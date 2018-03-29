Is Intel's Tariffs Risk Real?

However, with Intel’s large direct investments in Chinese state-affiliated companies, it is reasonable to assume that Intel will be immunized from China’s retaliation tariffs.

The worst-case scenario is that Intel may have up to a 7% “theoretical” increase in imported cost due to the tariffs from its direct Asian tech suppliers.

By K C Ma and Zachary Gunn

Recently, President Trump said that his administration will levy a 25% tariffs on “about $60 billion” worth of 1300 Asian (China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan) imported technological goods. Where exactly the 25% levies will fall is still unknown, but the focus will obviously reflect Administration’s concerns about China’s aggressive moves to acquire and obtain new technology in areas such as semiconductors, computing, and manufacturing.

China immediately responded with its own tariffs on 128 U.S. products, mainly agricultural goods, with an import value of $3 billion. It is not yet known whether the US technology sector will be the next target of further Chinese retaliations. But it is likely with the large orders Chinese manufacturers place with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) and other US chipmakers. However, China’s choice of the tech “hit list” becomes a delicate one since many U.S. hardware makers rely on Chinese contract manufacturers. Therefore, any technology tariffs would make such measure a double-edged sword.

There could be more complications for Intel in the foreseeable future. Since the U.S. tariffs tech hit list is not out yet, if Chinese-manufactured chips and electronics components make the list, hardware makers and component distributors will be worse off. If finished goods from contract manufacturers are being levied the tariffs, then Intel will be hurt. Intel has a manufacturing partnership in China with Hon Hai Precisions; the closely integrated relationship may become hardly distinguishable when it comes to U.S. tariffs and China retaliation tariffs.

As one of the fastest growing technology in China, it would seem as if Intel is the most vulnerable to both Trump’s tariffs and any of China’s retaliation. Because of this speculation, I have estimated Intel’s U.S. tariffs exposure by identifying the company’s cost distribution of its Asian suppliers, and Intel’s China tariffs exposure from the revenue distribution of Intel’s Asian customers.

Level-1 Asian Suppliers

“Level-1” suppliers are the top 10 Asian companies directly providing products to Intel. They will take the full impact of the 25% US imported tariffs. Intel will have to pay the additional cost to the level-1 suppliers if they choose to pass the entirety of the tariffs to Intel. In Table 1, I identified the top 10 largest Asian suppliers with each of its cost contribution to Intel. From the largest Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) 12.80% to Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) 1.64%, the total qualified Asian importers accounts for 43.76% of Intel’s cost of goods sold. If a full 25% tariff is levied, Intel’s cost will increase by 7% just from the Level-1 suppliers (Table 1-B).

However, if Trump’s tariffs is directed to China, Intel should not be directly affected since the Chinese tech import firm cannot even make the top 10 list. For example, Intel’s largest Chinese supplier, Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAY) (3.31%), is technically a Taiwanese firm also operating in China.

Level-2 Asian Suppliers

“Level-2” suppliers are any Intel’s suppliers, Asian or not, who provide Asian products to Intel from their own Level-1 Asian suppliers. The need for the identification is that Level-2 suppliers will also pass their increased cost from their Level-1 Asian suppliers to Intel. To make it a bit clearer, I illustrate a real example below for the different cost contribution from both Level-1 and Level-2 suppliers.

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) is a Level-1 (6.41%) Korean supplier to Intel. Although Intel is not subject to U.S. tariffs, Intel will pass the cost increase (0.18%) from its Level-1 Asian supplier SK Hynix’s U.S. tariffs burden to Intel (Table 2).

There may be some remote chance that Intel may be exposed to some Level-2 Asian suppliers even if there is no transaction between the two. For example, while SK Hynix contributes 6.41% of Intel’s cost, one of the top 3 SK Hynix’s Asian suppliers, Wuxi Taiji, also contributes 4.84% to SK Hynix’s cost.

However, even the inter-company transaction is outside the U.S., Wuxi Taiji may still pass some of the company U.S. tariffs exposure to SK Hynix who may pass it onto Intel, say 0.33% Thus, in a way, Intel may be exposed to the Level-2 Asian suppliers. In short, the nine Level-2 suppliers may add another 1.6% to Intel’s Level-1 suppliers’ 44% cost exposure.

As the supply tree can theoretically go on forever, that is, the imposition of 25% tariffs serves more like a multiplier which has a far reaching impact and not just confined within only direct Asian suppliers. The good news is that after Level-2 suppliers, the actual cost increase will quickly converge to a negligible level. For all practical purposes, Intel’s U.S. tariffs exposure on cost should be confined within Level-1 and Level-2 suppliers only, which is around 93%. The worst-case scenario is that Intel should see up to 7% imported cost increase if the full 25% tariffs applies to 44% of its cost base.

Asian Retaliation Tariffs

Given the strong and surprised stance of Trump’s tariffs, it is reasonable to expect that there will be retaliations from the targeted countries, i.e. China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. So while Intel may not be significantly affected by Chinese retaliation on the supplier side, it has a much larger stake on the Asian revenue side. On this front, Intel is more vulnerable than most since it has more than 63% revenue exposure from that region (Table 1).

To show this, I further identified Intel’s Asian customers and their revenue contributions. The customer is considered “qualified” if its revenue contribution can be individually identified. The “unqualified” customer is the one that its revenue is estimated approximately based on its market capitalization (Table 3). Intel has around 14% of Asian qualified revenue and 36% of unqualified revenue.

“Theoretical” Tariffs Risk?

Realistically, the most likely country to impose a retaliation tariff is China. This is because China is the main target of Trump’s tariffs and Intel has the largest revenue exposure (63%) in the country. However, considering the political reality in that region, it is less likely that Japan, Korea and Taiwan will join suit with China to organize a coordinated tariff in retaliation.

Many have considered that the recent exchanges of tariff threats between the U.S. and China are no more than political posture and reelection campaign rhetoric. Just days after Trump’s announcement, China has taken off 201 tariffs on Apple (AAPL) after Apple donated $400 million to poor Chinese students. Furthermore, Intel’s $1.5 billion direct investment in Chinese state-affiliated companies is now paying off more than one way.

Other than the partnership can help improve Intel’s No. 6 ranking in the 2D/3D NAND flash memory business, it also helps to “immunize” Intel from most China’s retaliation tariffs. Therefore, it is hardly a foregone conclusion that the Chinese government will impose equally harsh tariffs directly against Intel before other alternatives have been exhausted. There has been already speculation that Intel may be exempted from China’s tariffs, if ever imposed.

It is my estimate that the tariffs impact on Intel revenue and cost should be measured and contained.

