the world. Their suite of services includes Sales, Customer Care, Technical Support, Collections, and Back Office Support. All of which are a part of what they call their “Omnichannel Strategy” which uses technological ability to integrate all channels and manage consumers through established processes, adapting the tone and message so it is unique for each customer.

From Q4 report

As always in the CRM/BPO services industry, the goal is efficiency to create profitability for partners and technology is a huge part of that at Atento. The company uses SMS, E-mail, Chat, VPA(video assistance), Mobile aps and Face to Face Sales to create a holistic twenty-first century approach to customer service. Telefonica(NYSE: TEF) the dominant Telecommunications company of Latin America, Brazil and Spain remains ATTO’s largest customer and still represents almost 40% of the company’s business, but that is quickly changing as new big names are being added every year from McDonald’s to HSBC.

From Q4 report

The Q4 Miss and Some Significant Adjustments

Atento had a rough Q4 as they missed EPS estimates by $0.03 earning $0.21/share on an adjusted basis and also disappointed on revenues missing estimates by $30.2M with $478.3 million for the quarter. Although revenues were still up over 8% on the year, Q4 revealed slower than expected top-line expansion. The adjusted EPS figure actually represents an 11.4% increase for the quarter as well, but it seems the adjusting has been quite liberal because on a non-adjusted basis EPS was negative $0.12. It’s the same story when it comes to Net Income which was up on an adjusted basis to $15.9 million vs $13.8 million for Q4 2016, but down on a non-adjusted basis to negative $8.9 million. Below is a more in depth look at things from the Q4 report:

The substantial adjustments seen above have me worried. When I see a company’s accountants frantically adjusting to get EPS and Net Income in line it paints the picture of a company trying to cover up a less than stellar year, so I dove a little deeper to see what was going on. The main culprit that dragged down non-adjusted EPS and Net Income this year was the impact of non-cash foreign exchange gains/losses on intercompany balances which was $19.3 million dollars in Q4. That is almost as much as all of FY 2016. Another non-recurring expense that caused ATTO to adjust its earnings was the payment of $17.7 million in debt as a part of the Q3 refinancing. CFO Mauricio Monthilha explains that this will create a drain on current Net Income and EBITDA but will be a positive going forward. From the Q4 Conference Call:

The debt refinance concluded in Q3 ’17 should provide around 15 million of reduction in net interest expense in 2018.

The quarter also saw weaker than expected volumes from clients in Brazil and Spain and the numbers were hurt by the basis of comparison with Q4 2016. Overall though, Q4 wasn’t as bad as it looks, but still was definitely not what investors wanted to see. On the year a consistent trend of revenue growth and diversification has emerged, but margin expansion is a necessity for ATTO and although labor costs will be aided by a return to relative normalcy in regards to the Brazilian real, it is still more expensive than ever to employ the large quantities of people that Atento requires. Margins for FY 2017 were down to 11.5% on an adjusted basis vs 12.3% in 2016 and 12.8% in 2015. This is perhaps the most disturbing trend for the company, but one they believe they can address. For a closer look at the add-backs to net income and EBITDA I have attached two slides from the Q4 report.

Back to Revenue Growth with added Diversification and a Favorable Macro Outlook

Since ATTO’s 2014 IPO revenues for the company have consistently fallen, until 2017 where was saw a significant turnaround and perhaps the beginning of a new trend for the company. This is mostly due to a recovering Brazilian economy which as I mentioned is so vital to Atento’s success, but revenue growth has also been buoyed by new acquisitions, like that of Interfile. Founded in 1991 Interfile is a leading provider of banking and financial services in Brazil and was an obvious target for Atento who acquired a majority stake in the company in March 2017 as they continued their efforts to consolidate their control of the Brazilian CRM/BPO market and add new technologies and services.

$ in MM 2014 2015 2016 2017 2,278,244 1,949,883 1,757,490 1,921,340

Chart Compiled by Author Using Share Price Data

Many investors continue to question the validity of an investment in ATTO due to its overreliance on revenues from Telefonica. In 2014 over 47% of ATTO’s business came from the Latin American telco. Thankfully, ATTO began addressing this issue in 2015. As of the end of 2017 that number is down to 39% and continues to fall.

