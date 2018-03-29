Quintana Energy Services' (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Quintana Energy Services conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full year 2017 results.

With me today are Rogers Herndon, QES' President and Chief Executive Officer and Keefer Lehner, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Following my remarks, management will provide a high level commentary on the operating and financial details of the fourth quarter before the opening the call to Q&A.

And now that behind me, I'd like to turn the call over to QES' President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Rogers Herndon.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Ken, and good morning everyone. All of us at Quintana Energy Services would like to thank you for joining us today on our inaugural conference call as a public company.

Before I turn the call over to Keefer who will provide additional color on our financial results, I'd like to provide a brief overview of our operating segments and some general commentary on the market and our most recent quarter.

First, I'd like to acknowledge the QES team for our safety record in 2017. Each division improved their safety results meaningfully from 2016. We finished 2017 with the corporate wide 12-month TRIR of less than 1.0 and LTIR of less than 0.1. I'd like to further acknowledge our wireline division which concluded 2017 with zero recordable incidents. These results are indicative of our commitment to a strong safety culture and I note that this occurred with a challenging backdrop of increasing overall headcount by 34% over the course of the year.

Turning to our operations, QES provides oilfield services to both conventional and unconventional resources in all major U.S. bases. Our service offerings cover the drilling, completion and production phases of a well lifecycle. We classify these services into four distinct business segments; directional drilling services, pressure pumping services, pressure control services and wireline services.

Our directional drilling segment, which made up 33% of our full year 2017 revenue is one of the largest independent providers of domestic onshore directional drilling services with operations in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Mid-Con, Marcellus/Utica and the Rockies. We provide directional drilling services to a number of the leading U.S. CMP operators.

During the fourth quarter, QES followed an average of 56 rigs which accounted for 95% of the average rigs on revenue. The available market for this segment is tied directly to onshore U.S. rig count and in particular horizontal and directional rig activity. With an extensive fleet of MWD tools and hydraulic motor assemblies, QES is well-positioned to take advantage of growing onshore rig count. Our focus and that of our customers is on consistent performance in three key areas; reliability, accuracy and efficiency.

Our pressure pumping segment which generated 35% of our full year 2017 consolidated revenues is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing stimulation services as well as cementing and acidizing services primarily focused in the Mid-Con and Rocky Mountain regions. In the fourth quarter of 2017, QES pressure pumping deployed our third unconventional frac spread in the Mid-Con region. We're currently in the process of mobilizing a fourth unconventional frac spread. This new spread will consist of approximately 50% new horsepower combined with refurbished pumps and ancillary equipment from our existing equipment inventory. This provides us with a very attractive deployment cost and return profile on the four spread. Once we take delivery of the new pumps and deploy the four spread, we will have approximately 267,000 total horsepower, approximately 217,000 horsepower will be deployed across four unconventional spreads in the Mid-Con, an additional 10,000 horsepower will be deployed in the Mid-Con and Rocky, approximately 23,000 horsepower will be focused on cementing and acidizing activity. The balance of approximately 14,500 horsepower as part of our ongoing refurb and maintenance cycle.

Our pressure control segment which made up roughly 21% of our full year 2017 revenues consist of coiled tubing, rig assisted snubbing, nitrogen fluid pumping and well control services. QES ended 2017 with 23 coil tubing units of which 6 are large diameter units sized to 2 and 3/8 inch or greater. These units are primarily focused on unconventional completion activity and drilling out of plugs on extended reach laterals.

QES has an additional 2 and 5/8 inch unit on order with delivery scheduled for late Q2. Given the constructive fundamental outlook for large diameter coil, we anticipate adding additional large diameter capacity later in 2018. The remainder of our coil fleet consists of 13 2-inch units and 4 units smaller than 2-inch. This portion on our fleet is ideally positioned to provide services both unconventional and conventional activity.

