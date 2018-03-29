Q1 2018 Review: 10% Yield Bull Or Bear (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio

Introduction

This is my fifth year since designing and implementing my retirement portfolio method. The plan is to withdraw funds for expenses along with Social Security and transition from employment to retirement without making any changes to my living style.

This has been accomplished using high-yield investments that will provide income during a Bull or Bear market cycle. I’m confident it will work as expected, based on studies I have performed in the past. The real test will be during the next recession. I do not intend to trade stock, but will examine the management style of each investment during market stress and make changes if warranted.

From the beginning I realized I had only four years to prepare for my distribution phase. The DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) method would take 15 years to get the income up to the level I needed to retire. I needed to find an alternative method for my paycheck replacement. I explain my decision in an article“Why I Chose High Yield Over Dividend Growth For My 50/50 (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio”. I’d rather receive the income up front and then decide how to pay expenses and reinvest the surplus income to manufacture my own growth.

I have succeeded with my original plan using only high-yield RIC (Regulated Investment Company) investments. This article reveals my progress for the first quarter of 2018 in the following charts. At the end of this article I have added Table-1 listing my current BDC and mREIT investments generating a portfolio yield of over 10%.

This is my first full year in retirement and I expect slower projected income growth since entering the distribution phase. My plan for this year is to acquire investments with sustainable dividends and grow the income stream.

Eventful First Quarter 2018

The first quarter of 2018 started to show weakness and the general market declined 10% while the volatility spiked higher. In the past it has been an easy market to follow, advancing each month with very low volatility.

The buy-the-dip action was the correct response during the February 2018 correction where investors ready with cash made some good purchases, or did they? Is the market creating a base to move higher or prodding the bear to wake-up? I know I can’t predict the future, but will continue to purchase when confronted with lower entry prices.

The final days of March are churning continually making for some good entry points. Since I’m always in the purchase mode this market cycle is a welcome change from the relentless market climb over the past two years.

Price Induces Emotional Response

Before I begin the first quarter 2018 results, I would like to review some insight into my high yield lessons learned over the past few years. One of my main characteristics to investing in high-yield revolves around the question of price.

The challenging question I needed to answer was; is it possible to remove price from my emotional state of mind? My particular investments are not designed for price appreciation, but massive income generation compared to individual corporate stocks.

Market price manipulation is derived by average investors trying to predict the future. The market is influenced by an ocean of people climbing over each other thinking they have some special knowledge to take advantage of price movements.

For the most part the market is boring and price movements are just noise, but when the crowd starts changing direction; look out. When the herd collective moves in one direction the participants change their minds from fundamental logic to follow the herd mentality.

The herd chasing starts because investors begin to second-guess their independent analysis and falsely believe others must be more knowledgeable. Running with the herd is easier and seems correct at the time and buy-into the false premise of trying to predict the future.

To answer the question stated above; price is not in the control of the investor, but will bend to the fear and greed of its participants. Increasing cash flow is my own personal directive, nothing-more, nothing-less.

What We Can Control

I came across a description of how investors place their emotional structure on the wrong aspect of the investment process from Vishal Khandelwal dated February 5th 2018 (DOW drop over 1100 points).

This diagram tells it all and the reason I distinctively separate stock price from income. I had this vision in my mind as sound investment logic since the beginning of my investment journey.

“Your behavior and expectations are under your control, and so is the amount of risk you wish to take and the time you have in hand. Stock prices and future returns aren’t under your control and thus you must leave them at what they do best, that is, fluctuate.”

Source: Photo Safalniveshak

Based on my portfolio design using high-yield investments the following four items are defined for Risk, Cost, Time and Behavior.

We can control the Risk based on the selection of investments. Knowing I’m only investing in rate sensitive high yield securities enables me to understand price volatility and dividend sustainability. Risk can also be controlled by increasing the number of individual income generators adding to the total income stream.

Cost is no more than the value of an investment in a moment of time you want to own the investment. Once an investment is purchased, price becomes a reference point. The income was the main reason for the acquisition. If the asset is operating as your original intent, just enjoy what is being created and distributed into your account. This provides a very simple fundamental approach to building a business that produces income. During market stress and having funds available will allow the perfect time to reduce cost and increase productivity.

The Time you hold the investment is fundamental to high yield investing. The rate of return from your original investment accelerates at a faster pace with yields around 10%. The longer an investment is held the less likely you will loose on total return when the asset is sold. Time has the added advantage in reducing overall risk in a high-yield portfolio.

Behavior is also one of the hardest personal attributes to change based on your emotional response to market declines. I have found this behavior easier to manage if you have dry powder waiting to deploy. Your attention is diverted from watching market declines in terror to the excitement of finding investments on sale. This is one of the reasons I have developed a back-door into my reinvestment method called is also one of the hardest personal attributes to change based on your emotional response to market declines. I have found this behavior easier to manage if you have dry powder waiting to deploy. Your attention is diverted from watching market declines in terror to the excitement of finding investments on sale. This is one of the reasons I have developed a back-door into my reinvestment method called RIP (Redundant Investment Provision) explained in a previous article.

