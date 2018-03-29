Crude Oil At The Highs - Will The '3 Ds' Lead To New Highs?

During the holiday-shortened week that ended the first quarter of 2018, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures came within eleven cents of the January 25 high at the ominous price of $66.66 per barrel.

The price of the energy commodity continues to sit and consolidate at the highest level since 2014 after a rally from lows at $42.05 per barrel on June 21, 2017. Crude oil closed Q1 at the $64.85 per barrel level, and while many other commodities have corrected lower over recent sessions, the energy commodity remains strong and close to technical resistance at the late-January peak price.

Nearby NYMEX crude oil has been trading above the $60 per barrel for the lion's share of 2018. However, it probed below the level in early February, and early March. While many other commodities markets are watching the dollar, higher interest rates, and increasing volatility in the stock market, the energy commodity has ignored any bearish input over recent weeks. Crude oil has even turned a blind eye to the fact that it is almost $14 per barrel higher at the end of Q1 this year compared to last, and the XLE product is $3 lower.

Crude oil rejected levels below $60

In 2017, $50 was the sweet spot for crude oil. It was a price that satisfied both producers and consumers. After watching the energy commodity to slip to a low of $26.05 on the active month NYMEX contract in February 2016, producers breathed a sigh of relief at the $50 level. At the same time, in 2014, the price was above $100 per barrel so consumers could live with the half-century mark in crude oil.

After a dip down to $42.05 in late June, crude oil rallied steadily. The extension of OPEC production quotas to the end of 2018 gave the market a bullish shot in the arm, and the price moved through $50 and was trading at $60 by the end of 2017. This year, it seems that the sweet spot for oil has moved higher, and support now stands $10 per barrel higher at the $60 level.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil highlights, two attempts at a correction during the first quarter of 2018 failed as the price rejected levels below the $60 per barrel level. In late January crude oil traded to its highest price since 2014 when it hit $66.66 per barrel. In February, the energy commodity fell to its lowest level of the year at $58.07 per barrel, but it did not stay there for long. After a rebound to $64.24, it declined back to $59.95 for what was a nanosecond, and since then the price has remained comfortably above the $60 mark.

The technical picture is pretty

The long-term technical picture for crude oil is looking pretty bullish these days.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the price momentum as indicated by the slow stochastic is rising indicating a bullish trend. At the same time, open interest has been rising with the price which is typically a validation of the trend of higher prices. As the first quarter ends today, NYMEX futures have posted gains in five of the last nine quarters, and for the last three consecutive quarters. The technical picture is telling us that $70 per barrel is in the cards for the energy commodity.

Meanwhile, some issues are facing the market that could push the price back down to its area of technical support at below the $60 level. Increased volatility in the equities market increases the potential of risk-off periods where the prices of all assets decline. The bifurcation of crude oil prices and the XLE is a sign that equity investors are not buying into a bull market in the oil sector. Additionally, tariffs and trade disputes could cause distortions in markets and industrial commodities like crude oil are on the front lines when it comes to international trade. However, three reasons are highly supportive for the price of crude oil and it likely that they will provide support to the price in Q2 of 2018. The final of which could create the opportunity for price spikes to the upside that may blow the roof off the energy commodity.

The first D is Demand for energy

Global economic conditions have supported the rise in the oil prices, and all signs point to a continuation of good news from the demand side of the fundamental equation. Last year, at the end of Q1, the price of NYMEX crude oil settled at $50.85 per barrel. This year, the price was over $14 higher at $64.94.

Crack spreads are the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into petroleum products like gasoline and distillates. These processing spreads offer clues about demand for oil-based fuels. At the end of the first three months of 2018, crack spreads are telling us that demand for energy is strong.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the gasoline crack spread ended the first quarter of 2018 at the $20.50 per barrel level. Last year at this time, it closed Q1 at $20.74. While the spread is marginally lower this year compared to last, the price of crude oil is appreciably higher which means that gasoline has kept pace with the gains in crude oil on a year-on-year basis. Both crude oil and gasoline are exhibiting price strength.

Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread closed Q1 this year at around $20.25 per barrel. Last year it was at $15.44. The heating oil processing spread shows that distillate products have outperformed the price of crude oil since last year. The heating oil spread is a proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels. The strength in the spread highlights the buoyant economic environment and is supportive of the price of crude oil. Therefore, demand with a capital D is telling us that the price of NYMEX crude could be on its way to the $70 per barrel level.

The second D involves the U.S. currency

The U.S. dollar traded at its highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index futures contract. However, that was a peak for the greenback, and it has been heading lower since.

Source: CQG

While the dollar index has been staging another, what could turn out to be a futile attempt at a recovery, the pattern of trading since 1985 suggest that the bear market in the greenback could last until 2024. The index fell for seven years from 1985-1992, then rallied for nine years from 1992-2001. A seven-year bear market followed ending in 2008, and a nine-year period of appreciation came to an end in January 2017 at 103.815 on the dollar index. A bear market in the U.S. currency which is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark for most commodities would be bullish for raw material prices. Given the inverse historical relationship between the dollar and commodities prices, a weak dollar would be supportive of the price of crude oil. The dollar, with a big D, could be bullish for crude oil over coming weeks, months, and even years.

The third D is a coming denunciation of Iran

In a recent meeting between U.S. President Trump and the next King of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince MbS, in March the conversation likely centered around the Kingdom's arch-enemy in the Middle East, Iran. In Q2, the U.S. administration will decide if it will recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement.

On the campaign trail, President Trump aggressively pronounced his opposition to the agreement forged by the Obama administration and other countries in Europe and around the world. The President's recent move to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo, and National Security Director McMaster with John Bolton, has put hardliners in the positions that will prove critical when it comes to foreign policy. The odds are now high that the administration will put the screws on Iran which will cause problems with not only Iran but Russia as President Putin allied with the Iranian theocracy in Syria.

The denunciation of Iran with a capital D will increase tensions in the Middle East which is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves. The recent rise in the Brent-WTI spread which has moved from under $3 in late February to over $5 is a sign that the oil market will be highly sensitive to political developments in the Middle East. Not only are rising tensions supportive of the price of crude oil, if hostilities break out that threaten production, refining, or logistical routes in the area could cause a price spike in the oil market. At the same time, the blockade of Qatar continues to involve other countries in the region which could deteriorate into a situation that causes vast price volatility in the world's oil markets as the geopolitical landscape could threaten supplies.

The three D's could result in a highly volatile period in the crude oil market over coming weeks and months. Support is at just over the $58 per barrel level with technical resistance at the ominous $66.66 highs from late January. Meanwhile, the XLE continues to be under pressure which is a case of deviance in the oil patch. The companies that comprise the XLE should thrive during a period of rising oil prices, but they vehicle is paying more attention to the stock market than oil since it made highs in January along with crude oil.

Source: Barchart

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the XLE posted a loss as it moved from $72.26 per share at the end of 2017 to the $67 level at the close of Q1 2018. However, the index has declined from highs of $78.39 on January 24 which represents a 14.5% drop compared to oil which is only around 2.8% off its peak price from January. The XLE offers value at its current level compared to the price of crude oil as bifurcation between the commodity and equity has created a divergence that could be an opportunity for traders and investors as we move into Q2.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.