Our snubbing fleet consists of 36 rig assisted units. We see an opportunity for snubbing services to fill a growing need for completion related drill-out activity as laterals are extended and large diameter coil capacity continues to be stretched to the limit.

In addition to the coil tubing and snubbing, our pressure controlled segment also provides nitrogen and well controlled services. Although this is a smaller portion of our business, I want to acknowledge the recent increased activity by our well control group. As we recently observed operational risk arising with increased intensity and drilling and completion activity nationwide. There are not many groups well positioned to handle these dangerous events on a first call basis. We're proud to have one of the most experienced well control teams in the U.S.

Finally, our wireline segment, which comprised about 11% of our 2017 revenues, provides a full range of cased-hole wireline services such as logging, perforating and pipe recovery to the Permian, Eagle Ford and Mid-Con regions.

Out of our year end fleet of 49 wireline units, 21 of these are suited for unconventional activity. Ten of these units were staffed and deployed as we exited 2017 and we have increased that number to 13 units staffed as of today. The remainder of the fleet is suited for a wide variety of conventional and industrial services and is expected to benefit from increased conventional E&P activity. These four diversified segments provide services across the complete well lifecycle and provide us with attractive opportunities for growth whether through the redeployment of existing unutilized assets, organic growth or through opportunities to consolidate across any of these product lines.

I would now like to turn the call over to Keefer Lehner to review our financial results for the quarter. And I will return to conclude the call with some color on the remainder of 2018. Keefer?

Keefer Lehner

Thanks Rogers. Good morning everyone.

I'll begin by discussing the fourth quarter financials for four business segments before finishing with our consolidated results.

Starting with directional drilling, for the fourth quarter, our directional drilling segment posted revenues of $38.3 million was roughly flat with the third quarter but up 70% from the fourth quarter of 2016. We view the horizontal rig count as a reliable indicator of the overall activity level of demand for our directional services.

Rig days increased 2% sequentially and 80% compared to the same period of 2016. This performance exceeded the increase in the U.S. horizontal rig count over the same respective period which was down 2% sequentially and up 66% year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we had a total of 3,798 rig days and a monthly average of 59 rigs on revenue of which 56 were follow-me rigs, which are generally a non-contractual recurring activity in which our directional drilling personnel are following a drilling rig from well to well.

Adjusted EBITDA margins for our directional business rose almost 6 percentage points sequentially from 8.8% in the third quarter to 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The expansion in our adjusted EBITDA margin was driven by a modest increase in rig days, reduced equipment rental expense and not having any disruptions in the quarter similar to Hurricane Harvey in Q3.

Moving to pressure pumping, the pressure pumping segment generated total revenues of $49.5 million reflecting a 26% gain from the third quarter, but a more than fourfold increase year-over-year. As Rodgers mentioned, we deployed a third frac spread in the Mid-Continent during the fourth quarter that was fully operational midway through the quarter and will be contracted to work through approximately Q3 of 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, pressure pumping frac totaled 1056 stages compared to 636 stages in Q3 of 2017 and 335 stages in Q4 of 2016. Our average revenue per stage increased substantially from 2016 levels due to improving market conditions although we have seen prices begin to stabilize as of late.

Adjusted EBITDA margins for pressure pumping rose nearly 7 percentage points sequentially rising from 14.7% to 21.2%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margins was driven by the deployment of our third unconventional frac spread and having minimal weather and vendor downtime during the quarter. It also demonstrates a significant operating leverage embedded within this business as we continue to redeploy assets and scale up from the downturn in 2016.

Moving to pressure control, the pressure control segment generated total revenues $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which was up 18% sequentially and up 76% from the fourth quarter of 2016. We've seen robust demand for large diameter coil and this has led to stronger pricing and utilization.