The reasoning behind my lack of attention to my portfolio balance is the fact I’m getting a 10% return from my business (stock investments). The business generates cash as its main product and I reinvest any surplus dividends back into the business.

As with any business you’re not watching the price of your equipment increasing or decreasing in price every day. Your attention is placed on income generation and the management of the company. My main concern is to improve the productivity of my high-yield holding company to increase income cash flow.

This has been the fundamental difference in my perception of the stock market. It’s not chasing price as most investors are led to believe. My perception of the market is no more than a place to purchase income producing equipment (stocks) to increase the productivity of my company. For any high yield investor, understanding this concept will expand your tax free (IRA) business (portfolio) to produce all the income you need just like your working career.

How I value Risk = (Cost - (Dividend * Time)) / Cost

I see stock risk very differently from other investors because of the fact I’m getting a 10% return. Once a purchase is completed, the cost becomes fixed. Let’s say an investment of 10,000 returns 10%. That means every year 1,000 is generated and in 10 years the full amount would be returned as long as the yield stays the same. The original risk to capital went from 100% to 0%.

The following examples run the simple math behind reducing risk to capital over time. In five years the remaining risk to cost would be 50%; (10,000-(1,000*5))/10,000, in eight years the remaining risk to cost would be only 20%; (10,000-(1,000*8))/10,000. I use just the simple rate of return since I do not reinvest dividends back into the same company.

Here is a sample of my actual ROI and risk remaining on cost. NOTE: links to stocks mentioned are located in Table-1.

“MORL” remaining risk is 21% with 1.19 years left on cost. “TWO” remaining risk is 49% with 5.23 years left on cost. “AGNC” remaining risk is 51% with 5.79 years left on cost. “MAIN” just purchased, risk is 100% with 16 years left on cost.

I keep track of all dividends received for every investment and calculate the ROI and years for payback. Receiving a monetary return, namely cash makes all the difference compared to just purchasing stock for capital gain. I can’t count on capital appreciation, but I can usually count on the high-yield dividends for a quicker rate of return. For me I take less risk investing in high-yield, because of the fact I received a return on my original investment.

First Quarter 2018 Performance

I have modified the portfolio online tracker to produce an automated YTD (Year To Date) chart to track the progress of both asset types in my portfolio based on current holdings. Every year I start my reference date on the last trading day of the previous year. I only invest in BDCs and mREITs to allow income to be generated in both a bull and bear market. As shown in Chart-1 since the beginning of the year both asset classes have been lagging the general market.

Chart-1: YTD portfolio change

My portfolio is designed with 20 BDC and 20 mREIT individual stocks listed in Table-1. The mREITs were lagging the BDC companies until just recently where they have pulled ahead around the 15th of March.

Since interest rates have been overblown in their acceleration upward they are now settling down causing investors to once again begin purchasing shares. The FED bumped the rate up a quarter percent and promised two more increases. The question becomes will the FED continue to increase rates while the market continues to decline?

Notice how the 3mo to 10yr spread started the year very low, moved up to 140bps and now seems to have moved lower. Both BDCs and mREITs appear to have an inverse correlated to the spread.

The BDC sector has been struggling since May 2017. The latest spending bill released allows BDCs to leverage total debt-to-equity from 1:1 to 2:1 and provide more options for them to find good investments that will be attributable to the bottom line. I believe the struggle will continue this year and begin to rebound starting in 2019 when the reduced taxes on small and medium size businesses take effect.

First Quarter 2018 Results

The performance chart displayed in Chart-2 illustrates three metrics. This one chart displays all I need to know on how my business is performing based on brokerage account data.

Chart-2: Q1 Performance

The first metric is total portfolio balance “RED Line” that indicates the decline in price for the first three months of 2018. Notice the February decline of almost 7% where I introduced my RIP method and purchased more income shares. In the accumulation phase I want price to stay steady or be declining. This way I can acquire more income producing shares at bargain prices.

The second is the actual accumulated dividends YTD “BLACK Line”. My challenge is to obtain sustainable dividend companies and with reinvestment grow my income.

The third metric displayed with “GREEN bars” is the projected income growth. Every time I purchased shares the future income increases. The same holds true for dividend changes during the year. If my accumulation plan works by the end of the year I hope to obtain a 4% income growth rate.

For people who track total return the RED and BLACK percent values should be added. This metric is dynamic since the BLACK line is the actual cash hitting my account and the RED line is price based on a static moment in time. You would need to sell the asset and convert it to cash and then add it to the cash dividends before you can count it as a real total-return metric.

I only look at cash entering my account as real. I avoid the illusion-of-confusion thinking that price appreciation is of any value to my income focused high yield portfolio design. As I continue to suggest, when I reinvest to increase cash-flow, the portfolio balance will naturally follow along. Cash-is-King just like my working career; cash I can count on and not the illusion or promise of price appreciation controlled by a manic-depressive market.

Dividend Change YTD

I can generate this chart to display the individual investments that have increased or decreased their dividends during the year. NOTE: links to stocks mentioned are located in Table-1.

