Tariffs And Commodities Prices

Commodities are global assets. Commodity production is a local affair. Crops grow in areas of the world where the climate, soil, and the availability of water support growth. Minerals, metals, and energy are present in the crust of the earth in abundance in specific locations. That is why Chile is the world's leading producer of copper, and the U.S. leads the world in the production of corn and soybeans. More than half the oil reserves are in the Middle East, and Russia is a significant producer of nickel and many other commodities. Australia, Canada, and Brazil also have climates and reserves of critical raw materials. However, when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation for commodities, almost every man, woman, and child in the world depend on raw materials which are essentials for life in the modern world.

Commodities flow around the globe from points of production to consumption. When governments subsidize production or put up barriers to trade, it tends to distort prices of these raw materials. Lately, we have heard a lot about leveling the playing field when it comes to global trade. During the Presidential election of 2016 in the United States, President Trump made the issue a central focus of his campaign. Now that he is in office, the President is attempting to fulfill those pledges, and he recently signed a proclamation that put tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum coming into the United States. The President issued exemptions for Mexico and Canada for "national security" purposes. However, he stated that the continuation of those exemptions would depend on successful negotiating when it comes to the North American Free Trade Agreement of NAFTA. The administration invited other trading partners around the world to apply for exemptions, but they are likely to be based on success in achieving bilateral trade agreements that level the playing field of trade for the future.

The President has also indicated that the moves in steel and aluminum are only a first step and that more tariffs are coming soon. The next round is likely to impact trade between the U.S. and China.

Raw materials are ground zero for tariffs

Commodities are an asset class, and many investors typically view the raw materials sector as an alternative sector when it comes to investment and trading. However, raw materials are an essential cost of goods sold items for most companies and their prices impact earnings. At the same time, commodities impact our daily lives as we live in homes that require metals and minerals in their construction. Energy powers heating, cooling, and transportation, and agricultural products provide necessary nutrition. The U.S. is the world's wealthiest nation and a significant consumer of raw materials, so the tariffs that will impact global trade are on commodities which have become ground zero for the change in policies and trade around the world.

Aluminum and steel are a starting point

President Trump received lots of support from workers in the industrial sector of the United States. He vilified China saying they took advantage of U.S. workers by dumping commodities like steel and aluminum on the U.S. market causing job losses. Rather than blaming China, he said the reason was poor trade deals and arrangements made by past administrations and pledged to level the playing field by playing hardball with trading partners. The tariffs on aluminum and steel were the first move, or a warning shot over the bow for trading partners around the world.

The demand side of the commodities market comes next

China is the world's most populous nation and the demand side of the equation when it comes to raw material requirements. China is a significant consumer of commodities, but the Asian country must turn to imports to satisfy its ever-increasing requirements. Over past decades, China has secured commodities production around the world through investments and outright purchases in producing countries. Significant investments in South America, Africa, and other agricultural and mineral-rich countries have guaranteed supplies of raw materials. China has also made investments in the United States. In 2013, the Chinese purchased America's leading pork producers and processor, Smithfield Foods. Around that time, the Chinese also purchased the world's leading nonferrous metals trading exchange, the London Metals Exchange. The purchases of Smithfield and the LME are just two examples of many over past decades.

China is apparently in President Trump's crosshairs these days. When it comes to trade, China has a dominant position because of their investment portfolio, and the sheer size of their requirements each year. Additionally, China has not respected intellectual property laws which have resulted in difficulties for many U.S. businesses when it comes to competition around the globe.

A bargaining tool

Tariffs and trade stress caused by the U.S. administration is likely to cause an increase in volatility in commodities prices over coming weeks and months. The tariffs distort the free market pricing where only supply, demand, and inventory levels impact prices. A trade war could cause vase pricing distortions.

However, it is probable that the President is using tariffs as a bargaining tool these days. To fulfill his campaign pledges to those who make up his base of support, the leader of the free world is taking concrete action. Even a minor adjustment in trade policy could yield a political victory. If trade deals improve the position of the U.S., he can claim a win for his supporters while avoiding a trade war. Moreover, the President believes that he is a master negotiator and tariffs may just be a threat and posturing for negotiations that are going on behind the scenes.

The big bluff will lead to higher prices

I believe that President Trump is bluffing when it comes to tariffs, but the bluff will become bigger in the coming weeks and months. In negotiations, the ends can justify the means at times, and tariffs are likely another manifestation of the bluster of the President.

We are likely to see lots of volatility in commodities prices over coming weeks as the tariff issue continues to heat up. I will be a buyer of industrial commodities on price weakness as I believe economic growth around the world will "trump" the threat of tariffs in the medium and long-term. The PowerShares DB Base Metal ETF (NYSEARCA:DBB) product, reflects price movement in the aluminum, zinc, and copper markets.

Since 2007, DBB has traded in a range from $10.90 to $29.70 and was at $18.19 on March 29. DBB has net assets of $357.8 million and trades around one-quarter of one-million shares each day.

I believe we could see increasing volatility in the industrial sector of the commodities market as the tariff issue continues to dominate the attention of the market. Any selloff in the DBB could create a buying opportunity given economic growth around the world which is supportive of the prices of these three essential commodities. Moreover, trade agreements that avoid tariffs could boost the prices of these industrial metals.