In addition to the strong demand for our large diameter coil tubing units, we also saw improvements in snubbing utilization. The healthy underlying fundamentals for this business have also strongly benefited our adjusted EBITDA margins as they rose sequentially from 3.7% in Q3 to 15.7% in Q4 of 2017. The increase in margins was driven by increased large diameter coil activity and consequently the sequential weighted average pricing improvement of 23% from Q3 2017 to Q4 2017.

Moving to wireline services, in our wireline services segment, total revenue was $16.6 million in the fourth quarter which was up 32% sequentially and up 87% from the fourth quarter of 2016. We began to see an increase in activity materialize over the back half of the quarter and utilization rose from 30% in the third quarter of 2017 to 35% in the fourth quarter. Strong activity levels coupled with tight labor market conditions have facilitated improved pricing driving a sequential 16% increase in our day rights.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin also saw strong benefit from improving fundamentals as they rose from a loss in the third quarter to 9.3% margin in Q4. This sequential improvement demonstrates the immense operating leverage baked into our business. Right now our 13 unconventional wireline units are highly utilized, we have an additional 8 unconventional wireline units available to deploy as conditions continue to improve.

Turning to our consolidated results, for the fourth quarter of 2017, revenues were $131 million representing a 16% sequential improvement and a 125% improvement year-over-year. Consolidated SG&A expenses were $19 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 reflecting a 4% sequential decrease and a 1% decrease year-over-year. The sequential decrease in expenses was primarily driven by a reduction in health insurance claims and a non-recurring sales tax accrual of $1.1 million that was recorded in the prior quarter.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 177% from $6.8 million in Q3 2017 and much improved over our Q4 2016 EBITDA loss of $3.8 million. Fourth quarter interest expense was $3 million which was flat with the third quarter and up from $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The year-over-year rise in interest expense is primarily due to a combination of higher interest on the second lien term loan and the associated deferred financing costs.

The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $22,500 yielding an effective tax rate of just over 1%. Prior to tax reform, we would have been subject to U.S. federal, state and local taxes at a blended statutory rate of 35.8% of our pre-tax earnings. Based on the tax reform completed in December of 2017, we expect our tax rate to be significantly lower.

Now I'd like to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity position. During the fourth quarter, operating activities provided cash of $6.9 million, while investing activities used $5.7 million which is comprised mostly of equipment purchases during the quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $7.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. We ended the year with a total debt balance of $117 million and $8.8 million cash on hand resulting in a net leverage ratio of less than 2.7x. However, with the closing of the IPO subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, our debt structure has changed meaningfully.

As you know the proceeds from our IPO were used to fully repay our outstanding indebtedness and a portion of the second lien note was converted to QES common stock at IPO value. Concurrent with the closing of our IPO, we entered into a new $100 million senior secured asset based revolving credit facility. On a pro forma basis giving effect to these actions, we would have ended the year with outstanding indebtedness of $13 million, $13.1 million of cash on hand and $61 million of availability under our new credit facility.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rogers to provide some additional color on our outlook for 2018.

Rogers Herndon

Thanks Keefer. We're very proud of the results achieved in Q4. We believe it highlights the significant operating leverage and efficiencies QES achieved during the downturn and through the integration of the Archer North America businesses.

I want to start by commenting on several transient issues and challenges facing the industry that have gotten some recent airtime. While QES did not experience significant weather-related downtime in Q4, weather has had a greater impact as we continue to navigate through Q1 typically freezing temperatures earlier in the year and more recently persistent high winds in the Mid-Con have impacted our available revenue generating hours and days.

Additionally, we have recently seen logistics third party service quality and delivery times across various aspects of the vendor supply chain suffer, which impacts our efficiency utilization and cost structure. The tight labor market continues to be a challenge for QES in the industry as a whole. There are clearly some benefits to pricing but we expect labor to be an impediment to growth in the near term. We are working through these issues and expect the impacts to dissipate as the market continues to adjust and absorb new capacity needed to meet increasing demand. These transitory issues aside we're very positive on the macro market outlook and the future growth prospects for our business.

