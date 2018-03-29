Gilead: With Expectations Reflecting Hepatitis-C Market Revenue Decline, Conservative Valuation And Pipeline Prospects Make Stock Attractive

Back in February, Gilead management set 2018 expectations for sequentially lower earnings and sharply reduced Hepatitis C-related revenues. Regarding the latter, they forecast 2018 sales to drop by about 60%, to a range of $3.5-$4.0 billion. At this level Hepatitis C would account for approximately 18% of the corporate total, versus 35% and and 48% in 2017 and 2016, respectively. With the contribution from the Hepatitis C franchise minimized to a reasonable level, the focus can now turn to the pipeline and possible therapeutic areas of acquisition. Regarding filgotinib, Gilead's late stage JAK1 inhibitor for inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis, efficacy and safety data suggest that the drug should be competitive. Over the next three quarters, the company should be providing updates on ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Gilead's effort in treating NASH continues to progress, with just-released EASL abstracts suggesting some benefit in fat reduction as measured by MRI-PDFF. Gilead's GS-0976, an ACC inhibitor, showed at least a 30% reduction in seven of ten patients. Although not an approvable endpoint, Patel et al reported in 2016 that a 29% relative reduction in liver fat on MRI-PDFF was associated with a histological response in NASH, namely a two point reduction in NAS. Previously, in an open label phase 2 study, selonsertib demonstrated improvements in fibrosis stage, progression to cirrhosis, liver stiffness and liver fat content. More importantly, in my opinion, the triple combination study of GS-0976, GS-9674 (a non-steroidal FXR agonist) and selonsertib recently entered a Phase 2 clinical study. The NASH market should exceed $10 billion annually, given the disease prevalence, which is increasing. Furthermore, there are currently no approved pharmacotherapies, and a multidrug regimen, especially one that is all oral, should offer advantages, given the multifactorial nature of the disease and the heterogeneous nature of disease progression (see below, Konerman et al). In fact, Konerman et al. stated in the Journal of Hepatology in an October 2017 article that the complex pathophysiology and presumed multiple redundant pathways make it likely that combining therapies that engage different targets may provide a synergistic benefit.Selonsertib is an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic agent, GS-9674 is involved in bile acid synthesis regulation and GS-0976 inhibits lipogenesis. GS-9674 is also being studied for primary biliary cirrhosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Gilead's HIV and HBV product sales accounted for 43% and 55% of the corporate total in 2016 and 2017, respectively. In 2018, this should increase to 75%. Importantly, revenue growth in this category approximates 10%, and Gilead's continued innovation should allow it to maintain its dominant position despite increasing competition. Its effort in NASH is advancing and filgotinib is a promising anti-inflammatory. The recent acquisition of KITE positions it more strongly in oncology, although Yescarta sales will ramp slowly as clinical sites are brought on. Additionally, I expect management to be actively seeking acquisition opportunities in oncology and hepatology in order to broaden its presence and to participate in high revenue disease treatments.

Gilead's stock currently sells for 12x 2018 EPS estimate and has a 3% yield. Over the next 12 months, there shall be data releases on its research efforts in NASH, PSC, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. Positive results, especially in NASH or RA, should result in meaningful price appreciation. The downside should be minimal, given the stability of Gilead's revenue stream and earnings from the current level. As investor focus shifts from Hepatitis C to NASH and inflammation, there is a strong likelihood of positive developments, and any disappointment relating to Hepatitis C has been minimized. For these reasons, I am a buyer of Gilead's stock.