From Q4 report

Atento is also continuing to grow its Higher-Value Added Solutions and Digital Offering businesses both of which have better margins than the company’s classic services. Finally, revenue diversification is being addressed at ATTO. There has been a rapid increase in both the types of services offered by ATTO and the number of customers the company deals with. A new relationship with Samsung in Brazil is a perfect example of this, as CEO Alejandro Reynal details in the Q4 Conference Call:

A great example of our expansion into other verticals is our commercial relationship with the Samsung in Brazil. We have become their partner of choice for customer management services. We now solely outsource all Samsung’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 support for a complete end-to-end solution that incorporates digital and voice channels. The solution manages both front and back office transactions.

Unfortunately, ATTO has failed to diversify its revenues in geographical terms and still heavily relies on the somewhat unpredictable Brazil as its business hub. 49% of all revenues still come from the country, unchanged since 2014. This means, as we saw in 2014-2016, when the Brazilian economy struggles so does ATTO.

From Q4 report

The good news is Brazil’s economy is recovering quite nicely from a difficult period of rampant inflation. ATTO’s employee expenses rose exponentially during the past few years and sales in Brazil took a serious hit as a direct result of the inflation of the Brazilian Real and struggling local economy, but things are looking up for the country if you look at financial indicators.

Brazil Economic Indicators

2015 Current 2020 GDP Growth Rate (1.4) .1% .7% Unemployment Rate 7.4% 12.20% 9.8% Inflation Rate 10.36% 2.84% 5% Interest Rate 14.25% 6.75% 8% Balance of Trade $3043 MM $4907 MM $3000 MM Government Debt to GDP 66% 74% 75%

Compiled by Author from Trading Economics

Although government Debt to GDP and the unemployment rate continue to be issues for Brazil, the inflation rate and interest rate for the country are finally leveling off and this is what matters for ATTO. Management at ATTO has taken note of the improving macro-economic conditions not just in Brazil but all of Latin America and elaborated on their positive sentiments in Q4’s call. CEO Alejandro Reynal Q4 Conference Call:

Following a couple of years of negative economic performance in Latin America, we expect a favorable macro outlook and positive business and consumer sentiment to prevail over political uncertainties in some countries in the region. Economic agencies expect the 2018 GDP growth in Latin America of 2% versus 0.9% in 2017. While markets like Brazil are seeing the return to growth of main consumer indicators following two years of strong contraction. This macro tailwinds combined with a stable regulatory framework for outsourcing of services will fuel the growth of a Latin American CRM BPO market expected to grow at a 5.4% in 2018.

Conclusion: A Bright Future Or Over Adjusted Earnings in a Company Plagued by Weak Margins?

Management at Atento seems to be pleased with their growth and positive about what 2018 will bring. Revenue growth is expected to continue and the margin decline is expected to halt. With share prices still falling I can see ATTO developing into a deep value play as it drops back down to its lowest levels since December 2016.

From Q4 report

Undoubtedly, Atento trades at attractive multiples as the market seems to have little faith in the company. The company is currently trading at around 4x 2018E EBITDA, about 0.36x Sales, and has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86, all of this with a substantial 3.8% dividend yield and growing revenues in a market that is finally recovering. ATTO is beginning to look increasingly tempting as a deep value play. Still, the company has a lot to prove going forward, especially in terms of margin expansion, and I believe buying this one now could still be akin to catching the falling knife. Still, I see Atento as one to watch in 2018 given its stable business, revenue growth, and low relative valuation. A lot can happen in the next year or so for Atento, especially if Bain decides to sell more, or all, of its shares. It often pays to be aware of large sales in secondary transactions by investment firms as they can present a buying opportunity when the market overreacts to the news. The company may also end up being a target for acquisition by an investment firm or even a company like Genpact(NYSE: G), the largest BPO in the world, as it looks to expand globally. Over the short term, we may see Atento SA’s stock continue to fall, especially given the recent tumultuous behavior of the markets, but I believe 2018 will be a turnaround year for the company and I will be closely monitoring shares looking for an entry point throughout the year. With this one it may pay to mantente atento (stay attentive).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.