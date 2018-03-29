No, Tesla Can't Borrow Much Against The Gigafactory

Sorry to disappoint, but I doubt any lender is going loan much against Gigafactory. I'll explain why.

To answer that, we need to identify the tenants and examine the rental stream.

But how much would any prudent lender advance against that collateral?

Well, Tesla does own the joint. It's quite a big spread. And no one has a mortgage.

A Financial Times article hints Tesla might be able to borrow against the Gigafactory.

An article in yesterday's Financial Times entitled "Gigafactory on the block if Tesla gets into trouble" (subscription required) suggested that Tesla (TSLA) could mortgage its Nevada Gigafactory to raise debt:

One of Tesla's most prized assets is its Gigafactory, a giant battery plant in Nevada. But an unusual term in the bonds means that this facility is not subject to the same restrictions as the rest of Tesla's property. Covenant Review, a research firm that analyses bonds documents, explains that this means the Gigafactory "can be freely pledged to secure debt." In other words, if Tesla truly gets into trouble, bondholders may find the company mortgaging its battery factory to raise debt that ranks ahead of them. For the sophisticated hedge funds that make money out of lending to distressed companies, that could truly be a "no-brainer."

A loan against the Gigafactory would be a "no-brainer" for a hedge fund? I don't think so. At least not for much money. Let me explain why.

The Gigafactory Is Unencumbered

Yes, it's true that Tesla is free to mortgage the Gigafactory.

The consortium of lenders under Tesla's secured revolving loan line, who have most of Tesla's other property pinned down, have expressly carved out the Gigafactory as free from their liens. And, no other creditor has a mortgage on the Gigafactory.

Tesla obviously is in need of lots more cash this year. So, how much money might Tesla be able to borrow against the Gigafactory? To answer that, let's consider why lenders make loans against commercial real estate.

How Does A Lender Value Commercial Property?

In my life as a lawyer, I saw many a loan where the collateral was commercial real estate.

Typically, the borrower owned an office building or warehouse (or owned a long-term "ground lease" on the property, which is much the same thing), and sought to borrow by mortgaging the real property.

In evaluating the loan, lenders would consider the value of the building as an empty shell. But that was far from their primary interest. No lender wants to foreclose on any empty shell. If they do that, they might be stuck holding it a long time.

Lenders were far more interested in who the tenants were, what the rental stream was, and how creditworthy those tenants were. In other words, the lenders wanted to know whether the tenants had staying power sufficient to provide the stream of dollars that would pay off the loan.

Those are the primary factors that determined how much and on what terms a lender would make a mortgage loan.

So, with that background, let's consider the Gigafactory as collateral.

The Gigafactory's Four Tenants

So far as I can glean from publicly available documents, the Gigafactory has four tenants:

Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America, a subsidiary of Panasonic Corp. (OTCPK:PCRFY), which manufactures battery cells at Gigafactory;

Tesla, which assembles the cells into modules and battery packs;

H&T Nevada, LLC, a subsidiary of the German firm, Heitkamp & Thumann Group, which manufactures the cell casings; and

Valeo North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Valeo S.A. (OTCPK:VLEEY), that (and this is an educated guess) manufactures cooling components for the Tesla battery packs.

Okay, what do we know about these companies?

H&T Nevada and Valeo North America

Let's start with H&T Nevada and Valeo North America. We know little about their arrangements with Tesla. So far as I can discover, they are not mentioned in any 10-K or other Tesla SEC filing.

The most solid information we have comes from the latest Tesla Gigafactory Compliance Audit for the period ending June 30, 2017, prepared by the accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP. The report is filed with the State of Nevada and published by the Nevada Governor's Office on Economic Development (GOED).

Tesla is allowed to claim Nevada transferable tax credits for all money spent and employees hired by its "Participants" in Nevada. As of June 30, 2017, H&T Nevada had 44 full-time "qualified employees" and spent $56.6 million on equipment. As of the same date, Valeo North America had spent $8.9 million on equipment, but not yet hired any employees.

(To be a "Qualified Employee" under the Incentive Agreement, the employee must work a weekly average minimum of 30 hours and must have been employed continuously for the past three months, so the qualified employee count very likely understates the number of full-time employees on site.)

Does either H&T Nevada or Valeo North America pay any rent to Tesla at the Gigafactory? Tesla has disclosed no lease agreements.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say, no, neither H&T Nevada or Valeo North America pays any rent. It was enough for Tesla that they invested in equipment at the Gigafactory, and it's likely Tesla or Panasonic promised them a guaranteed minimum amount of purchases.

Further, H&T Nevada or Valeo North America are never going to allow any lender to get a lien on their equipment. The lender would have to expressly agree it has no such lien.

Sorry, no collateral value here.

What about Tesla?