Throughout the coming year, we plan to continue to redeploy our existing equipment that was previously sidelined during the downturn, while also targeting higher return investment opportunities in each of our business segments.

Let me summarize our objectives and some observations across our four business segments for 2018. In the pressure pumping segment, we mentioned earlier that we are in the process of activating our fourth frac spread late in the second quarter. Although, we push pricing aggressively in Q3 and Q4 of 2017, we've begun to see some competitive dynamics in Q1 moderating that trajectory.

Our objective in 2018 will be to maintain margins and utilization levels as we deploy on our four spread. In addition to our legacy conventional camps in the Mid-Con and our presence in the Rockies, we are well positioned to benefit from any recovery in conventional activity through our traditional frac cement and acidizing services. We have a longstanding reputation and local presence in these markets and we've historically benefited from this conventional segment of the market.

In the directional drilling segment, we believe there is room for pricing improvement and margin gains. Our objective will be to improve pricing and also improve utilization by redeploying additional MWD kits over the course of the year as market conditions warrant. Right now we believe that the pricing environment does not properly reflect the high level of performance and asset intensity required for these directional jobs as we redeploy additional MWD kits, we will continue to look to balance pricing and market share gains to reflect these demands.

In the pressure control segment, we have seen utilization of margins improve due primarily to the demand for our large diameter coil units. We expect this trend to continue and as previously mentioned, we will be taking delivery of a new 2 and 5/8 inch coil tubing unit late in the second quarter. Snubbing utilization has also increased quarter-over-quarter and should continue to benefit over the longer term as laterals lengthened and the coil market remains tight. We plan to continue the trend of increased utilization and margin improvement.

Lastly pressure control is another segment where QES has the opportunity to benefit from a recovery in conventional activity.

In the wireline segment activity levels remain strong. We currently have 13 of 21 unconventional units deployed and highly utilized. We will continue to redeploy additional units as we have the ability to hire and train crews. Overall, our objective here is to grow utilization, improve margins and take advantage of any improvement in demand from the conventional sector.

We are well positioned to benefit from a recovery in conventional activity in this segment as well. We also will emphasize cross-selling opportunities with our pressure pumping services as they are highly complimentary with wireline services.

In terms of growth CapEx, investments in large diameter coil along with the capital being invested to complete and deploy our fourth frac spread make up the majority of our projected growth capital for 2018. These projects along with some smaller projects offer a very attractive payback and return profile. We will continue to assess opportunities to deploy organic growth capital with attractive returns, but are focused on balancing growth with cash flow generation.

Overall, we plan to continue the operational execution that guided us through the downturn and leverage our assets as the recovery gains momentum. We will continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities along the avenues already identified. As always we remain very focused on return on capital especially returns from our existing asset base.

In closing the challenges of recent years have made QES a leaner and more streamlined organization all while retaining our focus on safety, customer service and operational and financial performance. Market fundamentals remain very favorable for a strong 2018. And we look forward to our first year as a publicly traded company.

With that we will now take your questions. Operator?

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question is from J.B. Lowe with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Lowe, your line is open for question.

J.B. Lowe

Hey, good morning guys. Can hear me?

Rogers Herndon

Yes.

J.B. Lowe

Hey great. I just want to say first congrats on getting the IPO out the door and that was a difficult time but good work there. I know that you guys had mentioned some [transient] [ph] issues hitting you in Q1. Did you give an expectation for EBITDA guidance in the first quarter, I'm imaging it's going to be down a little bit from the Q4 number?

Rogers Herndon

JB, we did not give any guidance on that. We just kind of pointed to some of the challenges that we're having pretty consistent with what I think you've been hearing across the board from the industry.

J.B. Lowe

Okay. I guess the other way to kind of get at that is, as we kind of exit Q1 here, is it on the trajectory that you would have expected as you were exiting Q4 in terms of activity in pricing?

