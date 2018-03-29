GameStop Delivers, Street Gives It Another Thumbs Down

I fear for GME as an investment not for the financial performance, but because of mounting skepticism from investors and analysts.

When it comes to actual results, I don't think investors could have asked for much more.

This Wednesday, GameStop (GME) reported fiscal 4Q17 earnings, and the numbers were significantly better than expected. This is in line with my observation, earlier in the week, that "the bar had been set a bit low ahead of GameStop's holiday earnings reports".

The stock is trading down sharply today, however, as the important 2018 outlook failed to excite. Sentiment around GameStop's shares does not seem to have shifted at all, and the Street continues to discount this profitable retailer even more harshly.

On the numbers

Revenues of $3.50 billion were pushed well above consensus $3.27 billion as global comps of 12.2% certainly came in on the rich side. The same-store growth rate was in fact higher than the 11.8% previously reported for the nine-week holiday period ended December 30, 2017, better than I believe nearly all analysts and investors had been anticipating. At the center of the impressive performance seems to be two key factors that I had previously stated would likely drive the top-line beat this quarter: robust demand for Nintendo Switch and collectibles. The launch of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) XBox One X in November (plus the extra week in the quarter) probably also helped to propel new video game hardware sales higher YOY by a very solid 28%.

Another driver behind robust sales growth was the same that caused gross margins to dip below average estimates: "compelling Black Friday and holiday promotions". Price competitiveness caused GM to land at an unimpressive 29.3%, well below last year's 33.1%. But helping to offset some of the headwinds were operating expenses that dipped a respectable 140 bps YOY in percentage-of-revenue terms. Despite a richer effective tax rate, the $2.02 in adjusted EPS delivered was much better than the estimated $1.97, nearly surpassing management's own guidance range.

Any chance that the robust all-around beat in 4Q17 could spark optimism about the stock was overshadowed by the 2018 outlook - which I already expected would be key in driving investor sentiment. I was very wrong, however, about "the Street's expectations for a 1.5% top-line decline possibly proving to be a bit too cautious". GameStop shared its views for sales contraction in 2018 that could reach as low as -6% on comps of flat-to-down 5%. It looks like a macro environment of healthy consumer discretionary spending is expected to do little to help the company maintain top-line momentum in the current year. EPS guidance of $3.17 at the mid-point of the range fell well short of consensus $3.32, suggesting not much should be expected in terms of margin improvement either.

On the stock

I continue to be very divided on GME. The company is certainly neither in growth nor in margin expansion mode (quite the opposite), suggesting that investor skepticism and valuation contraction are reasonable things to expect. But as the graph below illustrates, a rock-bottom forward P/E of only 3.7x for a $1.3 billion market cap company that has just produced $322 million in FCF seems incompatible, in my view.

The problem I see with GME is that the stock seems to lack any support from the market. As an example, I believe today's dismal price performance (down 10% as I write this paragraph) has likely more to do with analyst skepticism than with the financial results themselves. While I believe $12.70/share could be a very compelling price to pay on this stock, particularly given a rich yield of 12% and decent dividend coverage, the exit price could be significantly below current levels as shares continue their steady descent.

For these reasons, I prefer not to speculate on GME at this moment.