Chart-3: Individual Dividend Change

During the first quarter of 2018 one mREIT cut their future dividends, “CYS”. Despite the cut I’m going to hold on to the agency mREIT as part of my bear market planning. The four increasing their dividends are “SLRC”, “TRTX”, “LADR” and “IVR”. This display provides a nice way to quickly analyze dividend sustainability as the year progresses.

Income Change YTD

I can also plot the total change in future income from the results of increasing shares along with dividend changes.

Chart-4: Projected Income Growth

Despite dividend reduction in “CYS” ($252) the future income has increased by 1.93%, because I have purchased additional shares during the first quarter. I have taken advantage of price declines during the February correction.

Portfolio Table

The following table lists my current stock selections at the end of the first quarter. As I said previously the BDC, mREIT portfolio is dynamically updated based on the ability of each management team navigating the changing economic environment.

Table-1: Q1 2018 Type Description Symbol Yield Inc.Alloc. Weight YTD DivChg BDC Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) 9.3% 1.2% 1.3% BDC TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) 8.4% 1.3% 1.7% BDC * MAIN Street Capital (MAIN) 6.2% 1.5% 2.6% BDC Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 7.2% 1.7% 2.4% BDC Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 7.8% 2.0% 2.7% BDC PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) 8.6% 2.1% 2.5% BDC Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 8.2% 2.1% 2.7% 2.5% BDC Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 9.0% 2.1% 2.4% BDC TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) 8.9% 2.2% 2.6% BDC Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 11.2% 2.4% 2.2% BDC Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 12.2% 2.6% 2.3% BDC * FSIC Investment Corp. (FSIC) 10.6% 2.6% 2.6% BDC Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) 10.9% 2.6% 2.5% BDC New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) 10.4% 2.7% 2.8% BDC TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 10.4% 2.8% 2.9% BDC Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) 10.3% 3.2% 3.3% BDC Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) 11.5% 3.3% 3.0% BDC TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) 12.3% 3.7% 3.2% BDC Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 9.7% 3.7% 4.1% BDC_ETN 2xLeveraged Long Exchange Trade (BDCL) 20.0% 2.6% 1.4% 48.5% 51.2% Table-2: Q1 2018 Type Description Symbol Yield Inc.Alloc. Weight YTD DivChg mREIT_ETN ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (MORL) 22.2% 4.2% 2.0% mREIT * TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) 8.5% 0.5% 0.6% 10.5% mREIT * PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 10.7% 0.6% 0.6% mREIT Ladder Capital Corp Class A (LADR) 8.6% 1.8% 2.2% 5.0% mREIT Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) 11.3% 2.0% 1.8% mREIT Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) 9.2% 2.0% 2.3% mREIT MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) 11.3% 2.1% 2.0% mREIT Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) 11.5% 2.3% 2.1% mREIT CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) 13.6% 2.4% 1.9% -12.0% mREIT Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) 12.3% 2.7% 2.3% mREIT_CEF PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mort. (PCI) 8.6% 2.7% 3.3% mREIT Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) 10.3% 2.7% 2.7% 2.4% mREIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) 8.0% 2.8% 3.6% mREIT MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) 10.8% 2.8% 2.7% mREIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 11.6% 3.1% 2.8% mREIT Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) 10.1% 3.2% 3.3% mREIT Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) 11.4% 3.3% 3.0% mREIT AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) 11.0% 3.3% 3.2% mREIT Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) 11.3% 3.3% 3.1% mREIT New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) 12.1% 3.8% 3.3% 51.5% 48.8% Every $100,000 investment at 10.46% yield = $10,460 income at today's stock price. This (BDC, mREIT) portfolio has been generating 10% yield since 2014. * Added four new stocks; removed four based on dividend sustainability.

Each table is sorted by income allocation percentage, “Inc.Alloc” column. The goal from 40 individual stocks is to generate 2.5% of the total portfolio income. Some are over allocated, and do not add to the position, but will add to the under 2.5% stocks when surplus dividends are available.

The “Weight” column is the asset price to the total portfolio balance percentage. Both Income Allocation and Weight totals equal to 100%.

I have also identified dividend changes for each company, “YTD DivChg” column. One company decreased their dividend while four increased; visually shown in Chart-3. This year I’m holding investments that will at least keep their dividends steady, but realize there may be more changes during the year. I do not count special dividends, but count them as icing on the cake.

Conclusion

The market correction in February and March 2018 provided great entry points and I have made investment changes to provide sustainable dividends.

The future direction of the market is unknown, but we can be vigilant waiting to purchase income producing investments at great values. This is my single focus while keeping track of my investment managers and not holding back in replacing them.

The first quarter has been challenging for many investors who hang on to price appreciation as their justification of accomplishment. Paper profits can vanish in an instant evident by the return to market volatility.

For my investment method to accelerate income cash flow, I need price declines. This is the best way to purchase more income producing shares at bargain prices. The future may bring any market cycle to intensify fear and greed, but I’ll just keep on buying at any price level; Good luck to all Income-Seekers, Joe HYI.

Investment Disclaimer

Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.