Rogers Herndon

Great question. What I'd say is that some of the issues that we've experienced over the course of the first quarter more so that in times recently and especially in the fourth quarter things like weather. A fair amount of well-head prep for example, some well site issues that caused the [indiscernible] some other logistical issues that that as we exited the first quarter those have dissipated somewhat, I mean not entirely gone away, but we are seeing a rate and performance as we exit the first quarter that is more in line with what we would've expected, but still not quite probably to a level that we would expect even going forward into the second quarter.

J.B. Lowe

Okay. Fair enough. Did you guys say how many rigs you were following in the directional business currently?

Rogers Herndon

We did -- I think we did as of the fourth quarter, think it was -- what was it Keefer, 50.

Keefer Lehner

Yes. JB, this is Keefer. Good morning.

J.B. Lowe

Good morning.

Keefer Lehner

So we were -- in Q4 we had 59 rigs on revenue and 56 of those rigs were follow-me rigs.

J.B. Lowe

And what about today, can you give that number?

Keefer Lehner

I mean it's up a little bit from that slightly.

J.B. Lowe

Okay. That's fine. Just one more if I could squeeze it in. And I know it's a small part of your business, but I think it's worth touching on just the well control side of the business given some of the incidents that we've seen in the industry lately. Can you just kind of expand on what your opportunities there and how you're kind of helping out the industry with some of these issues?

Rogers Herndon

Yes. It's a great point. We think it's a differentiator and the key point is who's out there and ready to serve on a first call basis, a first responder basis if you will. And we've seen activity in this area be pretty light over the last couple of years and over the last three to six months and especially the last three months really pick up. And so one of the things we're seeing is more and more of the larger E&P operators looking to have some dedicated equipment in the field on call and willing to set up an arrangement for that service. And so that's what we're working on today and we're very capable and ready to deploy.

From our QES pressure control, QES well control, Great White well control group, but we are working on some arrangements with some E&P operators to be first responders out in the field with some dedicated equipment. And really what we think that does for us is, it helps the brand. I mean it shows the level of service that we can provide and it opens the doors for the other service lines.

J.B. Lowe

All right. Great. Thanks guys.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ian Macpherson with Simmons. Please go ahead with your questions.

Ian Macpherson

Hey, good morning. Thanks for the overview, Rogers and Keefer. We've had really divergent activity trends in Q1 with a couple of your biggest regions. Obviously everything is going and going in the Permian, but activity at least rig count for sure has come off a bit in the Mid-Con. I wonder if you can talk about how you are able to address those two basins specifically with regard to pressure pumping in the Mid-Con region, you mentioned a bit of moderating price and margin. And when you think about how you want to place your fourth fleet in late Q2 or early Q3 I suppose.

If we look at the average profitability or EBITDA per fleet for the fourth quarter is that something that is indicative of where you think you can put incremental horsepower into the Mid-Con today.

Rogers Herndon

Yes, Ian. Really good question. First of all, we had a really strong fourth quarter a lot of good efficiencies, high utilization, it's a type of quarter, we aim for in terms of our operations every quarter. So you've got to take some of these transient issues into account. Are they recurring, are they are not? What I'd say on the Mid-Con is that, it probably will not be leading edge pricing across all of the basins. But it's very attractive pricing for the type of work that we go after. And that type of work you hear this from other operators, other service providers out there, some of the work we price and maintenance CapEx and so really when we think about not just headline EBITDA per spread per year per quarter, but over time what's that maintenance cycle.

And so to get to your question in terms of where can we place a fourth spread, look the numbers that you see from us in Q4, I mean it's around that ballpark.

Ian Macpherson

Good. That's good enough. Thanks. And then, I wanted to ask also given that your I think your powder has been resized a little bit because of the pricing of the IPO. And you talk about how that influences your ambitions on incremental capital going forward. And I want to ask you really specifically what your thoughts and appetite are on going beyond fleet for the new builds that have been contemplating a fleet five or a fleet six late this year and next year. Is that still in your thinking, is that on the back burner for now. And what would be your decision triggers?

