Main Street: Still A Dividend Champ

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is a business development corporation. It is one of the best in this area and its current market price offers a very attractive opportunity for dividend growth investors.

What did I think MAIN last time?

I last wrote about MAIN on November 28, 2017. My article was in response to an article about a strategy that used options to hedge against a price drop. I thought MAIN prospects and market price made it a buy and that the option hedging strategy’s failure to find a good price hedge was not a good reason to avoid buying MAIN.

Because I was pointing out the reasons why I thought a price hedging strategy wasn’t a good fit for dividend growth investors considering MAIN, I predicted a price floor for MAIN. Using Implied Volatility from the put contract with a strike price of $35 and an expiration date of March 16, 2018, I predicted that the price of MAIN was unlikely to be below $34.74. I was willing to both buy at the current market price but was also willing to write that $35 put even if the market price was $34.74 on March 16. As it happens the MAIN closed at $36.72 on March 16, so sellers of that put contract would not have been assigned the shares.

I have liked MAIN ever since I started looking at it and for the most part the price has been attractive. Last November was no exception to that.

What new information do we have now?

On February 26 th, MAIN released the results of the final quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. Below I have included slides from its earnings presentation that I think best show MAIN’s performance.

MAIN is in my opinion one of the best BDCs to own. The slide above shows why that is the case and why investors are willing to consistently pay a premium to NAV. As pointed out in the slide, MAIN pays its investors in 3 different ways while most BDCs only pay dividends. A sold history of increasing its monthly dividend payment is just the first way. I also think it’s significant that the two additional dividend payments MAIN makes each year are called supplemental rather than special. To me this says that management has the confidence that they will be able to continue to pay these dividends and even over time possibly increase them. The final way that MAIN rewards its investors is that it is consistently growing its NAV. Not only does this NAV growth make it easier to pay and grow the dividends, but it also ensures that over time the share price will increase, and thus investors will have more options in owning MAIN than in owning another BDC that isn’t growing its NAV in a consistent manner.

I include the slide above in every article I write about MAIN in large part because it shows that NAV, DNII (basically earnings and what funds the regular dividends), and dividends increase over time. In fact the slide looks very similar each time as the year spans get a little smaller and higher values are added at the end of each metric. Some people might wonder why MAIN trades at such a high premium to NAV and this slide shows exactly why. As a dividend growth investor, I like increasing dividends and I like that MAIN is growing in a way that allows it to continue growing the dividends it will pay me as a shareholder.

The slide above shows some financial metrics for MAIN over the last 5 years. Total Investment Income for a BDC is similar to rent for a REIT. Notice that MAIN over the last 5 years has grown this by double digits. Distributable Net Investment Income is the amount of cash it has left over after paying all expenses that a BDC can use to pay dividends and buy more assets. Again, notice that over the last 5 years, MAIN has grown this by double digits.

The slide above shows a longer history of MAIN’s portfolio growth and growth of DNII. This slide also shows that the DNII per share has grown as well. This is important because BDC’s often issue new shares to get capital to fund new acquisitions. With the per share number increasing this shows that MAIN has increased its ability to pay larger dividends. So for the most part, its issuance of new shares has been accretive. While most companies that issue new shares to make acquisitions hope this will be the case in time, MAIN’s track record shows that it takes little to no time for its acquisitions to add to the bottom line.

BDCs like MAIN are seen by many investors to be interest rate sensitive. And to some extent stocks like MAIN will see some increased competition for investment dollars as rates on bonds increase. But like the slide above shows, increased interest rates aren’t all bad news for MAIN. The 3 month LIBOR rate is up about 60 basis points and the 10 year US treasure rate is up about 50 basis points, so we should see a modest increase in Net Investment Income from that. I wanted to see these numbers because MAIN loans out money at fixed rates at a slightly higher percentage of total loans than the industry average.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that MAIN has increased its dividend every year since 2010. Over the next 12 months I expect 6 payments at $0.19 and 6 payments at $0.195 for a total of $2.31. I will stick with a 4% dividend growth rate and a 0% terminal growth rate, plus the assumptions about the supplemental dividends.

Using those parameters I get an NPV for the predicted dividend stream of $43.86. I continue to want an extra margin of safety (and will likely keep this level until I see how MAIN operates under some significant level of stress) and will take a 5% discount to the NPV which sets my buy price at anything under $42. This is the same price I was willing to pay at the end of last November while the market price of MAIN is lower. So at this time, MAIN is offering an even better opportunity.

MAIN is currently a full position for me (around $17K) and is my 8th largest position, so I have not added to it since November. I have however collected some very nice dividends that helped me buy shares in other companies. I am currently working at building up my positions in utilities.

Can options help?

I continue to like the $35 strike price put contracts. Right now the May expiration date offers a nice premium on that contract. With a limit order one should be able to get about $0.40 per share (or $40 a contract), which is a bit more than twice the monthly dividend for holding just under a month.

What to watch for going forward?

Since interest rates seem to be increasing, I want to see in the next earnings report how much MAIN’s income was impacted. Management gave us data predicting the impact, so I want to see how that actually played out. While the latest response in 10 year Treasuries to a Fed increase was a modest decline, I want to see numbers on how this impacted MAIN’s operations.

Conclusion

MAIN continues to be one of the very best of the BDCs. It’s currently the only one I own and the only one that I have consistently recommended when I wrote about it. Right now the price is very attractive. If I didn’t already have such a large position, I would add more without hesitation.