As for Tesla, it, of course, owns the Gigafactory, and thanks to a gift arranged by the State of Nevada, owns the land on which the factory sits as well.

Obviously, Tesla pays no rent to itself.

With the recent Moody's credit downgrade and CoverDrive's (optimistic) forecast of $2.8 billion in Tesla losses in 2018, any lender already is plenty worried about Tesla. No lender is going to accord any value to Tesla's occupancy of the Gigafactory.

Loaning against the Gigafactory based on Tesla's strength would be like buying Tesla's junk bonds:

In either case, you are counting on the credit of a company that itself is rated like a junk bond.

Panasonic Actually Runs the Place

So, finally, we get to Panasonic.

Tesla has disclosed its December 1, 2015, Factory Lease with Panasonic, albeit in heavily redacted form. (You'll find it here as Exhibit 2.)

It's clear from the document that the lease's principal purpose is to protect Panasonic's investment in the Gigafactory equipment. As of June 30, 2017, Panasonic had installed $256 million of equipment in the factory, with hundreds of millions more undoubtedly on the way.

Panasonic was not about to sail that much equipment across the Pacific Ocean, and then haul it over the Sierras and across the Nevada desert, only to lose it, or have no way to use it, should Tesla fail.

With that in mind, the lease guarantees Panasonic's right to use and occupy the "Premises" (more about them in a bit). Section 1.6 is the key provision, assuring Panasonic "peaceful and quiet enjoyment of the Premises" for so long as it is not in default.

Panasonic's lease obligations are minimal. It must pay for the utilities it uses, keep the interior in good shape and maintain insurance coverage on its equipment and for accidents in its space. And that's about it.

Panasonic may use the Premises only for manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells, but (somewhat to my surprise) there is no "continuous operation" covenant that would prohibit Panasonic from scaling back or even suspending its operations.

Under the various Gigafactory agreements between Tesla and Panasonic, I can find no provision preventing Panasonic from selling cells to parties other than Tesla. Also, it's clear from the agreements that Panasonic can remove equipment from the Gigafactory that's no longer required to meet Tesla cell demand.

Panasonic Pays Little, If Any, Rent

Also, and crucial for our purposes, it appears Panasonic pays no rent for its right to occupy and use the premises. I say "appears" because there's one Factory Lease definition that is altogether redacted, and Section 3 of the lease is redacted as well, so it's possible that the definition and section are a rental payment definition and provision.

However, it would make little sense for Tesla to charge rent because Panasonic undoubtedly would be able to recover the rent as part of its investment cost (plus return on investment) under the parties' 2014 Pricing Agreement.

So, while the lease does not preclude Tesla from mortgaging the Gigafactory, it requires any mortgage lender to agree in writing that Panasonic gets to remain and use the factory, presumably for free, and for up to 20 years, even if Tesla defaults.

How big are Panasonic's premises? That information is redacted, but it appears Panasonic's cell manufacturing operations take up much of the factory space. Is it half the space? More? Perhaps someone who has visited the Gigafactory can comment on that.

In all events, it's evident that Panasonic's lease covers a material part of the building.

How Much Do You Want to Lend?

OK, Mr. Lender. Your prime tenant likely pays no rent or, at best, nominal rent. Your prime tenant can stay on site indefinitely even if your borrower defaults.

Or, if it wishes, your prime tenant instead can clean all its equipment out of the place, get out of dodge, and leave you with an empty cavernous shell in Lance Gilman's desert paradise.

In other words, this is a non-income producing property, and if Tesla defaults on its mortgage loan, then anyone buying the property out of foreclosure would take subject to the rights of a major tenant which pays no rent and can leave at any time or stay as long as it wants.

How much are you going to lend against that collateral?

And, Tesla, how much are you going to borrow? With your crushing interest burden, isn't more debt just about the very last thing you need right now?

Tesla Skeptics Should Not Get Cocky

It's been quite a week.

Are the fundamentals about to finally matter? If so, it's just a matter of time before the company implodes because the fundamentals are totally dreadful.

But are you sure the fundamentals will now carry the day? I can't be 100% certain yet, and neither can you.

Perhaps Elon Musk has more rabbits up that sleeve of his. He's always managed to pull one out before.

Remember, right now, at $258 (the last closing share price when this was written), Tesla's share price remains absurdly high. The company is in far worse shape than it was in February 2016 and has suffered much equity dilution since then, yet its share price is more than $100 higher.

There may well be a long way to go in this game, with many more surprises ahead.

In all events, stay humble. Be careful. If you're short TSLA, then don't be afraid to take profits (the pros do it all the time). If you're long TSLA, then revisit some of the financial forecasts of CoverDrive (this is a good one to start with) and ask yourself what it will mean if he's right, as he has been so far.

And, please, no gloating about share price in the comments, no matter which way it's moving when this is published.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.