Rogers Herndon

Yes. Ian, clearly we've got a much better liquidity position. It's a big driver of the IPO process and decision for us. And I laid out a few of our major road projects for the year. Right now we think about growth kind of three ways. There's redeployment growth and that's the highest returning growth typically you're going to see from us. And so that would be taking 13 unconventional trucks and adding three, four, five more all the way up to that 21 truck capacity, adding more MWD kit, redeploying our snubbing fleet to a higher utilization.

When it comes to pressure pumping, you get a hybrid of organic and redeployment. And so that's a big chunk of our growth CapEx that spread four, it's kind of half redeployment, half organic. That'll take up roughly just roughly $20 million of growth. I mentioned a new 2 and 5/8 inch coil unit. We will look to add some more large diameter capacity later in the year whether that's from a new organic add or potentially some conversions. We're looking at the economics on those.

When it comes to the spread 5. And then, we had a number of smaller dollar high return, quick return projects across DD and wireline and the rest of our divisions as well. But then, when it comes to spread five, what I'd say is look right now there is new horsepower come in the market. You hear all kinds of opinions some folks believe it's largely attrition and other folks believe it's equal weighted to new fleets and we think it's a little bit of both. And we're seeing it. It is a little bit of both, you're seeing spreads increase in size but you're also seeing some new spreads hit the market and quite frankly the market needs of the news spread.

But right now as we look out -- as we look at our risk adjusted return on spread 5 if you will. The economics just aren't there for our hurdles as we sit here today and we'll continue to monitor that and look at opportunities to contract spreads that can change that risk adjusted approach, but right now that's really not in our equation for 2018 or 2019 for that matter.

Ian Macpherson

Okay. Thanks. If I can squeeze in one more, I know JB asked on Q1 guidance and you've elected not to formally guide, but it's March 29 today, I think it's the forum just to put expectations in right place. We're assuming EBITDA will be flat to down a little bit from Q4 to Q1. I just want to redouble that that question to see if you could give us a warm hot cold on that assumption.

Rogers Herndon

Yes. Look that's not an unreasonable assumption with what we described in our release today and some of the things that we and others have seen. But I would just point out that adding our spreads four, bringing another 2 and 5/8 inch unit online, bring in utilization. I mean the other thing I'd point out is, we mentioned we exited Q4 with 10 unconventional wireline trucks. Yes, labor is an issue and it is an impediment. But we're now staff for 13 wireline trucks. So yes, while you're not and you don't have an unreasonable assessment of Q1 we have much better expectations as we move forward out of Q1.

Ian Macpherson

Yes. As do we. Thanks Rogers.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Ian

[Operator Instructions] Our next question today comes from the line of George O'Leary from Tudor Pickering Holt.

George O'Leary

Morning Rogers. Morning Keefer.

Rogers Herndon

Good morning, George.

George O'Leary

Hey starting off with the [indiscernible] team in the wireline business is something that stood out most notably and you kind of look at utilization levels of the assets and not super great overall, but you guys are getting pricing that purely just a skilled labor dynamic driving that or is there something else at play and then in that business it didn't sound like you said you had 13 wireline units out today which is up notably versus where you ended the fourth quarter. It seems like there may still be some pricing traction there. I guess, how would you characterize that market overall?

Rogers Herndon

Indeed George, I will take and let Keefer add-on. With utilization let's talk about that first. We look at utilization several different ways, we can take all of our units that are capable of being deployed and staffed and put those in the denominator. And if we look at it that way our utilization can look pretty low, 21 unconventional units and roughly 28 conventional units. And that can look pretty low. We don't have too many conventional units staff today.

As you mentioned 13 today staffed conventionally. Those are very highly utilized. It's not -- it kind of affective full utilization, you're never going to get 100% of the hours or days in a month utilization probably closer to 70%, 75% of those days and hours would be really nice full utilization. So that's kind of how we see ourselves across those 13 trucks. Those 13 conventional fleets and we pushed pricing really hard in Q4 and into early Q1. I think we were out ahead of the curve there a bit. And so you can't do that every single day. So we've got to let it sit.

And yes, I mean as consumable prices go up as labor goes up we'll continue to push that. But what you're really seeing there is really the pull through of utilization and operating leverage across that division as we put another truck or two into the market there's very little overhead that's required to do that if any for that matter.

And Keefer what would you add on that?

Keefer Lehner

Yes, Rogers. The only thing I would add here George is just recall the way we're calculating utilization and wireline is using all of our assets and 365 days a year in the denominator. So 35% utilization in the fourth quarter isn't something closer to kind of effective 50% utilization when you back out required refinery maintenance time as well as [indiscernible].

George O'Leary

Great. That's super helpful color there. And then, given your presence and size in the directional drilling business, it seems like a business that to-date haven't seen a whole lot of harder pricing momentum. You've seen more notable increases in profitability across some of your other business units things are getting better there. But seems like it could be a good growth engine for the company and generally your kind of qualitative comments are on that business from a go forward perspective seems fairly positive.

I guess what does it take for a notable increase in profitability for that business. If you look at just kind of the data well spud continues to track higher and wells complete continues to lag expectation. So is there an opportunity for you guys to move the pricing needle there as we progress through 2018, I'm not looking for near term guidance, but just does it feel like there's some momentum there that could translate into price increases as we progress through 2018?

Rogers Herndon

Yes. It's a great question and let me address it, and then, we come back, if you have a follow up. But yes, I mean as we move through 2018 there are several things that are going to help in terms of pricing. More rigs and more well spud, more demand for our services that will in and of itself help. We've stayed ahead, worked hard to stay ahead of labor across all of our businesses including DD and we'll continue to do that. So, we know how we're positioned as it relates to our ability to continue to deploy kits and serve incremental markets take market share. So we know how we are situated and we believe we're well situated in that regard.

It's difficult to for us to assess how competitors have maintained their fleets through the downturn and how their positioned. And one thing I would say is that the dynamic in this sector has changed somewhat from the pre-downturn. There were a number of players in the market with kind of less than 10 job capability. I don't have the precise number but quite a number and we see far fewer of those today. I mean the game -- the ante to play has changed in terms of the equipment, the reliability, the performance. It's just -- it's a different game today.

And so we think that positions us very well as you continue to add rigs. As we mentioned I think as we mentioned earlier we took a little breather in the back half of the year of 2017 and kind of redirected our focus from market share to margin improvement. And we did a really good job. The team did a great job at that and now we're going back and we're just really focused on data and just showing the improved performance, the accuracy of our offerings, the reliability of our offerings. And this is a market where if you can add $1000 a day or $500 a day, it has a big impact to the bottom line. And as we're going and negotiating sure our customers are going to want to push back and want to get the best deal. But we've got to differentiate on performance and reliability and equipment.

And this is not a sector or a segment that operators should or really that we see compete on price alone because that can be very costly saving a $500 to a $1000 a day can cost you a lot of money. And in terms of going with another provider that doesn't provide the same level of service. So that's really how we're looking at it.

And just lastly I'd say pricing levels today are still well below long-term averages throughout the sector and the level of performance and the equipment intensity and quality is up significantly. So we're just trying to bridge that gap.

George O'Leary

Great. That's a super helpful color. I'll leave it there. Thanks guys.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you.

Keefer Lehner

Thanks George.

Thank you. We show no further questions in the queue. I'd now like to hand the call back to management for final comments.

Rogers Herndon

Yes. Thank you very much. Thanks everybody once again for joining us this morning and for your interest in Quintana Energy Services. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may now disconnect your line and have a wonderful day.

